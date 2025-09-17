This site is regarded by many as “fake news” but what is contained here seems pretty reasonable to me.

Just twenty minutes after Charlie Kirk was gunned down at Utah Valley University, a private jet quietly lifted off from Provo Airport, a private airfield less than twelve minutes away from the scene of the crime.

They told us a lone gunman killed Charlie Kirk. That narrative is breaking apart.

Investigators now say trained operatives moved through the crowd like a unit — tight hand signals, coordinated sweeps, and advanced weapons no civilian could possibly be carrying. Not since January 6 has an event been infiltrated with this many spooks.

Ballistics teams ran the trajectory and the trigonometry. and the alleged shooter simply couldn’t have made the bullet behave the way it did.

Then came the CIA spy plane — descending to a dangerously low altitude over the rally at the exact moment the shot rang out. And now, with flight logs and radar tracking in hand, we can prove it wasn’t coincidence.

This wasn’t chance. It was a script. And in just a moment, you’ll hear the recording they never wanted anyone to hear.

Charlie Kirk knew he was up against very dangerous people. He’d begun warning anyone who would listen about the extraordinary pressure being applied — to drop his principles, to bend the knee to a globalist elite that brooked no dissent.

Those warnings didn’t make him paranoid; they made him a target. He began speaking with senior figures within the Trump administration, including RFK, about his fears.

Despite the pressure he was under from the Deep State and their vested interests, Charlie Kirk declined Netanyahu’s offer of financing.

And when Bill Ackman, Netanyahu’s money man in the US, demanded Kirk bend the knee and attend a reeducation camp, he became one of the few public figures in recent times to refuse them on that front as well.

Now he’s dead — and nothing adds up. Ballistics experts say the wound we all saw lines up with an exit trajectory, not the long-range shot they claim was fired by some jittery liberal college kid who could barely hold a gun. On the ground, investigators spotted individuals in the crowd carrying advanced weapons and tactical gear no civilian has access to.

And then there’s what some are calling the “sync shot.” The theory goes like this: frame by frame, hand signals flashed through the crowd at the exact moment a second weapon fires — almost too perfectly timed to be coincidence.

If that timing holds, it suggests a spotter giving the cue, the shooter pulling a hidden trigger, and support teams covering the angles.

In other words, not chaos at all — but a coordinated operation disguised as a lone gunman.

Everything points to a coordinated operation — not a lone gunman.

As the days pass, more people are stepping forward to question the official story. The viewers of this channel did their job — they sounded the alarm. Because honestly? The whole thing stinks.

Listen closely — the more they try to glue the story back together, the harder the gaps show.

Comparions to the JFK assassination are on point. We are being spooned a narrative that doesn’t make any sense. And just like the JFK assassination, the feds and intel operatives were crawling all over the scene.

Including some who were caught performing Freemason rituals in plain sight. This is called the coin challenge, a well known ritual performed by masons in public places.

Carrying a Masonic coin is meant to be a symbol — a tangible reminder of loyalty to the lodge and to Masonic principles.

But that context matters, because what we saw from these operatives on the ground had nothing to do with loyalty, honor, or service to the US. Whatever principles they were following, they weren’t America’s.

Before we expose the extent of the feds and intel agencies infiltration of the assassination, let’s recap on what we know is being covered up as we speak.

They haven’t recovered the bullet.

They haven’t presented any video or photographic evidence of the suspect with the gun, or explained how he assembled and disassmbled the weapon while on the run, and discarded it in the woods.

They haven’t presented any pictures or videos of the alleged shooter changing his clothes on the roof, which is contradicted by the photos that have been released.

They don’t have any physical evidence of “the note” where the alleged shooter allegedly claimed he would have a chance to take out Charlie Kirk.

TPUSA staff contaminated the crime scene and removed the camera sitting directly behind Charlie immediately after the shooting. Where is this footage?

And Discord disputes the FBI’s claim that the suspect discussed his plans for the assassination. If he had, they would have the data to back this up.

Think you know how deep the feds are in this? Think again.

We’ve got the receipts — flight logs, radar tracks, photos — and the experts who ran the numbers have blown the lid off the official story.

Most damning of all? The CIA spy plane’s cover is blown and the entire cover story is coming apart.

Whenever there is an assassination or black swan mass casualty event, ask yourself… who benefits? Why did Netanyahu admit that 9/11 was a good thing for Israel? Why has Israel gone on the front foot straight after the Charlie Kirk assassination?

James Li made an important point: Monarch-style mind control isn’t theory — it’s being used right now, shaping how people think and react. We’ll unpack the evidence and what it means in a moment.

But first — why did a CIA spy plane act like it already knew the script for what was about to happen in sleepy rural Utah?

This spy plane requested permission from the control tower at Provo airfield to descent to an incredibly low altitude and surveil the university three hours before the assassination.

After spending fifty minutes on the ground at its destination in Montana, the jet returned to the scene of the crime, just in time for the assassination. And this time it got even closer, moving at stall speed again… and flying even lower.

Just like JFK, the feds swarmed the scene — on the ground and in the sky. And, as in Dallas, the ballistics tell a different story: the lethal round appears to have come from far closer than the official narrative admits.

Will the patsy make it to trial — or will he meet the same fate as Lee Harvey Oswald?

Remember, Oswald never got his day in court. Just forty-eight hours after JFK’s assassination, he was silenced by Jack Ruby — a nightclub owner with mob ties and CIA connections of his own.

A loose end neatly tied up, and the official story locked in place.

Ever heard of Project Bluebird? This was the CIA’s first step into the dark world of mind control — the program that paved the way for Artichoke, and then MKUltra.

Back then, the question was simple — could a person be broken, programmed, and used to carry out an assassination without even knowing it? The declassified documents say yes: drugs, hypnosis, and psychological conditioning were all tested to create what some called “programmable assassins.”

And remember — even though they claimed MKUltra was officially shut down decades ago, we now know that the program is still in use today.

Sound familiar? Listen closely — how many of today’s mass shooters turn out to have been on mind-bending pharmaceuticals or SSRIs? How many are the kids of intelligence operatives or shadowy federal assets? How many have drifted through institutional care, handled by professionals nobody can name?

These aren’t idle coincidences — they’re patterns.

All the while, the mainstream media, which is also run by the CIA on behalf of globalist interests, is busy manufacturing consent, seeding damaging narratives, and covering up conspiracies against the American people… conspiracies like the JFK assassination. And the state murder of Charlie Kirk.

Inside stamped folders leaked from the CIA and NASA are memos, timelines and kill-chains — a plan so clinical it reads like a script: assassinate the loudest voices in America on live TV, amplify the shock, turn grief into a weapon.

As the nation lights candles and points fingers, the paper trail shows this didn’t happen overnight. It was plotted for years. 2025 wasn’t random — it was the target date chosen by the globalists to sharpen division in America into something irreversible.

Tonight: we tear open those files. We follow the architects, the dates, the back-channel meetings. We don’t preach. We have the receipts. We show you what’s written in black and white.

If you think this is paranoia, you’re exactly who they counted on. If you think you already know the truth — think again.

The suspect in the killing of Charlie Kirk has been named as Tyler Robinson, now locked up without bail in a Utah jail. But the story we’re being fed is already cracking.

The official narrative says he carried out the hit with a Mauser rifle — but video shows him bolting from the rooftop empty-handed, just seconds after the shots. And weapons experts are clear: you can’t break down and reassemble a Mauser on the move in a matter of seconds.

So if Robinson didn’t pull the trigger the way the FBI claims, the question isn’t just what happened — it’s why are they lying to us about it?

The FBI’s official narrative stretches credibility even further, by claiming the rifle was recovered in the woods with its barrel fully reinstalled.

That would mean the suspect somehow disassembled and then reassembled a Mauser — a process that is anything but quick or simple — all while fleeing the scene.

Conservative commentator Michael Savage is calling foul on the FBI’s account of the shooting, saying “we are not hearing or seeing reality,” and declaring the official narrative reeks of a staged event.

People are noticing the same silhouette, the same gestures: the man who played a leading role in the Trump assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, was also standing behind Charlie Kirk, signaling before the shot rang out

The aircraft, bearing the tail number N888KG, is deliberately hidden from public tracking at the request of its owner—a red flag in itself. But what happened after takeoff is even more unsettling.

Roughly thirty minutes into its flight, the jet suddenly dropped off ADS-B tracking, as if it had vanished into thin air. For nearly an hour there was no trace of it. Then, just as abruptly, it reappeared—heading back toward Provo, as though nothing had happened.

Why is there so much confusion and weirdness surrounding the incident? And how could the suspect escape capture for more than two days?

Because confusion isn’t an accident — it’s part of the playbook. The stranger and messier the details look, the easier it is to bury the truth under noise. Conflicting timelines, shaky video, contradictory statements — all of it keeps people arguing about side issues instead of asking the real question: who’s running the show?

Here’s a clue: before his death, Charlie Kirk turned down a funding offer from Netanyahu, and confided that he felt pressured — and threatened — by powerful Israeli forces.

A close friend now tells The Grayzone that this was the turning point: Kirk’s shift on Israel sparked a backlash that left him shaken, angry… and afraid for his life.

Charlie was right to be terrified. His “spiritual transformation” involved him realizing some “politically inconvenient” things that even a massive bribe from Benjamin Netanyahu couldn’t convince him to forget about.

At that instant, Kirk stopped being just a commentator and became the opening casualty in a blueprint written before 9/11 — a string of false flags designed to terrorize a nation and turn disagreement into all-out war.

Suddenly it makes sense why the government are treating his death like they would a military or elected official… and why he’s being buried in state at the Capitol.

Trump knows this was a state assassination and Kirk is a fallen soldier.

Charlie Kirk, the troublesome priest

Sounds extreme? Sounds impossible? Listen to what the Deep State government files actually say.

Leaked official NASA and CIA documents reveal decades of high-level globalist preparations for a series of assassinations and false flags designed to spark a manufactured civil war starting in … wait for it… 2025.

Here’s where it gets really disturbing. According to the document published just before 9/11, the plan to launch the chaos in 2025 involves assassinating Americans on live TV… for maximum public trauma. Sound familiar?

The brutal fact is that Israel leads global assassinations over the last 5 years, accounting for 80% of the approximately 1,000 total cases worldwide.

That’s a verified fact. Go on, ask Grok.

And if you don’t believe they would dare carry out assassinations on US soil… ask yourself why they have been involved behind the scenes in every mass casualty even on US soil in the last fifty years – including 9/11.

Just ask Tucker Carlson — the very figure Charlie Kirk was beginning to mirror in his fearless pursuit of truth.

And that, insiders say, is exactly what powerful forces were desperate to prevent.

Carlson understands how the system functions. But does he understand how deep the conspiracy goes?

Jewish writer Jacob Cohen explains the “Sayanim”—tens of thousands of civilian Jews around the world who spy for Israel, spread propaganda and help the Mossad.

Remember the private jet that took off from Provo airfield straight after the attack with its radar illegally turned off?

Take a look at who owns it.

“Just another ‘coincidence’ in the on-air assassination that raises more questions than answers, and one that slots neatly into a long-promised globalist plan to destabilize the United States?

You be the judge.

The unexplained blackout, combined with the aircraft’s secretive status, suggests far more than a technical glitch. It looks like someone wanted this plane—and whatever it was carrying—to disappear.

Leaked CIA Files Reveal Plans to Assassinate Charlie Kirk, Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens on Live TV

The shooting already bore all the hallmarks of a professional and well-financed hit. Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, 31, was addressing a crowd of nearly three thousand people during a campus event at Utah Valley University when a single high-powered round tore through the gathering, striking Kirk in front of horrified supporters around 12.20pm.

Police later said the shot came from a rooftop, fired from a bolt-action rifle. Investigators quickly recovered a palm print, a footwear impression, surveillance video, and even a weapon marked with ideological slogans.

Still, despite this wealth of evidence, no suspect has been arrested. The gunman remains at large, and the official silence has only fueled suspicion.

It is within this context that the Provo jet take on new meaning. The timing is uncanny: a plane takes off minutes after the attack, its transponder mysteriously going dark, only to return without explanation.

The cabin of the private jet N888KG, most details of which have been scrubbed from the internet in the wake of the shooting

Online researchers have begun piecing together links between the jet and a local nonprofit foundation, raising questions about who exactly had access to the aircraft and whether it could have served as an escape vehicle.

A professional assassin, after all, would need more than a rooftop and a rifle — he would need logistics, resources, and a clean exit plan.

The possibility that the shooter had professional backing cannot be dismissed lightly.

Everything about the Kirk assassination carries the signature of a carefully orchestrated operation rather than a spontaneous act of violence. The rooftop vantage point, the precision of the shot, the expensive rifle, and the immediate disappearance of the gunman all point toward planning.

Add to this the unexplained radar blackout of a private jet within minutes of the attack, and the outlines of a larger plot begin to emerge.