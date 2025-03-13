I regard Christopher Greene in a similar manner to how some people regard Canadian Prepper.
This, however, made me pay attention
BREAKING !!!!!!! SECRETIVE BRETTON WOODS AGREEMENT LAUNCHED !!!!! CYBER EVENT IMMINENT (WARNING!)
MARALAGO ACCORD TAKING PLACE NOW !!!!!!!! - BITCOIN AND STABLECOIN RESET IMMINENT !!!!! (WHAT TO KNOW )
Watch HERE
We already had Warren Buffett
Buffett has been selling stocks much more rapidly than he's been buying them this year.
That has resulted in Berkshire Hathaway's cash balance reaching record levels.
This comes amid economic uncertainty and fears that a recession may be around the corner
https://www.fool.com/investing/2024/08/29/warren-buffett-is-selling-stocks-and-loading-up-on/
This is the Ray Dallio that he refers to:
Ray Dalio: What's Coming Is Much WORSE Than A Recession...
https://fortune.com/2025/03/12/national-debt-burden-ray-dalio-foreign-government-pressure/
"The first thing is the debt issue, we have a very severe supply-demand problem," Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio told CNBC's Sara Eisen at CONVERGE LIVE in Singapore regarding U.S. debt.
Dalio, who was speaking on the same panel as Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, said this will require the White House to sell a quantity of debt the world is just not going to want to buy.
"That's a set of circumstances that is imminent, OK? That is paramount importance," he said, adding that most people don't understand the mechanics of debt.
https://www.cnbc.com/2025/03/12/ray-dalio-warns-growing-us-debt-will-lead-to-shocking-developments.html
And Wall Street expert, Ed Dowd
The Coming Economic Reset in 2025 with Edward Dowd
GOLD
Gold has just crossed the symbolic $US 3,000 threshold
There’s Only 0.04% of USA's GOLD Left. Can Trump Buy it Back For $42? | Mike Maloney
https://kingworldnews.com/last-chance-the-cheapest-hard-asset-on-the-planet-is-about-to-soar-in-price/
Its very easy to understand. Buffet is an insider and has been
warned before they DELIBERETLY crash the system. Buffet will then have CASH to
BUY all of the hard assets for
pennies...like YOUR house and
land for example. The elites
did exactly that in the last crash
in 1929.Those goy just never learn I guess...