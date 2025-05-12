Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David's avatar
David
2h

I read somewhere yesterday that the US wants access to China's money markets, govt bonds, savings etc as they are massive. I understand Bessent was a banker - will be in the future I guess.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture