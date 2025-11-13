Yesterday, two separate Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) from the sun began striking earth, causing what Scientists call a level “G4” geomagnetic storm. Today, a THIRD CME began hitting. We are now in a G5 storm - the max!

According to the Space Weather Center of the US Government’s NOAA, this level of geo-magnetic trouble can cause “Complete Collapse of Electric Grids.”

See the chart above for the effects they expect.

This is the strongest geomagnetic storm of 2025, classified as a G5-level event by NASA and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This category marks the most extreme level on the geomagnetic storm scale.

While the auroras have amazed millions, the storm also revealed the vulnerability of modern technology.

Airlines temporarily rerouted polar flights to minimize radiation exposure. Several satellites faced communication and navigation disruptions.

On Earth, geomagnetically induced currents (GICs) in power grids raised risks of transformer failures and blackouts.

From Ben Davidson

G4 Solar Storm - Biggest Impact Still Coming | S0 News Nov.12.2025

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/578677/grid-emergency-notice-sparked-by-solar-storm