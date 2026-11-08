Seemorerocks

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RT's avatar
RT
2h

Well said.

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
2h

CORRECT.....eet the new boss, same as the old boss. The two party system is DESIGNED to make your vote meaningless. The fraud from vote-by-mail here also allows frauds like we see in the USA this week. ALL counties in Texas flipping for example is statistically not possible.

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