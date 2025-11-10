I have often tried without success, to find my way back to this article from last year in which I laid out some of the evidence for a plan for for a reverse migration.

The quotes from Rabbi Schneerson may of questionable origin and the material from Igor Berkut on the “New Jerusalem” needs to be assessed.

I endeavour to base myself on evidence, especially when it flies in the face a common’y-accepted narratives. I would say that, taken together, we can conclude that, at the least, there is a case to answer.

I am a political atheist but when allegations are met with labels such as “conspiracy theory”or “anti-semitism” I take that as a sign that I may be on the right track,

Also, because I like to base things on evidence and dislike racism of any sort (and that includes anti-semitism) and take badly to reflexive comments that do not add anything to the discussion.

I am liable to remove such comments.

I encourage you to share this or bookmark this article to ensure it is not lost.

ROBIN WESTENRA

MAY 29, 2024

Today, when listening to Hal Turner my ears pricked up when I heard the following segment.

0:00 -4:00

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Then I remembered that several years I came across an article in the Times of Israel, titled Leaked Report: Israel acknowledges Jews in fact Khazars; Secret Plan for reverse migration to Ukraine which I posted on my blog,

https://robinwestenra.blogspot.com/

,

For several years it was there on my blog. However, on looking I found that the item has disappeared, I suspect, as part of Google’s purge in the years following 2020. There is no indication that there was ever such an article in the Israeli press. I think it was described as a piece of “satire”.

I do have one surviving reference to this, from a Jewish source:

Persian Jews converted Turks to Judaism to create the rump of what would become today’s Jewish population, DNA research has revealed.

Hal. Turner’s comments made me go back and check.

Firstly, Rabbi Schneerson and his comments.

The “factcheckers“ will always tell you that no such statements were made and indeed the original comments were made in a letter published in he Vologda newspaper “Slavyanin», N-4 (32), 2001 in Russia.

I wrote something about this back in January:

ROBIN WESTENRA

JANUARY 10, 2024

https://rumble.com/v2jsc26-chabad-lubavitch-a-mysterious-sect-in-the-zionist-movement.html “The birth rate of non-Jews has to be suppressed massively” Zohar 11 b “ A pregnant non-Jew is no better than a pregnant animal.” Coschen hamischpat 405 “Although the non-Jew has the same body structure as the Jew, they compare with the Jew like a monkey to a human.…

Read full story

Here is just more about the question of Chabad Lubavitch and Rabbi Schneerson relating specifically to a reverse migration back to Ukraine, which I always knew as one of the most anti-semitic countries (along with Poland) in the world.

So, what’s basically unfolding in Israel is the manifestation of the satanic vision (being executed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, who could be described as the 20th century’s chief rabbi of the Synagogue of Satan

This speech [a letter sent to the newspaper] of Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the Chabad Leader and Messiah (the Lubavitcher Rebbe), was published in the Vologda newspaper “Slavyanin», N-4 (32), 2001 in Russia.

Following the publication, the court was unable to prosecute its editor, V.F. Popov, under trumped up charges under Article 282, [incitement of national hatred] as he operated on the facts, and several Russian scientists stood up for him, including Academician Y. K. Begunov and Doctor of Law O.G. Korotayev.

This speech was uttered by Menachem Mendel Schneerson in 1994. There is much debate about its authenticity, as once argued about the validity of “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” but it is an indisputable fact that almost all the goals, laid out by Schneerson, have been achieved by now. This speech is simply the application of Talmud to Ukraine and Russia. Talmud says: Jews should murder and enslave goyim worldwide. This speech says: Jews should murder and enslave goyim in Ukraine and Russia. Yes, the speech by Menachem Mendel Schneerson is monstrous. For a normal person, it is hard to believe that a religious leader can be a MURDERER, and that the religion can be THE IDEOLOGY OF MURDER. That is why, the text of this essay has every criminal passage from the speech next to the criminal passage from Talmud. The face of the Zionist Messiah also speaks for itself: it is the face of a TERRORIST, full of hatred and menace.

Our special tactics to combat Slavs is a secret knowledge, because of its exclusivity limited to the god’s chosen people. The main weapon of struggle we will direct against the Slavs, except for renegades, “married” with the Jews by common interests. True, all these “married to us” will be withdrawn from our society once we use them for our own purposes.

Slavs, and among them Russians – are the most unbending people in the world. Slavs are unbending as a result of their psychological and intellectual abilities, created by many generations of ancestors. It is impossible to alter these genes. Slav, Russian, can be destroyed, but never conquered. That is why this seed is subject to liquidation, and, at first, a sharp reduction in their numbers.

Chabad Leader Menachem Mendel Schneerson (the seventh Lubavitcher Rebbe). Dnepropetrovsk in Ukraine is often called the city of the Rebbe. This is where he spent his teenage years.

————————————————

Our methods of conquest will not at all be military, but ideological and economic, with the use of power structures, armed with the most modern types of armament for the physical suppression of revolt with even greater ferocity than it was done in October 1993 with gunning of the Supreme Council of Soviet Russia.

First of all, we will divide the Slavic nations (of 300 million, half of them Russians) into the small countries with weak and severed connections. For this, we will use our old method: Divide and conquer. We will try to pit these countries against each other, and suck them into civil wars for the sake of mutual destruction.

Chabad Leader Menachem Mendel Schneerson

————————————————

The Ukrainians would think that they are fighting against the expansionist Russia and struggling for their independence. They will think that they have finally gained their freedom, while they become fully subdued by us.

The same will be thought by Russians, as though they defend their national interests to return their lands, “illegally” taken away from them, and so on.

Talmudic Judaism

We will do all of this under the guise of different sovereignties, the struggle for their national ideals. At the same time, we will not give either party any self-determination, based on the national values and traditions.

In this war of fools, the Slavic moronic herd will be weakening itself and strengthening us, the main controllers of the chaos, pretending to stand aside, not only without participating in the bloody events, but also without involvement.

Chabad Leader Menachem Mendel Schneerso

Moreover, we will fully protect ourselves. In the consciousness of the Slavic fools (uninitiated), we will lay such stereotypes of thinking in which the world “anti-Semite” would become the most terrible word. The word “Jew” would be pronounced in a whisper.We will scare the cattle with several court cases (such as the trial of an anti-Semite Ostashvili, followed by his destruction) and other methods (radio, television – frightening movies, such as revenge of the Israeli Mossad super-spies for killing of Jews). We will frighten the cattle so bad that not a single hair will fall from the head of a Jew, while the Slavs will be shot in packs, destroyed by thousands – on the borders, where the Jews do not serve in peacekeeping forces, via terrorist acts, and via criminal and professional killings [such as the acts of terrorist at Beslan school that took hundreds of lives, in the Moscow subway, and so on].

Chabad Leader Menachem Mendel Schneerson

Dumb Slavic people do not realize that the worst fascists are those who never and in no place proclaim fascism aloud, but, instead, organize it all supposedly according to the most democratic standards. On the contrary, we will make the very word “fascist” a dirty word.

Everyone will be scared that we will stick this label to him. We know very well that nationalism strengthens the nation, making it strong. The slogan of “internationalism” is outdated and no longer works as before. We will replace it with the “universal human values”, which is the same thing.

Chabad Leader Menachem Mendel Schneerson

We will not allow any nationalism to evolve. And we will destroy by fire and sword all those nationalist movements that seek to lead people out of our dictate, as it is done in Georgia, Armenia and Serbia. Instead, we will insure the full prosperity of our nationalism – Zionism, and, more precisely: Jewish fascism, which, in its secrecy and power, is super-fascism.

It is not for nothing that in 1975, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution which defined Zionism as the most blatant “form of racism and racial discrimination”, but repealed this resolution in 1992, because of our triumphant march across the planet. We have made UN a weapon for our goals of seizing power over “all kingdoms and nations.”

Chabad Leader Menachem Mendel Schneerso

We will deprive the population of Slavs of their national elite, which is the one that determines the development of events and the progress of the country, and, ultimately, the whole course of history. To do this, we will lower their level of education – in the next 5 years, we will close half of their universities, and it is us who will get educated at the other half.

We will allow the Armenians there, Chechens, Gypsies and others. We will work to ensure that the governments of the Slavic countries would contain as little as possible of the indigenous peoples who will be replaced by our Jewish elite.

Chabad Leader Menachem Mendel Schneers

In the mass media – radio, television, press, art, literature, theater, cinema – we will gradually push out national staff and replace them with our staff or, in extreme cases, the cosmopolitan staff.

We will undertake the reform in education, and limit the teaching of subjects that strengthen and systematize the thought process in the left and the right brain hemispheres:

а) Language and Literature, 6) Physics and Mathematics.

Chabad Leader Menachem Mendel Schneerso

As for the history, there is nothing to say. We will give our own history to the cattle, and show that the entire human evolution was moving towards the recognition of the God’s chosen nation of Jews to be masters over the entire world.

Instead of national values, we will give you a Balalaika patriotism and drunken tears. Our goal is to replace the Slavic elite with our own elite. We will not allow the development of science in Slavic countries. A core of scientists (Academy of Sciences) will consist of our people.

Chabad Leader Menachem Mendel Schneerson

————————————————

We will not allow any high-tech industries, and this will lead to a complete collapse of the industry. We will restrict it to the production of essential items for a limited contingent of slaves, producing raw materials to us.

There is a lot of engineers, skilled workers and teachers among the citizens. We will create for them such conditions of survival (no jobs, high rent, high cost of utilities, transportation, etc.) that they will run by themselves to the remote villages in the North, where Russians are now fleeing to from the countries of the former Soviet Union. They would think it could be easier for them to live a better life. But, in reality, this will also be a hoax.

Corrupt the youth and make them perverts – and you win the nation! This is our motto. We will deprive your community of young people, degrading it with sex, rock music, violence, alcohol, smoking, drugs, that is, we will deprive your society of the future. We will strike at the family, destroying it, we will reduce a birth rate.

Hitler was a stupid boy. He acted directly and openly. And it was an extremely hard work to do – to burn, shoot, to bury millions, and the like. He left bloody footprints. We act more cleverly: we will leave no traces. Reduce a birth rate at least by half – and you will be killing 2-3 million Russians a year without any physical effort. There is no need for ovens, ammunition, and graves. And there is no traces left. Not born – no one is guilty.

We will create the conditions for life for criminals better than for working cattle. We will be releasing criminals from prisons, so that there will be more murders, robberies, instability. Amnesty will apply only to thieves and murderers — in short, all but those convicted for “inciting ethnic hatred”, which is, in fact, the law against anti-Semitism.

We will sow fear among people. Cattle will fear for their lives, which will be worth nothing. They will fear for the workplace that could be taken away at any moment. They will fear for the future of their … We shall govern by fear.

5. These grandiose goals will be implemented in several stages. Already 85% of the continental shelf of the Arctic Ocean ended up in our hands, thanks to confusing agreements. signed under Gorbachev and Yeltsin and that are not explained to the people (the general public is not yet aware of it).

Already, half a million Armenians reside in Southern Russia. This is our outpost. At first, for the purpose of deceit, we will declare the Armenian Republic in Kuban. Then, driving away the Cossacks, we will convert it into Khazaria – Israel. What will help us is that the Cossacks are constantly drunk, love power and are ready to fight each other for this power.

However, there is still a structured organization – the Orthodox clergy. We will send there the members of our Jewish clergy, who will become Russian Orthodox Priests. Talmud permits them to perform the rituals of other religions, keeping intact their Judaism deep inside.

We will bribe the rest of them. And we will destroy those who will do not succumb to us. Russians no longer have any more or less organized structures, and cattle cannot unite and establish them, because Russian cattle already became drunkards and got degraded, and is incapable of structuring.

In the last century, the United States purchased Alaska from Russia. In the XXI century, the US will buy the entire Siberia, including the Siberian territory between the Yenisei river to the West and the Pacific Ocean in the East and the border of China, between the Arctic Ocean in the North and Mongolia and North Korea in the south. These lands are two times higher than the territory of the United States. Acre of land will be purchased for as low as $ 1,000, and for the entire Siberia, the US will pay $ 3 trillion over 20 years. Annual payments will be $200 million, half of which will be spent on the purchase of goods in the United States .

Siberians would have to submit to s foreign influence, while the US looks nicer than the Asian neighbors. In the end, Vladivostok is closer to Los Angeles than to Moscow …

6. For all these activities paramount for us, we will give monarchy to Slavic cattle under the guise of “democratic transition”. Everyone in the herd will get a puppet president. And the more glitter, noise, pump, the better! Monarchy is good in that sense that it directs all the energy of the masses into the whistle. Monarch will detract attention of the herd from our secret active work on the structuring of the population according to the system, necessary to us. President is a screen, seemingly elected by a popular vote (and we will forge electoral procedures in such a way that they will seem so that everything would seem legitimate), and we are going to do all our necessary business from behind this screen. The President will be endowed with unlimited powers. Through changes in the top ranks of security agencies, this president will appoint our people to the posts in the security agencies. Army, all the national security agencies, and all sorts of special forces will be directly subordinate to the president. And that means that they will be subordinate to us. We will have in our hands only the strings attached to the hands of the president. And we’ll pull these strings in such a way as it is necessary to the implementation of our grandiose plan of conquering all the tribes and kingdoms, their subordination to our superior nation, chosen by God of Israel.

7. But money is most important. Money do everything. Money are power. Money are force. Man with money has weapons, most advanced weapons, and the army of mercenaries. Money owns media, which is fooling the billions of human cattle. Money bribe the people we need. Money eliminate those who do not submit to us. Money bomb those resisting us – Iraqis, Serbs, and, in the future – Russians. Capital and taking power decide everything. We practice our skills in the accumulation of capital and the seizure of power for more than three millennia, and no one will defeat us in this. You [cattle] do not have money. You [cattle] do not have power. And you [cattle] will not ever have money and power. We will not give money and power to you!

We hate you immensely! This hatred gives us strength to smile charmingly in your face. Our hatred gives us strength to win your trust and control you [cattle] under the guise of “care” about you and your children, grandchildren and your great grandchildren who would never be born.

You (herd) are doomed. And until you understand this simple truth, as long as you continue resisting us, you will be beaten more than it is due. If you obey us, there will be 65 – 70 million of you left, otherwise – 40-45 mln.

The main thing for us now is to hold on for at least another 2-3 years. After that, there will be no problems for us in this country (Ukraine and Russia). We will create such protective means that none of you will be able to oppose us. We know and secretly control all that will be. And no one can stop us!

1. World reserves of industrial raw materials are depleted, and by the beginning of the next millennium, “Western society” will not be able to retain its current level of consumption without replenishment from new sources – the colonial countries-donors. Therefore, our aspirations are directed at Russia now with the dual purpose: first – the elimination of the most powerful and independent empire, which occupies one-sixth of the earth. The second is the acquisition of its wealth, which constitute 60-70% of total world reserves of raw materials and 75-80% of open world’s oil and gas reserves that are concentrated in Siberia and the continental shelf of the Arctic Ocean.

2. The planet is under intense global warming. The desert is moving northward at a speed of 10 km. per year, dewatering of land is 25 m per year. Already today the ancient centers of the world – Athens, Rome and, most importantly, Jerusalem (Israel) are in a zone of artificial irrigation. In 20 – 30 years, we will have to think about the relocation of the vast masses of civilized nations to the north of their current residence. By that time, the Kuban, in the Rostov region, and Ukraine will have wonderful sub-tropical climate, and the north of Ukraine will have the climate of Caucasus.

Looking back in history, it must be admitted that these lands are the ancient ancestral lands of the Jewish Khazaria, that is Israel, captured by Kiev’s Rus’ (the ancient state of Russia with the capital in Kiev) in the tenth century. The Slavs are temporary guests on these lands and are subject to eviction. We will return this territory, and build the Great Khazaria – the Jewish state –on these fertile lands the same way as, 50 years ago, we created Israel, squeezing the Palestinians out. Israelis will partially relocate here, and we will drive Slavic cattle out far to the north, beyond Moscow. There will be a small Northern Territory, a reservation with a compact population — a reservation, like Indian reservations in America.

Source: https://irenecaesar.wordpress.com/2014/03/28/chabad-leader-menachem-mendel-schneerson-on-his-plans-for-destorying-ukraine-and-russia/

______________

Related articles:

https://irenecaesar.wordpress.com/2015/01/13/je-suis-donbass/

https://justice4poland.com/2016/05/11/the-jewish-war-against-slavs/

https://piotrbein.wordpress.com/2009/12/28/revisionism-role-reversal-and-restitutions/

by Silviu “Silview” Costinescu

Fake semitism is anti-semitism

– Silview.media

Years after publication, a note has been recently added to this article to say it’s entirely satirical. While satirical elements are obvious and the story is packaged in irony, that’s just a decoy and it doesn’t imply it’s all made up, as they wish now to make it look like, knowing they let out too much and Goyim found out. Yeah, they use funny names and all, we can see behind that and there’s an abundance of totally serious and objective reports and public statements to support this scenario, I gathered below just a few examples

Here is the article they tried so hard to hide

By Jim Wald, Times of Israel , MAR 18, 2014,

Jerusalem and Zhitomir, 16 March/Adar II 14

(Our Russian and Ukrainian correspondents Hirsh Ostropoler and I. Z. Grosser-Spass also contributed to this story, delayed due to the crisis over the Crimean referendum.)

Fast-breaking Developments

Followers of Middle Eastern affairs know two things: always expect the unexpected, and never write off Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who has more political lives than the proverbial cat.

Only yesterday came news that Syrian rebels plan to give Israel the Golan Heights in exchange for creation of a no-fly zone against the Assad regime. In an even bolder move, it is now revealed, Israel will withdraw its settlers from communities beyond the settlement blocs—and relocate them at least temporarily to Ukraine. Ukraine made this arrangement on the basis of historic ties and in exchange for desperately needed military assistance against Russia. This surprising turn of events had an even more surprising origin: genetics, a field in which Israeli scholars have long excelled.

A Warlike Turkic People—and a Mystery

It is well known that, sometime in the eighth to ninth centuries, the Khazars, a warlike Turkic people, converted to Judaism and ruled over a vast domain in what became southern Russia and Ukraine. What happened to them after the Russians destroyed that empire around the eleventh century has been a mystery. Many have speculated that the Khazars became the ancestors of Ashkenazi Jews.The Khazar Empire, from M. J-H. Schnitzler’s map of The Empire of Charlemagne and that of the Arabs, (Strasbourg, 1857)

Arabs have long cited the Khazar hypothesis in attempts to deny a Jewish historical claim to the land of Israel. During the UN debate over Palestine Partition, Chaim Weizmann responded, sarcastically: “lt is very strange. All my life I have been a Jew, felt like a Jew, and I now learn that I am a Khazar.” In a more folksy vein, Prime Minister Golda Meir famously said: “Khazar, Schmazar. There is no Khazar people. I knew no Khazars In Kiev. Or Milwaukee. Show me these Khazars of whom you speak.”a warlike people: Khazar battle axe, c. 7th-9th centuries

Contrarian Hungarian ex-communist and scientist Arthur Koestler brought the Khazar hypothesis to a wider audience with The Thirteenth Tribe (1976), in the hope that disproving a common Jewish “racial” identity would end antisemitism. Clearly, that hope has not been fulfilled. Most recently, left-wing Israeli historian Shlomo Sand’s The Invention of the Jewish People took Koestler’s thesis in a direction he had not intended, arguing that because Jews were a religious community descended from converts they do not constitute a nation or need a state of their own. Scientists, however, dismissed the Khazar hypothesis because the genetic evidence did not add up. Until now. In 2012, Israeli researcher Eran Elhaik published a study claiming to prove that Khazar ancestry is the single largest element in the Ashkenazi gene pool. Sand declared himself vindicated, and progressive organs such as Haaretz and The Forward trumpeted the results.

Israel seems finally to have thrown in the towel. A blue-ribbon team of scholars from leading research institutions and museums has just issued a secret report to the government, acknowledging that European Jews are in fact Khazars. (Whether this would result in yet another proposal to revise the words to “Hatikvah” remains to be seen.) At first sight, this would seem to be the worst possible news, given the Prime Minister’s relentless insistence on the need for Palestinian recognition of Israel as a “Jewish state” and the stagnation of the peace talks. But others have underestimated him at their peril. An aide quipped, when life hands you an etrog, you build a sukkah.

Speaking off the record, he explained, “We first thought that admitting we are really Khazars was one way to get around Abbas’s insistence that no Jew can remain in a Palestinian state. Maybe we were grasping at straws. But when he refused to accept that, it forced us to think about more creative solutions. The Ukrainian invitation for the Jews to return was a godsend. Relocating all the settlers within Israel in a short time would be difficult for reasons of logistics and economics. We certainly don’t want another fashlan like the expulsion of the settlers in the Gaza Hitnatkut [disengagement].

“We’re not talking about all the Ashkenazi Jews going back to Ukraine. Obviously that is not practical.

Speaking on deep background, a well-placed source in intelligence circles said: “We’re not talking about all the Ashkenazi Jews going back to Ukraine. Obviously that is not practical. The press as usual exaggerates and sensationalizes; this is why we need military censorship.”

Khazaria 2.0?

All Jews who wish to return would be welcomed back without condition as citizens, the more so if they take part in the promised infusion of massive Israeli military assistance, including troops, equipment, and construction of new bases. If the initial transfer works, other West Bank settlers would be encouraged to relocate to Ukraine, as well. After Ukraine, bolstered by this support, reestablishes control over all its territory, the current Autonomous Republic of Crimea would once again become an autonomous Jewish domain. The small-scale successor to the medieval empire of Khazaria (as the peninsula, too, was once known) would be called, in Yiddish, Chazerai.the Khazar Empire, map of Europe in the Age of Charles the Great, from Karl von Spruner, _Historisch-geographischer Hand-Atlas_ (Gotha, 1854)

the Khazars did not have to live within ‘Auschwitz borders.’”

“As you know,” the spokesman continued, “the Prime Minister has said time and again: we are a proud and ancient people whose history here goes back 4,000 years. The same is true of the Khazars: just back in Europe and not quite as long. But look at the map: the Khazars did not have to live within ‘Auschwitz borders.’”no “Auschwitz borders”: the great extent of the Khazar Empire (pink, at right) is readily apparent in this map of Europe circa 800, by Monin (Paris, 1841). Compare with Charlemagne’s empire (pink, at left)

“As the Prime Minister has said, no one will tell Jews where they may or may not live on the historic territory of their existence as a sovereign people. He is willing to make painful sacrifices for peace, even if that means giving up part of our biblical homeland in Judea and Samaria. But then you have to expect us to exercise our historical rights somewhere else. We decided this will be on the shores of the Black Sea, where we were an autochthonous people for more than 2000 years. Even the great non-Zionist historian Simon Dubnow said we had the right to colonize Crimea. It’s in all the history books. You can look it up.”

Old-New Land?

Black Sea, showing Khazar presence in Crimea and coastal regions: Rigobert Bonne, Imperii Romani Distracta. Pars Orientalis, (Paris, 1780). Note Ukraine and Kiev at upper left. At right: Caspian Sea, also labeled, as was the custom, as the Khazar Sea

“We’d like to think of it as sort of a homeland-away-from-home,” added the anonymous intelligence source. “Or the original one,” he said with a wink. “After all, Herzl wrote about the Old-New Land, didn’t he? And the transition shouldn’t be too difficult for the settlers because, you know, they’ll still get to feel as if they are pioneers: experience danger, construct new housing, carry weapons. The women can continue to wear scarves on their heads, and the food won’t be very different from what they already eat.”

In retrospect, we should have seen this coming, said a venerable State Department Arabist, ticking off the signs on his fingers: a little-noticed report that Russia was cracking down on Israeli smuggling of Khazar artifacts, the decisions of both Spain and Portugal to give citizenship to descendants of their expelled Jews, as well as evidence that former IDF soldiers were already leading militias in support of the Ukrainian government. And now, also maybe the possibility that the missing Malaysian jet was diverted to Central Asia.

A veteran Middle East journalist said: “It’s problematic, but in a perverse way, brilliant. In one fell swoop, Bibi has managed to confound friend and foe alike. He’s put the ball back in the Palestinians’ court and relieved the pressure from the Americans without actually making any real concessions. Meanwhile, by lining up with the Syrian rebels and Ukraine, as well as Georgia and Azerbaijan, he compensates for the loss of the Turkish alliance and puts pressure on both Assad and Iran. And the new Cypriot-Israeli gas deal props up Ukraine and weakens the economic leverage of both the Russians and the Gulf oil states. Just brilliant.”

Reactions from around the world

Given the confluence of the weekend and the Purim and Saint Patrick’s Day holidays, reporters scrambled to get responses. Reactions from around the world trickled in.

• Members of the YESHA Council of settlers, some of them evidently the worse for wear after too much festival slivovitz, were caught completely off-guard. Always wary of Netanyahu, whom they regard as a slick opportunist rather than reliable ideological ally, they refused to comment until they had further assessed the situation.

Most of the hastily offered reactions fell into the predictable categories.

• Right-wing antisemitic groups pounced on the story as vindication of their conspiracy theories, claiming that this was the culmination of the Jews’ centuries-old plan to avenge the defeat of Khazaria by the Russians in the Middle Ages, a reprise of Israel’s support for Georgia in 2008. “Jews have memories as long as their noses,” one declared.

a continuum of conquest and cruelty?

• From Ramallah, a Fatah spokesman said the offer was a start but did not go nearly far enough toward satisfying Palestinian demands. Holding up an image of a Khazar warrior from an archaeological artifact, he explained:

There is a continuum of conquest and cruelty. It’s very simple, genetics does not lie. We see the results today: the Zionist regime and brutal Occupation Forces are descended from warlike barbarians. Palestinians are descended from peaceful pastoralists, in fact, from the ancient Israelites that you have falsely claimed as your ancestors. By the way, it is not true, however, that your ancestors ever had a temple in Jerusalem.Then: Khazarian barbarian. Warrior with prisoner, image from archaeological object.

[source: Wikimedia Commons]Now: Israeli border policeman with Palestinian protester

[source: Amnesty International]

• The famously reliable unofficial intelligence website DAFTKAfile admitted:

Boy, are our faces red. We were caught flat-footed and thought that the return to Spain and Portugal was the real story. Obviously, that was an impeccably planned and clever feint to distract attention from the coming revolution in Ukraine. Nicely played, Mossad.

• Prolific blogger Richard Sliverstein, whose knowledge of Jewish culture and uncanny ability to ferret out military secrets regularly provoke astonishment even among his critics, commented:

Frankly, I’m surprised that my Mossad sources did not get this story to me first. But I’ve been up against a deadline for an essay on the kabbalistic significance of sesame seeds, the main ingredient in hummus, so I haven’t caught up on my email. But, do I feel vindicated? Well, yes, but it’s scant satisfaction. I’ve been saying for years that the Jews are descended from Mongol-Tatar Khazars, but it has barely made a dent in the propaganda armor of these Zionist hasbaroid dolts.

• An official of a leading human-rights NGO said:

Evacuating illegal settlements must be a part of any peace deal, but first forcing settlers to leave Palestine and then resettling them in Ukraine may be a violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention. We’ll see what the ICC has to say about this. And if they think they can be even more trigger-happy in Ukraine than the West Bank, they have another thing coming.

• Ultra-Ultra-Orthodox spokesman Menuchem Yontef (formerly of Inowraclaw) welcomed the news:

We reject the Zionist state, which is illegitimate until Mashiach comes. We don’t care where we live as long as we can study the Torah and obey its commandments in full. However, we refuse to serve in the military there as well as here. And—we also want subsidies. That is G-d’s will.

• The spokeswoman for a delegation of Episcopalian peace activists, reached after the Christ at the Checkpoint conference in Bethlehem, said, with tears in her eyes:

We applaud this consistency of principle. If only all Jews would think like Menuchem Yontef—in fact, I’d like to call them “Menuchem Yontef Jews”: “M. Y. Jews,” for short—then antisemitism would disappear and members of all three Abrahamic faiths would again live together peacefully here as they did before the advent of Zionism. The nation-state is a relic of the nineteenth century, which has caused untold suffering. The most urgent task for world peace is the immediate creation of a free and sovereign Palestine.

• Noted academic and theorist Judith Buntler mused:

It may seem like a paradox to establish alterity or ‘interruption’ at the heart of ethical relations. But to know that we have first to consider what such terms mean. One might argue that the distinctive trait of Khazarian identity is that it is interrupted by alterity, that the relation to the gentile defines not only its diasporic situation, but one of its most fundamental ethical relations. Although such a statement may well be true (meaning that it belongs to a set of statements that are true), it manages to reserve alterity as a predicate of a prior subject. The relation to alterity becomes one predicate of ‘being Khazarian.’ It is quite another thing to understand that very relationship as challenging the idea of ‘Khazarian’ as a static sort of being, one that is adequately described as a subject. . . . coexistence projects can only begin with the dismantling of political Zionism.

not the “two-state solution” they expected?

• Anti-Israel BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) leader Ali Abubinomial put it more simply. Pounding his desk, he fumed, “So, Israel and Khazaria? This is what the Zionists mean by a ‘two-state solution’?! Do the math! Has no one read my book?”

• Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) called an emergency meeting to establish ties with the Pecheneg Liberation Organization (PLO), saying, “Pechenegs should not pay the price for European antisemitism.” The new solidarity group, “Students for Pechenegs in Ukraine” (SPUK), proclaimed as its motto: “From the Black to the Caspian Sea, We’re Gonna Find Somebody to Free!”

• For his part, peace activist and former East Jerusalem administrator Myron Benvenuti responded with equanimity: “I’ve got nothing to worry about: I’m Sephardic and my family has lived here for centuries. Anyway, if I have to go somewhere else, it’s going to be Spain, not Ukraine: more sunshine, less gunfire.”

The consensus of the broad majority of “Middle Israel,” which feels that Netanyahu is not doing enough for peace but also questions the sincerity of the Palestinians, is skeptical and despairing. One woman said, in frustration: We all long for an agreement but just cannot see how to achieve it. For now, all we can see is this Chazerai.

* * *

Update March 17:

Latest reports, including Vladimir Putin’s recognition of Crimea as a “sovereign and independent state,” and the estimate that relocation of Israeli settlers in any peace agreement would cost $10 billion, confirm the details of the above story. Ed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Jim Wald is a professor at Hampshire College, where he teaches modern European cultural history, including the history of antisemitism and fascism, and the history of the book.

-Times of Israel

SURPRISE: ASHKENAZI JEWS ARE GENETICALLY EUROPEAN

By Tia Ghose – Assistant Managing Editor ScienceDirect, October 08, 2013

The origin of the Ashkenazi Jews, who come most recently from Europe, has largely been shrouded in mystery. But a new study suggests that at least their maternal lineage may derive largely from Europe.

Though the finding may seem intuitive, it contradicts the notion that European Jews mostly descend from people who left Israel and the Middle East around 2,000 years ago. Instead, a substantial proportion of the population originates from local Europeans who converted to Judaism, said study co-author Martin Richards, an archaeogeneticist at the University of Huddersfield in England.

Tangled legacy

Little is known about the history of Ashkenazi Jews before they were expelled from the Mediterranean and settled in what is now Poland around the 12th century. On average, all Ashkenazi Jews are genetically as closely related to each other as fourth or fifth cousins, said Dr. Harry Ostrer, a pathology, pediatrics and genetics professor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York and the author of “Legacy: A Genetic History of the Jewish People” (Oxford University Press, 2012).

But depending on whether the lineage gets traced through maternal or paternal DNA or through the rest of the genome, researchers got very different answers for whether Ashkenazi originally came from Europe or the Near East.

Past research found that 50 percent to 80 percent of DNA from the Ashkenazi Y chromosome, which is used to trace the male lineage, originated in the Near East, Richards said. That supported a story wherein Jews came from Israel and largely eschewed intermarriage when they settled in Europe. [The Holy Land: 7 Amazing Archaeological Finds]

But historical documents tell a slightly different tale. Based on accounts such as those of Jewish historian Flavius Josephus, by the time of the destruction of the Second Temple in A.D. 70, as many as 6 million Jews were living in the Roman Empire, but outside Israel, mainly in Italy and Southern Europe. In contrast, only about 500,000 lived in Judea, said Ostrer, who was not involved in the new study.

“The major Jewish communities were outside Judea,” Ostrer told LiveScience.

Maternal DNA

Richards and his colleagues analyzed mitochondrial DNA, which is contained in the cytoplasm of the egg and passed down only from the mother, from more than 3,500 people throughout the Near East, the Caucusus and Europe, including Ashkenazi Jews.

The team found that four founders were responsible for 40 percent of Ashkenazi mitochondrial DNA, and that all of these founders originated in Europe. The majority of the remaining people could be traced to other European lineages.

All told, more than 80 percent of the maternal lineages of Ashkenazi Jews could be traced to Europe, with only a few lineages originating in the Near East.

Virtually none came from the North Caucasus, located along the border between Europe and Asia between the Black and Caspian seas.

The finding should thoroughly debunk one of the most questionable, but still tenacious, hypotheses: that most Ashkenazi Jews can trace their roots to the mysterious Khazar Kingdom that flourished during the ninth century in the region between the Byzantine Empire and the Persian Empire, Richards and Ostrer said.

The genetics suggest many of the founding Ashkenazi women were actually converts from local European populations.

“The simplest explanation was that it was mainly women who converted and they married with men who’d come from the Near East,” Richards told LiveScience.

Another possibility is that Jews actively converted both men and women among local populations at this time, although researchers would need more detailed study of paternal lineages to test that hypothesis, Richards said.

STUDY TRACES ASHKENAZI ROOTS TO EUROPEAN WOMEN WHO PROBABLY CONVERTED TO JUDAISM

The genetic analysis traced the lineage of many Ashkenazi Jews to four maternal founders in Europe.

Haaretz, Oct. 11, 2013, Updated: Jan. 11, 2018

Most Ashkenazi Jews are descendants of European women who converted to Judaism, possibly around the time of the early Roman empire, concludes a new genetic study that casts doubt on many prevailing theories about the origins of Ashkenazim.

The study, published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications, analyzed samples of mitochondrial DNA, which is passed down only from the mother, taken from more than 3,500 people throughout the Near East, the Caucasus and Europe, including Ashkenazi Jews. The researchers found that more than 80 percent of the maternal lineages of Ashkenazi Jews could be traced to indigenous Europeans, with four maternal founders responsible for 40 percent. Although Jewish men may have migrated into Europe from Israel around 2,000 years ago, they brought few or no wives with them, according to the researchers, who suggest that the men married and converted European women, first along the Mediterranean and later in western and central Europe… – Haaretz

JEWS BEHIND RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR TO FORM NEW JEWISH STATE – ISLAMIC SCHOLAR

ACCORDING TO MEMRI, MRAWEH NASSAR SAID THAT THE WEST HAS FORSAKEN THE JEWS BECAUSE THE ZIONIST PROJECT WILL FAIL IN TWO YEARS.

By AARON REICH

THE JERUSALEM POST, APRIL 3, 2022

The Jews are the ones behind the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and their goal is to create a new Jewish state to replace the failing Zionist project of Israel, Palestinian Islamic scholar Mraweh Nassar has claimed, as reported by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Nassar, whom MEMRI identified as the secretary-general of the Jerusalem Committee of the International Union of Muslims Scholars, made his claims on March 22 while speaking with Channel 9, an Arabic-language TV station in Turkey that the media watchdog says is affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood.

According to Nassar, the traditional allies of the Jews – the US and the West – have realized that Israel will “come to an end” within just two years, which has caused them to forsake it.

Consequently, his theory goes, the Jewish state has found new allies in Russia and China with a new goal: creating a Jewish state in Ukraine.

This, in turn, will be supported by claims that Ukraine is the true home of the Jews, who will even declare that biblical Jerusalem, along with the First and Second Temples, were actually located within Ukraine all along, MEMRI quoted Nassar as saying.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a news conference for foreign media in Kyiv, Ukraine March 12, 2022. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been ongoing since February 24. According to Moscow’s official statements on the matter, the war, which they have dubbed a “special military operation,” was launched to protect Russian speakers and “denazify” Ukraine. However, most international observers point to a number of other reasons, such as a desire to prevent Ukraine from joining the West, specifically the European Union and NATO.

The invasion has caused widespread devastation and destruction throughout the country, and both Ukrainian civilians and Russian troops have suffered significant casualties.

But it seems that, according to Nassar, this is to be expected.

“The [Israelis] understand nothing but force,” he told Channel 9, according to MEMRI. “If the security of their state depends on aligning with Russia, or at least being neutral, they will do this even if it means sacrificing the [Ukrainian] Jews.”

This sacrifice of Ukrainian Jewry would include Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, all of whom are Jewish.

But would the Jews really sacrifice other Jews for this goal? According to MEMRI, Nasser clearly believes this to be the case, noting that the Jews have done this before, following the “false Holocaust.”

“Even in the false Holocaust, there is a book written by a Jew which asks ‘Who killed the Jews?’ They were offered to take the Jews for five dollars each,” Nassar said, according to MEMRI.

“They took one look, saw that most of them were old, and said: ‘We don’t want them.’ A Jew wrote this book and said: ‘We killed the Jews’ – that is what he means – ‘because we refused to accept 100,000 or 200,000 Jews who were in Germany in exchange for a handful of dollars.’ They only wanted young people; they did not want the old.”

Why would that have happened? Nassar asks as much and gives an explanation, albeit one that is debunked by nearly all understandings and records of the Holocaust, World War II and world history in general.

“Why did the Holocaust really happen? Leave aside everything that is being said. During World War II, some of the Jews joined the Americans and the West, and others joined Germany. They said: ‘If the Germans win, we are with Germany, and if the West wins, we are with the West,’” Nassar explained, according to MEMRI. “Hitler found out that there were [Jewish] spies, so he killed some of them. It was not hundreds of thousands like they say. These are all lies.”

WHY WOULD Israel turn to Russia and China?

If you ask most experts, they would say that Israel has done no such thing and that support for the Jewish state among its Western allies remains strong.

But if you ask Nassar, according to MEMRI, that is far from the case, and Israel has turned to the East because “America has forsaken them.”

“[The US] told them in short: Your [Zionist] project is a failure and you are bound to come to an end – if not this year, then the next,” the scholar explained, according to the research institute. “The Americans understand that they are supporting a failed project, so [the Israelis] are looking for an alternative, which can be Russia or [China].”

While the West may think Israel is doomed to fall within the next two years, according to Nassar, what does Israel, or at least the Israeli political echelon, think? As far as Nassar is concerned, according to MEMRI, they are very much aware.

Avigdor Liberman and Benjamin Netanyahu (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

“Even the Jews themselves, including [Finance Minister Avigdor] Liberman and [opposition leader Benjamin] Netanyahu, are now convinced that Palestine cannot be the state for the Jews. So they started saying that Holy Jerusalem is in Ukraine and not in Palestine. Ukraine is now the candidate to become the future Jewish state,” MEMRI quoted Nassar as saying.

“Perhaps one of the reasons they instigated this war was to empty out Ukraine, so they [Israel] would not destroy their relations with Russia or [China] over a handful of Jews. As far as they were concerned, those [Ukrainian] Jews can go to Hell.”

But why Ukraine, of all places? Other places in the world have larger Jewish populations, even though Ukraine has one of the largest. Nassar has an explanation: There already is a Jewish state there.

“The whole world knows about the Jewish state in eastern Ukraine,” he stated, according to the media watchdog. “I remembered that there were 43,000 [Jews] there, but now they say 200,000.”

Where are these numbers coming from?

Ukraine’s Jewish community is estimated to be at most 200,000, according to the criteria of being eligible to immigrate to Israel via the Law of Return, as noted by data from Prof. Sergio Della Pergoala of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in the 2018 World Jewish Population report.

In terms of those who identify themselves as Jews, however, Ukraine has only around 50,000 – the 12th largest such community in the Diaspora – while the Ukrainian government has said there were more than 106,000 Jews in the country.

Are the Jews concentrated in eastern Ukraine, as Nassar suggested?

The locality in Ukraine most identified with Jews is Uman, home to the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov and a major Jewish pilgrimage site. But Uman itself doesn’t have the largest Jewish population.

JEWISH PILGRIMS pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in Uman during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah in September 2017. (credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)

Estimates point to most Ukrainian Jews living in four large cities, with about half of them in the capital Kyiv. The other major cities are Dnipro, Odesa and Kharkiv. But Dnipro, like Uman, is located in central Ukraine while Odesa is more to the south. Kharkiv, however, is located in eastern Ukraine and is the country’s second-largest city.

So is that what Nassar is referring to?

“It is an independent state, and they did not want to spread the word about it, so they would not be told to go there rather than come to Palestine,” Nassar said, according to MEMRI, ruling out Kharkiv, which is not an independent state, nor has it ever been.

Regardless, the invasion of Ukraine has been much slower than many expected, especially the Russians, with logistical issues and Ukrainian resistance keeping Russian troops from making significant progress. Some, specifically Nassar and people with similar views and opinions, might assume that this was also part of a nefarious Jewish plot.

If that is the case, however, where will the Jews go should Russia’s invasion fail and this supposed new Jewish state is no longer possible?

According to MEMRI, Nassar claims to have an answer.

“They are now saying that the Temple and biblical Jerusalem are located in Ukraine and not in Palestine. If this does not work, tomorrow they might say that they are in the Netherlands.”

THE MISSING LINK OF JEWISH EUROPEAN ANCESTRY: CONTRASTING THE RHINELAND AND THE KHAZARIAN HYPOTHESES

Eran Elhaik

Genome Biology and Evolution, Volume 5, Issue 1, January 2013, Pages 61–74, https://doi.org/10.1093/gbe/evs119

14 December 2012

ABSTRACT

The question of Jewish ancestry has been the subject of controversy for over two centuries and has yet to be resolved. The “Rhineland hypothesis” depicts Eastern European Jews as a “population isolate” that emerged from a small group of German Jews who migrated eastward and expanded rapidly. Alternatively, the “Khazarian hypothesis” suggests that Eastern European Jews descended from the Khazars, an amalgam of Turkic clans that settled the Caucasus in the early centuries CE and converted to Judaism in the 8th century. Mesopotamian and Greco–Roman Jews continuously reinforced the Judaized empire until the 13th century. Following the collapse of their empire, the Judeo–Khazars fled to Eastern Europe. The rise of European Jewry is therefore explained by the contribution of the Judeo–Khazars. Thus far, however, the Khazars’ contribution has been estimated only empirically, as the absence of genome-wide data from Caucasus populations precluded testing the Khazarian hypothesis. Recent sequencing of modern Caucasus populations prompted us to revisit the Khazarian hypothesis and compare it with the Rhineland hypothesis. We applied a wide range of population genetic analyses to compare these two hypotheses. Our findings support the Khazarian hypothesis and portray the European Jewish genome as a mosaic of Near Eastern-Caucasus, European, and Semitic ancestries, thereby consolidating previous contradictory reports of Jewish ancestry. We further describe a major difference among Caucasus populations explained by the early presence of Judeans in the Southern and Central Caucasus. Our results have important implications for the demographic forces that shaped the genetic diversity in the Caucasus and for medical studies.

Ancient Origins of the Kievan Rus: From Rurikids to Mongols DOCUMENTARY

See also HERE

From TruNews

Moses Zelensky? Muslim Scholar Says Zionists Will Relocate Israel to Ukraine

Watch HERE

February 26, 2022

[Editor’s note: While this was originally published 18 March 2014 (Jerusalem and Zhitomir, 16 March/Adar II 14), it’s interest remains current in relation to developments in Ukraine.]

(Our Russian and Ukrainian correspondents Hirsh Ostropoler and I. Z. Grosser-Spass also contributed to this story, delayed due to the crisis over the Crimean referendum.)

Fast-breaking Developments

Followers of Middle Eastern affairs know two things: always expect the unexpected, and never write off Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who has more political lives than the proverbial cat.

Only yesterday came news that Syrian rebels plan to give Israel the Golan Heights in exchange for creation of a no-fly zone against the Assad regime. In an even bolder move, it is now revealed, Israel will withdraw its settlers from communities beyond the settlement blocs—and relocate them at least temporarily to Ukraine. Ukraine made this arrangement on the basis of historic ties and in exchange for desperately needed military assistance against Russia. This surprising turn of events had an even more surprising origin: genetics, a field in which Israeli scholars have long excelled.

A Warlike Turkic People—and a Mystery

It is well known that, sometime in the eighth to ninth centuries, the Khazars, a warlike Turkic people, converted to Judaism and ruled over a vast domain in what became southern Russia and Ukraine. What happened to them after the Russians destroyed that empire around the eleventh century has been a mystery. Many have speculated that the Khazars became the ancestors of Ashkenazi Jews.

The Khazar Empire, from M. J-H. Schnitzler’s map of The Empire of Charlemagne and that of the Arabs, (Strasbourg, 1857)

Arabs have long cited the Khazar hypothesis in attempts to deny a Jewish historical claim to the land of Israel. During the UN debate over Palestine Partition, Chaim Weizmann responded, sarcastically: “lt is very strange. All my life I have been a Jew, felt like a Jew, and I now learn that I am a Khazar.” In a more folksy vein, Prime Minister Golda Meir famously said: “Khazar, Schmazar. There is no Khazar people. I knew no Khazars In Kiev. Or Milwaukee. Show me these Khazars of whom you speak.”

Contrarian Hungarian ex-communist and scientist Arthur Koestler brought the Khazar hypothesis to a wider audience with The Thirteenth Tribe (1976), in the hope that disproving a common Jewish “racial” identity would end antisemitism. Clearly, that hope has not been fulfilled. Most recently, left-wing Israeli historian Shlomo Sand’s The Invention of the Jewish People took Koestler’s thesis in a direction he had not intended, arguing that because Jews were a religious community descended from converts they do not constitute a nation or need a state of their own. Scientists, however, dismissed the Khazar hypothesis because the genetic evidence did not add up. Until now. In 2012, Israeli researcher Eran Elhaik published a study claiming to prove that Khazar ancestry is the single largest element in the Ashkenazi gene pool. Sand declared himself vindicated, and progressive organs such as Haaretz and The Forward trumpeted the results.

Israel seems finally to have thrown in the towel. A blue-ribbon team of scholars from leading research institutions and museums has just issued a secret report to the government, acknowledging that European Jews are in fact Khazars. (Whether this would result in yet another proposal to revise the words to “Hatikvah” remains to be seen.) At first sight, this would seem to be the worst possible news, given the Prime Minister’s relentless insistence on the need for Palestinian recognition of Israel as a “Jewish state” and the stagnation of the peace talks. But others have underestimated him at their peril. An aide quipped, when life hands you an etrog, you build a sukkah.

Speaking off the record, he explained, “We first thought that admitting we are really Khazars was one way to get around Abbas’s insistence that no Jew can remain in a Palestinian state. Maybe we were grasping at straws. But when he refused to accept that, it forced us to think about more creative solutions. The Ukrainian invitation for the Jews to return was a godsend. Relocating all the settlers within Israel in a short time would be difficult for reasons of logistics and economics. We certainly don’t want another fashlan like the expulsion of the settlers in the Gaza Hitnatkut [disengagement].

“We’re not talking about all the Ashkenazi Jews going back to Ukraine. Obviously that is not practical.

Speaking on deep background, a well-placed source in intelligence circles said: “We’re not talking about all the Ashkenazi Jews going back to Ukraine. Obviously that is not practical. The press as usual exaggerates and sensationalizes; this is why we need military censorship.”

Khazaria 2.0?

All Jews who wish to return would be welcomed back without condition as citizens, the more so if they take part in the promised infusion of massive Israeli military assistance, including troops, equipment, and construction of new bases. If the initial transfer works, other West Bank settlers would be encouraged to relocate to Ukraine, as well. After Ukraine, bolstered by this support, reestablishes control over all its territory, the current Autonomous Republic of Crimea would once again become an autonomous Jewish domain. The small-scale successor to the medieval empire of Khazaria (as the peninsula, too, was once known) would be called, in Yiddish, Chazerai.

The Khazars did not have to live within ‘Auschwitz borders.’”

“As you know,” the spokesman continued, “the Prime Minister has said time and again: we are a proud and ancient people whose history here goes back 4,000 years. The same is true of the Khazars: just back in Europe and not quite as long. But look at the map: the Khazars did not have to live within ‘Auschwitz borders.’”

No “Auschwitz borders”: the great extent of the Khazar Empire (pink, at right) is readily apparent in this map of Europe circa 800, by Monin (Paris, 1841). Compare with Charlemagne’s empire (pink, at left)

“As the Prime Minister has said, no one will tell Jews where they may or may not live on the historic territory of their existence as a sovereign people. He is willing to make painful sacrifices for peace, even if that means giving up part of our biblical homeland in Judea and Samaria. But then you have to expect us to exercise our historical rights somewhere else. We decided this will be on the shores of the Black Sea, where we were an autochthonous people for more than 2000 years. Even the great non-Zionist historian Simon Dubnow said we had the right to colonize Crimea. It’s in all the history books. You can look it up.”

Old-New Land?

Black Sea, showing Khazar presence in Crimea and coastal regions: Rigobert Bonne, Imperii Romani Distracta. Pars Orientalis, (Paris, 1780). Note Ukraine and Kiev at upper left. At right: Caspian Sea, also labeled, as was the custom, as the Khazar Sea

“We’d like to think of it as sort of a homeland-away-from-home,” added the anonymous intelligence source. “Or the original one,” he said with a wink. “After all, Herzl wrote about the Old-New Land, didn’t he? And the transition shouldn’t be too difficult for the settlers because, you know, they’ll still get to feel as if they are pioneers: experience danger, construct new housing, carry weapons. The women can continue to wear scarves on their heads, and the food won’t be very different from what they already eat.”

In retrospect, we should have seen this coming, said a venerable State Department Arabist, ticking off the signs on his fingers: a little-noticed report that Russia was cracking down on Israeli smuggling of Khazar artifacts, the decisions of both Spain and Portugal to give citizenship to descendants of their expelled Jews, as well as evidence that former IDF soldiers were already leading militias in support of the Ukrainian government. And now, also maybe the possibility that the missing Malaysian jet was diverted to Central Asia.

A veteran Middle East journalist said: “It’s problematic, but in a perverse way, brilliant. In one fell swoop, Bibi has managed to confound friend and foe alike. He’s put the ball back in the Palestinians’ court and relieved the pressure from the Americans without actually making any real concessions. Meanwhile, by lining up with the Syrian rebels and Ukraine, as well as Georgia and Azerbaijan, he compensates for the loss of the Turkish alliance and puts pressure on both Assad and Iran. And the new Cypriot-Israeli gas deal props up Ukraine and weakens the economic leverage of both the Russians and the Gulf oil states. Just brilliant.”

Reactions from around the world

Given the confluence of the weekend and the Purim and Saint Patrick’s Day holidays, reporters scrambled to get responses. Reactions from around the world trickled in.

• Members of the YESHA Council of settlers, some of them evidently the worse for wear after too much festival slivovitz, were caught completely off-guard. Always wary of Netanyahu, whom they regard as a slick opportunist rather than reliable ideological ally, they refused to comment until they had further assessed the situation.

Most of the hastily offered reactions fell into the predictable categories.

• Right-wing antisemitic groups pounced on the story as vindication of their conspiracy theories, claiming that this was the culmination of the Jews’ centuries-old plan to avenge the defeat of Khazaria by the Russians in the Middle Ages, a reprise of Israel’s support for Georgia in 2008. “Jews have memories as long as their noses,” one declared.

A continuum of conquest and cruelty?

• From Ramallah, a Fatah spokesman said the offer was a start but did not go nearly far enough toward satisfying Palestinian demands. Holding up an image of a Khazar warrior from an archaeological artifact, he explained:

There is a continuum of conquest and cruelty. It’s very simple, genetics does not lie. We see the results today: the Zionist regime and brutal Occupation Forces are descended from warlike barbarians. Palestinians are descended from peaceful pastoralists, in fact, from the ancient Israelites that you have falsely claimed as your ancestors. By the way, it is not true, however, that your ancestors ever had a temple in Jerusalem.

• The famously reliable unofficial intelligence website DAFTKAfile admitted:

Boy, are our faces red. We were caught flat-footed and thought that the return to Spain and Portugal was the real story. Obviously, that was an impeccably planned and clever feint to distract attention from the coming revolution in Ukraine. Nicely played, Mossad.

• Prolific blogger Richard Sliverstein, whose knowledge of Jewish culture and uncanny ability to ferret out military secrets regularly provoke astonishment even among his critics, commented:

Frankly, I’m surprised that my Mossad sources did not get this story to me first. But I’ve been up against a deadline for an essay on the kabbalistic significance of sesame seeds, the main ingredient in hummus, so I haven’t caught up on my email. But, do I feel vindicated? Well, yes, but it’s scant satisfaction. I’ve been saying for years that the Jews are descended from Mongol-Tatar Khazars, but it has barely made a dent in the propaganda armor of these Zionist hasbaroid dolts.

• An official of a leading human-rights NGO said:

Evacuating illegal settlements must be a part of any peace deal, but first forcing settlers to leave Palestine and then resettling them in Ukraine may be a violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention. We’ll see what the ICC has to say about this. And if they think they can be even more trigger-happy in Ukraine than the West Bank, they have another thing coming.

• Ultra-Ultra-Orthodox spokesman Menuchem Yontef (formerly of Inowraclaw) welcomed the news:

We reject the Zionist state, which is illegitimate until Mashiach comes. We don’t care where we live as long as we can study the Torah and obey its commandments in full. However, we refuse to serve in the military there as well as here. And—we also want subsidies. That is G-d’s will.

• The spokeswoman for a delegation of Episcopalian peace activists, reached after the Christ at the Checkpoint conference in Bethlehem, said, with tears in her eyes:

We applaud this consistency of principle. If only all Jews would think like Menuchem Yontef—in fact, I’d like to call them “Menuchem Yontef Jews”: “M. Y. Jews,” for short—then antisemitism would disappear and members of all three Abrahamic faiths would again live together peacefully here as they did before the advent of Zionism. The nation-state is a relic of the nineteenth century, which has caused untold suffering. The most urgent task for world peace is the immediate creation of a free and sovereign Palestine.

• Noted academic and theorist Judith Buntler mused:

It may seem like a paradox to establish alterity or ‘interruption’ at the heart of ethical relations. But to know that we have first to consider what such terms mean. One might argue that the distinctive trait of Khazarian identity is that it is interrupted by alterity, that the relation to the gentile defines not only its diasporic situation, but one of its most fundamental ethical relations. Although such a statement may well be true (meaning that it belongs to a set of statements that are true), it manages to reserve alterity as a predicate of a prior subject. The relation to alterity becomes one predicate of ‘being Khazarian.’ It is quite another thing to understand that very relationship as challenging the idea of ‘Khazarian’ as a static sort of being, one that is adequately described as a subject. . . . coexistence projects can only begin with the dismantling of political Zionism.

Not the “two-state solution” they expected?

• Anti-Israel BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) leader Ali Abubinomial put it more simply. Pounding his desk, he fumed, “So, Israel and Khazaria? This is what the Zionists mean by a ‘two-state solution’?! Do the math! Has no one read my book?”

• Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) called an emergency meeting to establish ties with the Pecheneg Liberation Organization (PLO), saying, “Pechenegs should not pay the price for European antisemitism.” The new solidarity group, “Students for Pechenegs in Ukraine” (SPUK), proclaimed as its motto: “From the Black to the Caspian Sea, We’re Gonna Find Somebody to Free!”

• For his part, peace activist and former East Jerusalem administrator Myron Benvenuti responded with equanimity: “I’ve got nothing to worry about: I’m Sephardic and my family has lived here for centuries. Anyway, if I have to go somewhere else, it’s going to be Spain, not Ukraine: more sunshine, less gunfire.”

The consensus of the broad majority of “Middle Israel,” which feels that Netanyahu is not doing enough for peace but also questions the sincerity of the Palestinians, is skeptical and despairing. One woman said, in frustration: We all long for an agreement but just cannot see how to achieve it. For now, all we can see is this Chazerai.

* * *

Update March 17 (2014):

Latest reports, including Vladimir Putin’s recognition of Crimea as a “sovereign and independent state,” and the estimate that relocation of Israeli settlers in any peace agreement would cost $10 billion, confirm the details of the above story. Ed.

An important figure in this argument is Israel, Shlomo Sand

Shlomo Sand: The Invention of the Jewish People

Shlomo Sand was born in Linz, Austria, to Polish Jewish survivors of the Holocaust. His cultural background was grounded in Yiddish culture. His father, having taken an aversion to rabbis, abandoned his Talmudic studies at a yeshiva and dropped attendance at synagogues. Both his parents had Communist and anti-imperialist views and refused to accept compensation from Germany for their suffering during the Second World War. Sand spent his first two years in a displaced-persons camp near Munich, and moved with the family to Jaffa in 1948. He was expelled from high school at the age of sixteen.[ According to one interview, “Sand spent the late 1960s and early 1970s working a series of odd jobs, including several years as a telephone lineman.” He completed his high-school work at age 25 and spent three years in the military. The Six Day War, in which he served, “pushed him towards the radical left.” Quitting the Union of Israeli Communist Youth (Banki), he joined the more radical, and anti-Zionist, Matzpen in 1968. He resigned from Matzpen in 1970 due to his disillusionment with the organisation.

Declining an offer by the Israeli Maki Communist Party to be sent to do cinema studies in Poland, Sand graduated with a BA in History from Tel Aviv University in 1975. Determined to “abandon everything” Israeli,[8] he moved to France, where, from 1975 to 1985, after winning a scholarship, he studied and taught in Paris, receiving an MA in French History and a PhD for his thesis on “Georges Sorel and Marxism.”[9] Since 1982, Sand has taught at Tel Aviv University as well as at the University of California, Berkeley, and the École des hautes études en sciences sociales in Paris.

In 1983, according to one source, Sand “took part in a heated exchange over Zeev Sternhell’s Ni droite, ni gauche: l’idéologie fasciste en France, and later drew the ire of Claude Lanzmann with his 2002 book in Hebrew, Film as History, in which he not only passed scathing judgement on Lanzmann’s Shoah, but also revealed that the film had been secretly funded by the Israeli government.”

Shlomo Sand shot to prominence and controversy with his 2008 book The Invention of the Jewish People. His follow-up, The Invention of the Land of Israel, examines a nationalist mythology of land which forms a crucial part of the Zionist story of, and justification for, the Jewish State. In this interview Shlomo talks to Lewis Turner about his journey re-discovering his country’s history, his hopes for Israel’s future and the role of historians in social change.

Another important item is an informative discussion between Mike Adams and Steven ben-Noon of Israeli News Live

ISRAELI NEWS LIVE: Steven Ben-Nun interviewed by Mike Adams on Zionism