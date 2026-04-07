Was this an attack on the Panama Canal?Robin WestenraApr 07, 2026422ShareCan you imagine if the Panama and Suez Canals closed in addition to the Straits of Hormuz?From. Michael YonMichael Yon: Callsign BIG HONEY@Michael_YonWas this an attack on Panama Canal? If this bridge falls, Canal closes. 10:50 PM · Apr 6, 2026 · 22.6K Views40 Replies · 227 Reposts · 494 Likes422Share
WTF? I don’t know anything about anything, but it certainly looks as if something exploded. Did all those vehicles make to safety? This is terrifying! Hope there’s more information soon.🌹