This comes amid economic uncertainty and fears that a recession may be around the corner

Buffett has been selling stocks much more rapidly than he's been buying them this year.

https://www.fool.com/investing/2024/08/29/warren-buffett-is-selling-stocks-and-loading-up-on/

https://fortune.com/2025/03/12/national-debt-burden-ray-dalio-foreign-government-pressure/

"The first thing is the debt issue, we have a very severe supply-demand problem," Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio told CNBC's Sara Eisen at CONVERGE LIVE in Singapore regarding U.S. debt.

Dalio, who was speaking on the same panel as Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, said this will require the White House to sell a quantity of debt the world is just not going to want to buy.