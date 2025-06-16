I was struck by the calm of the Iranian TV presenter as the Israelis strike the broadcasting building.
However, within the hour TV was on air again and so was the brave woman.
Canadian Prepper says Iranians are deluded but I say they are just brave.
It is unimaginable to people living in the West and contrasts with this, in Israel.
This is the response of Afshin Rattansi
Some are wondering if the target was Prof Sayed Mohammed Marandi.
The question of assassination came up yesterday in ProfMarandi’s conversation with George Galloway
This was the interview Prof Marandi was giving with Piers Morgan from the broadcasting HQ
This is NOT Our War!" Israel Strikes Iran - Debate Feat Prof Marandi & Mehdi Hasan
And this was Prof. Marandi with Judge Napolitano today
Just in
Discussion about this post
No posts
What would our world look like if we had leaders like this man or leaders like Ibrahim Traore' and many others who actually support their people and not the oligarchy?