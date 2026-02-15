I am starting to get an impression of what is happening .

On the one hand we are getting a glimpse into the horrors of Epstein as seen in these two videos:

There is no doubt that this goes deeper than we could ever have imagined.

There are satanic pedophiles around us and they are not like us.

To get the truth we have to go to David Icke or Jean Nolan of Inspired.

We cannot get to the truth through politics - still less from the media.

Why is the media not telling us the full truth?

I believe that the answer can be found in the media emphasis on Epstein Island (with all its horrors) but ignoring Zorro Ranch and everything that was going on there.

We are having our perceptions manipulated so that we will accept what the Cult has in mind for us all.

We are being manipulated to call for the end of the Monarchy and the end of politics as we know it.

This is the reaction of the problem - reaction - solution dialectic

What is the solution?

Trump is here, I believe to manipulate people on the Right who would have normally rejected such “solutions” to comply.

Be careful what you wish for.