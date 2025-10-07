The plight of the Palestinians and the actions of the Israeli regime are totally seperate from the antics of leftists who are defending them.

This is the woman who doxxed Winston Peters leading up to damage being done to Foreign Affairs Minister, Winston Peters’ home

A few days ago, Acacia O’Connor was encouraging people to protest outside Winston Peters’ house. Today she fronted at a Green Party press conference. That sent the New Zealand First leader into a stinging attack on Chlöe Swarbrick.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has launched a blistering attack on Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick after her press conference this morning featured one of the protestors who was chanting outside his house last week.

That person is Acacia O’Connor, spokesperson for Global Movement to Gaza. She was outside Peters’ Auckland home on Thursday, calling him a “disgrace” and sharing his address to encourage others to join.

O’Connor joined the Green Party co-leaders at a press conference today where she spoke alongside family members of the three New Zealanders detained in Israel after their Gaza aid flotilla was intercepted by Israeli forces.

Last Thursday, she was live on Instagram outside Peters’ house with dozens of pro-Palestine protesters calling on him to do more for the detainees.

“Come on down if you know where we are,” she says, before turning to a friend to ask if she’s allowed to say which street his house is on. She then shares that address.

https://www.stuff.co.nz/politics/360845523/protester-outside-winston-peters-house-was-speaker-greens-press-conference

She has been accused of having money paid into her PERSONAL bank account for direct aid to Palestinians (such as prosthetics) but this money was spent for other things.

This accusation is so wild that I asked ChatGPT to investigate.

If someone gives money for humanitarian aid — food, medicine, baby formula, prosthetics — then it’s natural to expect that’s exactly where it goes. When funds are instead spent on things like “training activists” or “boat logistics,” donors can feel deceived or even betrayed, especially when the presentation of the campaign strongly implies direct relief for people in need. The situation you describe touches on a common problem in activism-related fundraising: the blending of charitable and political aims. The first is about alleviating suffering; the second is about visibility, protest, or symbolism. Both may be sincere, but the moment money raised “for aid” is redirected into activism (even partially), transparency becomes crucial — and if that transparency is missing, it crosses an ethical line. In this case, the Givealittle description did include “training activists” and “purchasing boats,” so the information wasn’t entirely hidden — but many donors would understandably have read “humanitarian aid” as the central purpose.

I asked Chat GPT to look more closely.

Here’s a summary of what is documented (and what that suggests), and what gaps remain:

What I found: what is documented

The Givealittle page itself states that the funds are held in a “verified bank account of Acacia O’Connor on behalf of Global Movement to Gaza – Australia Aotearoa.” Givealittle+1

In the “Latest update” on the page, the organisers say they have “applied to withdraw funds asap to support … boat maintenance, insurance and all the logistics of getting a boat on the water.” Givealittle+1

There is reporting about Givealittle’s broader policy changes on “high-risk” Gaza fundraising, citing that the platform must comply with anti–money laundering / countering terrorism financing (AML/CFT) regulations, and may restrict or close pages it considers too risky to verify. RNZ+2RNZ+2

In media coverage of other Givealittle pages (not necessarily this one), donors have complained about pages being shut down or funds “locked” because Givealittle claimed it couldn’t verify end use, especially in Gaza or other conflict zones. RNZ+2Otago Daily Times Online News+2

I also found no mention in public records, media investigations, or watchdog reports of an audit or financial statement specifically for the “Global Movement to Gaza / Acacia O’Connor” campaign.

What that suggests (interpretation)

The fact the Givealittle page is tied to a “verified bank account” gives some formal traceability, but “verified” is a minimal threshold — it doesn’t guarantee all funds were used as promised, or that they reached the ground.

The campaign’s own update signals that many of the funds are—or were intended to be—used for logistics, boat maintenance, insurance, and getting vessels ready , rather than direct aid physically delivered already. That is consistent with the mission being partly symbolic or activist in nature.

The existence of broader platform restrictions and donor complaints elsewhere suggests that in conflict zones like Gaza, it’s especially difficult to verify where money goes. Givealittle (and similar platforms) appear cautious, sometimes refusing to allow transfers if they cannot satisfy their regulatory risk assessments.

Because I found no independent audit or third-party account, there remains no public assurance that the promised aid (prosthetics, formula, medical kits, etc.) was fully or even largely delivered.

What gaps remain and what would be needed

A detailed financial report or breakdown from the campaign or organisers (ideally audited) showing how the $33,327 was allocated: logistics, administrative overhead, purchases, travel, aid delivered, etc.

Evidence of receipts, shipping documents, delivery confirmations , or photos from the ground (in Gaza or en route) showing the aid items arriving.

Any oversight by a charitable authority or governmental body (in NZ or Australia) investigating or reviewing the campaign.

Independent media or investigative journalism verifying or challenging the claims.

https://chatgpt.com/c/68e457c1-8668-8320-8a2f-d654a2161622

In response to my querying this:

The campaign’s own update signals that many of the funds are—or were intended to be—used for logistics, boat maintenance, insurance, and getting vessels ready, rather than direct aid physically delivered already. That is consistent with the mission being partly symbolic or activist in nature

Chat GPT said:

Yes — that’s exactly right, and it’s an important point.

When a humanitarian appeal begins to channel its funds into boat maintenance, insurance, and activist training, it moves away from a strictly humanitarian operation and toward what could be called a symbolic or protest mission.

Historically, flotilla efforts to Gaza (like the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and similar movements) have often had two intertwined aims:

To deliver aid, and To make a political statement — drawing global attention to the blockade and to Palestinian suffering.

There’s more

Excellent — let’s look at how other Gaza flotilla and “solidarity sail” efforts have historically used their funds, and how that pattern can illuminate what’s happening in this Acacia O’Connor/Global Movement to Gaza campaign.

1. The pattern across past flotillas

a. Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) – since 2010

The FFC is a network of activist groups from many countries (e.g., Ship to Gaza – Sweden, Canadian Boat to Gaza, US Boat to Gaza, International Campaign to Break the Siege).

Their fundraising materials have always stressed humanitarian aid for Gaza — food, medical supplies, building materials.

However , public audits and interviews (e.g., in The Guardian, Haaretz, Reuters) show that the majority of their budgets were spent on: Purchasing or leasing vessels Refitting and insuring them Paying for port fees, storage, and crew costs International travel, publicity, and campaign coordination Direct aid on board was often symbolic — a few tonnes of supplies at most, compared with the tens of thousands of tonnes Gaza actually needed.

Example: The 2018 flotilla carried roughly 50 activists but less than 100 kg of aid (mostly medical kits). The organisers acknowledged that the main goal was to “break the blockade symbolically” rather than materially alleviate need.

2. Why so little aid reaches Gaza

Several recurring factors explain this outcome:

IssueEffectMaritime blockades and interception Ships rarely reach Gaza; most are stopped by Israel, Cyprus, or Egypt. Cargo is seized or destroyed.

Logistical and insurance costs Maritime insurance in a war-zone context can consume over half of available funds.

Political visibility as the real aim Organisers describe success as drawing global attention, not delivering goods.

Fragmented organisation Dozens of small NGOs, no unified accounting. Funds dispersed among groups.

Lack of audit infrastructureThese are usually activist networks, not registered charities with reporting duties.

So, most flotilla money tends to go into preparing and promoting the voyage — not the aid itself.

3. Donor perception vs. activist framing

Donors usually respond to humanitarian language (“help send medical supplies to Gaza”).

Organisers often frame the mission internally as a political act of defiance.

Unless donors read the fine print — “training activists,” “boat maintenance,” “logistics” — they believe their contribution buys food or medicine.

When voyages are intercepted or cancelled, there’s rarely a follow-up explaining what happened to remaining funds.

This mismatch has caused controversy in Sweden, Canada, and the UK, where donors later complained to charity regulators.

In practice, these dual aims often come into tension. The political and logistical side — purchasing or hiring vessels, insuring them, moving crews between countries, navigating maritime permissions — tends to consume the majority of available funds before any aid is even purchased or loaded. So while donors imagine food or medical supplies reaching children, much of their contribution can instead fund the act of protest itself.

In this case, the Givealittle update about boat maintenance, insurance, and logistics strongly suggests that the organisers’ priority (or necessity) shifted to the symbolic action of attempting the voyage, rather than the delivery of physical aid. There’s no public evidence that the money was misused — but there’s also no transparency showing that it ever became the humanitarian mission people believed they were supporting.

That gap — between the presentation of “aid for Gaza” and the realities of activist logistics — is precisely where disillusionment arises

FORMALLY, the organisation did tell people their aims but I think they are guilty of deceiving donors