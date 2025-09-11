Was Charlie Kirk red-pilled before being taken out by you-know-who?
It could be the Democrats behind a professional hit but it could be another force who are very adept at retribution
I never paid attention to Charlie Kirk, but this is what I had come to expect - an ultra-zionist.
However, I was unaware of this
Here is the full interview from a month ago
Megyn Kelly and Charlie Kirk Push Back Against Israel Supporters Demanding Their 100% Israel Support
And the response
From Jackson Hinkle:
https://www.jpost.com/international/article-867062?utm_source=chatgpt.com
You said the quiet part out loud. This is what many are now thinking.
Jackson Hinkle on X has some good threads / seems to think it’s suspicious.