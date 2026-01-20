WATCH THE SIGNS - Chaos hits international markets
Gold and silver at record highs: Japanese bonds are record highs; Ray Dalio warns: Danish pension fund exits US treasuries
Japan bond market at record high
Dow Plunges 800 Points as Bond Yields Surge and Tariff Fears Grow
The Dow Jones dropped 1.7%, the S&P 500 fell 2%, and the Nasdaq matched that decline, hitting their lowest levels in a month. Treasury yields climbed to multi-month highs, with the 10-year above 4.28% and the 30-year nearing 4.9%, driven by a meltdown in Japan’s bond market where yields hit 27-year records amid fiscal spending fears. Investors also reacted to President Trump’s tariff threats on several European nations unless they sell Greenland, raising trade war concerns despite cooling U.S. inflation.
Japan’s Bond Market COLLAPSE- Global Market Chaos, De-Dollarization Heats Up - Crisis Brewing?
Government Bonds Rapidly Losing Safe Haven Status as Japanese Bonds Crash
European pension fund dumps Treasuries
“The US is basically not a good credit and long-term the US government finances are not sustainable,”
Brilliant summary of the current chaos unfolding. The Danish pension fund exiting US Treasuries isn't just portfolio rebalancing, it's institutional capital calling out unsustainable US fiscal dynamics in a way central bank rhetoric can't mask. I saw something similar in 2008 when smaller EU funds rotated out of mortgage-backed securites before the wider panic hit. What's gona be wild is watching the reflexive loop if more pension systems follow suit.