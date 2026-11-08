People went out to vote yesterday.
How much coverage am I intending to give to the results?
None.
As I have said previously the two main parties ( with their hangers-on) are:
Two cheeks on the same arse.
Each will deliver deliver different aspects of the New World Order.
Which one did you choose?
P.S. I did vote in an attempt to keep out what I regard as the most dangerous cheek.
Well said.
CORRECT.....eet the new boss, same as the old boss. The two party system is DESIGNED to make your vote meaningless. The fraud from vote-by-mail here also allows frauds like we see in the USA this week. ALL counties in Texas flipping for example is statistically not possible.