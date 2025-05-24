⚡WE"RE FKD: RUSSIA MASSIVELY EXPANDS WAR, TRUMP DECLARES "NUCLEAR EMERGENCY! IRAN/ ISRAEL ON BRINK!

Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has said that 40 UAVs were intercepted approaching Moscow, with disruptions reported at all major airports

FILE PHOTO: The Pantsir-S self-propelled anti-aircraft system. © Sputnik/Vladimir Astapkovich

Russian air defenses have brought down a total of 485 Ukrainian drones across the country over the past 48 hours, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has stated.

In a post on its Telegram channel on Thursday, it said that the massive air raid started on Tuesday evening, with Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk regions, which all share a border with Ukraine, bearing the brunt of the attack.

Orel Region, which is located close to the border, has reported downing around 135 incoming Ukrainian UAVs.

Meanwhile, Moscow Region, which lies relatively far from the front line, similarly endured a barrage of 63 fixed-wing drones over the same period, the Russian Defense Ministry reported in its daily update.

Apart from that, air defenses are said to have intercepted a number of JDAMs (Joint Direct Attack Munitions) guided bombs and HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) missiles.

Over the past several days, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported the downing of at least 40 Ukrainian drones approaching the Russian capital. He did not mention any casualties or material damage on the ground.

Residents of the area close to Moscow have been posting videos online, appearing to show Ukrainian UAVs flying toward the city. At least one clip purports to show the moment a drone was destroyed in mid-air.

In a post on her Telegram channel, Evgeniya Khrustaleva, the head of Domodedovo district, wrote that a drone fragment fell on the grounds of a kindergarten in the area on Wednesday, triggering the evacuation of the children and staff.

Commissioner for children’s rights in Moscow Region, Ksenia Mishonova, told TASS that “there were 98 children in the [kindergarten] at the time of the incident.” She added that none of them sustained any injuries.

Russian media reported that Moscow’s Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, and Sheremetyevo Airports repeatedly halted their operations amid the air raid, causing huge flight delays.

Similar scenes played out in all of Moscow’s major airports earlier this month, days ahead of the festivities commemorating the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

Germany's 45th Armored Brigade was officially commissioned on May 22 during a ceremony held in Vilnius, Lithuania, where it will be permanently stationed, marking the first permanent deployment of German military forces outside the country's borders since World War II.

Thus, German armored forces will now be next to the Russian border 80 years after the defeat to realize the vision of F. Merz, who declared: "We are determined to defend NATO territory."

Chancellor Friedrich Merz inaugurated a groundbreaking German brigade in Lithuania that is meant to help protect NATO’s eastern flank and declared Thursday that “the security of our Baltic allies isalso our security” as worries about Russian aggression persist.

IRAN

ROME (AP) — Iran and the United States began a fifth round of negotiations over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program in Rome on Friday, with enrichment emerging as the key issue.

U.S. officials up to President Donald Trump insist Iran cannot continue to enrich uranium at all in any deal that could see sanctions lifted on Tehran’s struggling economy. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi early Friday insisted online that no enrichment would mean “we do NOT have a deal.”

“Figuring out the path to a deal is not rocket science,” Araghchi wrote on the social platform X. “Time to decide.”

The U.S. is again represented in the talks by Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and Michael Anton, the State Department’s policy planning director. Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi is mediating the negotiations as the sultanate on the Arabian Peninsula has been a trusted interlocutor by both Tehran and Washington in the talks.

Multiple convoys arrived at the Omani Embassy in Rome’s Camilluccia neighborhood just after 1 p.m. The embassy previously served as the site of another round of talks. Iranian media said the talks started at 1:30 p.m.

After about 2 1/2 hours of the talks, a convoy left the embassy compound. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei, at the embassy in Rome, told state television that it was Witkoff leaving because he needed to catch a flight. Baghaei described the talks as continuing without Witkoff in a “sane and calm atmosphere.”

China is fast-tracking delivery of its advanced J-35A fifth-generation stealth fighters to Pakistan, with the first batch expected by early 2026, according to senior diplomatic and military sources cited in regional defense reports and Pakistani media.

Highlighted by Defence Security Asia, the accelerated timeline reflects deepening military ties amid rising tensions after recent cross-border violence with India.

The move aims to strengthen Pakistan's aerial deterrence as it seeks to counter India's air force. Newsweek has reached out to China and Pakistan's defense ministries for comment.

Why It Matters

The expedited delivery of China's next-generation stealth fighters could shift the airpower balance in South Asia.

India continues to modernize its air force with platforms like the Russian Su-30MKI and French Rafale jets, but neither possesses the stealth capabilities of the J-35A.

This deal also marks China's first known export of a fifth-generation fighter jet, reflecting its ambitions as a global arms supplier.

What to Know

Originally planned for late 2026, Pakistan is now expected to receive its first batch of J-35A fighters six months earlier, possibly by August 2025 for the initial 30 jets.

This acceleration follows high-level diplomatic and military exchanges, including Pakistan Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar's visit to Beijing and General Zhang Youxia's trip to Islamabad.

"THE NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN IRAN AND THE UNITED STATES HAVE - (AHEM) -- STALLED" The discussions regarding the nuclear program between Iran and the United States have decelerated, and in contrast to the initial four rounds, it is no longer feasible to express optimism regarding their efficacy."

Hal Turner Analysis

If the US tells Israel there will be no agreement, it it widely anticipated Israel will launch its own attack upon Iran. Perhaps immediately.

If that takes place, it is also widely expected Iran will unleash the full potential of its Ballistic Missile Arsenal upon Israel, and likely, upon US military bases throughout the Middle East. Iran missiles can fully reach ALL U.S. Bases in the Middle East.

It is long-known that if the US attacks Iran, the Iranians will blockade the Strait of Hormuz into and out of the Persian Gulf. That would immediately interrupt about twenty percent (20%) of the world's DAILY oil supply.

Staggering price increases for oil are anticipated, with some Analysts in the oil industry fearing oil could hit $300 per barrel.

That would roughly translate to gasoline at the pump reaching $10-$12 per GALLON here in the U.S.

The big unknown is what Iran ally Russia will do. Iran and Russia have signed and enabled "Strategic Agreements" within the past year.

In the past, both Russia and China have made clear "We will not allow our Ally and fellow BRICS member, Iran, to be destroyed."

Larry C. Johnson & Col. Larry Wilkerson: Iran Draws a Red Line | Putin Stuns Trump W/ Bombshell

ELIJAH MAGNIER - THE US CAN NO LONGER DICTATE TERMS TO IRAN