AI Has Already Secretly Taken Over — Yuval Noah Harari’s Shocking Interview
Harari presents a chilling argument.
Our banks, courts, universities, and armies are built on words—and AI is hacking that code.
Yuval Noah Harari on AI, Human Stupidity, and the Future of Civilization
Historian and bestselling author Yuval Noah Harari argues that artificial intelligence isn't just another technological breakthrough. Unlike the printing press or the atom bomb, AI can make decisions, generate ideas, and act with increasing autonomy.
In our Brief But Spectacular conversation, Harari explores what makes AI fundamentally different, why lifelong learning may become essential, and how societies will need to prepare not only economically, but psychologically, for a future of constant change. He also reflects on the fragile state of today's global order and why history offers both warnings and perspective.
Horrible man
indeed, he/it is one to watch
some time back (2024) some footage was captured of him at a "wef" discussing (quite openly) how that if the intended collapse failed (to usher in a "nwo"/reign of an "anti-christ") that they (the is-ra-elites) would scuttle underground whilst We... "tear each other apart"..
after a period of time they (the is-ra-elites) would send groups of highly armed soldiers to go mop up whatever remained of us, a kind of "plan b"
see for Yourself:
https://odysee.com/@CJBbooks.com:8/Cave-Jews-and-Underground-Satanic-Synagogues-a-Masterclass-on-the-Hellish-World-to-Come--and-Neo-Noahs-Ark:d