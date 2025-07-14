I am following this story very closely because it has so many elements of my conflict with my local medical centre such as narcissism and inverting the victim-perpetrator relationship.

Many elements remained an enigma such as why a doctor who seemed so well-meaning would set out to kill a family that she had been on good terms with.

It seemed a mystery why the Establishment would be so reluctant to criminally investigate an alternative practitioner (an anti-vaxxer to boot).

Last night when I put my item together I had watched all the videos except for the interview with Mike Adams which I watched this morning .

Before I watched the video I had some clues, from a comment on my Substack:

Then there was this thread connected to the latest video of Ethan Suto, the son of Jana ben-Noon:

When I watched the following video all the pieces fell into place and the picture I got was very dark and involved, to my horror, ZIONISM.

It turns out that Carrie Madae, from being a declared friend of Jana, and having congratulating her on her stance on the Noahide laws and called her “brave”, has in Jana's words “shed her skin like a chameleon” and become a self-declared zionist who has been to Israel FIVE times and is no longer, (I have divined), living in the state of Georgia.

She now declares herself to be a daughter of the Jewish god, Yahweh

Jana describes this in this short segment.

Steven tentatively put forward his hypothesis as to why Carrie Madej might have chosen to use 21 mL of food grade hydrogen peroxide, 84 times the recommended dose, when she knew and described the protocol numerous times.

It involves a description of a 21st degree Freemason and posits the attempted ritual murder of the family.

Some short time ago this would have seemed ludicrous but In the times we are living in it no longer does and I am far more willing to entertain such possibilities.

The questions surrounding zionism and, in particular, the Noahide Laws,becomes central.

I have put together a piece with an article by Jana on this subject that I suggest people look at.