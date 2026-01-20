The Dow Jones dropped 1.7%, the S&P 500 fell 2%, and the Nasdaq matched that decline, hitting their lowest levels in a month. Treasury yields climbed to multi-month highs, with the 10-year above 4.28% and the 30-year nearing 4.9%, driven by a meltdown in Japan’s bond market where yields hit 27-year records amid fiscal spending fears. Investors also reacted to President Trump’s tariff threats on several European nations unless they sell Greenland, raising trade war concerns despite cooling U.S. inflation.