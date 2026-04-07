Seemorerocks

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Lisa K Kinyon's avatar
Lisa K Kinyon
2h

WTF? I don’t know anything about anything, but it certainly looks as if something exploded. Did all those vehicles make to safety? This is terrifying! Hope there’s more information soon.🌹

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