AI Has Already Secretly Taken Over — Yuval Noah Harari’s Shocking Interview

Harari presents a chilling argument.

Our banks, courts, universities, and armies are built on words—and AI is hacking that code.

Yuval Noah Harari on AI, Human Stupidity, and the Future of Civilization

Historian and bestselling author Yuval Noah Harari argues that artificial intelligence isn't just another technological breakthrough. Unlike the printing press or the atom bomb, AI can make decisions, generate ideas, and act with increasing autonomy.



In our Brief But Spectacular conversation, Harari explores what makes AI fundamentally different, why lifelong learning may become essential, and how societies will need to prepare not only economically, but psychologically, for a future of constant change. He also reflects on the fragile state of today's global order and why history offers both warnings and perspective.

