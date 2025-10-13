Or watch HERE

Millions of traders were wiped out in the biggest crypto crash in history — but was it really an accident?

In this episode, John Perez joins me to break down the shocking $19 billion liquidation event, the mysterious trades that happened just before the collapse, and why the timing doesn’t add up.

We dig into the evidence of elite manipulation, from BlackRock’s sudden Bitcoin buys to Epstein’s early ties to crypto, and explore how the crash could be part of a much bigger plan to destroy financial freedom and push the world toward a centralized digital currency. Visit John’s website:

https://realjohnfperez.com/