Seemorerocks

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TruthWatchNZ
Oct 16

Horrible man

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duck
Oct 16

indeed, he/it is one to watch

some time back (2024) some footage was captured of him at a "wef" discussing (quite openly) how that if the intended collapse failed (to usher in a "nwo"/reign of an "anti-christ") that they (the is-ra-elites) would scuttle underground whilst We... "tear each other apart"..

after a period of time they (the is-ra-elites) would send groups of highly armed soldiers to go mop up whatever remained of us, a kind of "plan b"

see for Yourself:

https://odysee.com/@CJBbooks.com:8/Cave-Jews-and-Underground-Satanic-Synagogues-a-Masterclass-on-the-Hellish-World-to-Come--and-Neo-Noahs-Ark:d

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