***** G5 Level Storm Hitting Earth *****
Yesterday, two separate Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) from the sun began striking earth, causing what Scientists call a level “G4” geomagnetic storm. Today, a THIRD CME began hitting. We are now in a G5 storm - the max!
According to the Space Weather Center of the US Government’s NOAA, this level of geo-magnetic trouble can cause “Complete Collapse of Electric Grids.”
This is the strongest geomagnetic storm of 2025, classified as a G5-level event by NASA and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This category marks the most extreme level on the geomagnetic storm scale.
While the auroras have amazed millions, the storm also revealed the vulnerability of modern technology.
Airlines temporarily rerouted polar flights to minimize radiation exposure. Several satellites faced communication and navigation disruptions.
On Earth, geomagnetically induced currents (GICs) in power grids raised risks of transformer failures and blackouts.
From Ben Davidson
https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/578677/grid-emergency-notice-sparked-by-solar-storm
Transpower lifts grid emergency after solar storm hits South Island
Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
12 Nov, 2025
There was a meeting held recently here in NZ but I cannot find it, about these issues... and only now are they being taken seriously after people like Ben Davidson, Suspicious Observers have talked about and given examples for YEARS. May love be with u s all.
G4 Solar Storm - Biggest Impact Still Coming | S0 News Nov.12.2025
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wLUd961kzLk