This evening I found out that the “crack” for Diesel Fuel reached $102. I asked Google AI to explain this to me. Here’s what Google replied with:

Q: What is the “crack spread” in the oil industry relative to diesel fuel

Thought for 6s

The crack spread is the difference (spread) between the price of crude oil and the prices of the refined petroleum products obtained from it, serving as a proxy for a refinery’s gross margin or profitability.

The term “crack” comes from the refining process of “cracking” longer-chain hydrocarbon molecules in crude oil into lighter, more valuable shorter-chain products such as gasoline, diesel (distillate/heating oil/ULSD), jet fuel, and others.

Relative to Diesel Fuel The diesel crack spread (also called the distillate, heating oil, or gasoil crack, depending on the region and product specification) specifically measures the refining margin for producing diesel from crude oil. It is calculated as: Diesel crack = Diesel price (per barrel) − Crude oil price (per barrel)

Diesel/ULSD (ultra-low sulfur diesel) or heating oil futures are typically quoted in dollars (or cents) per gallon. Multiply by 42 (gallons per barrel) to convert to a per-barrel basis before subtracting the crude price (e.g., WTI or Brent).

Example formula commonly used in the U.S.: ULSD Crack = (NYMEX ULSD price × 42) − WTI Crude price.

In Europe, the gasoil crack often uses a conversion factor (around 7.45) related to metric tons versus barrels against Brent.

A positive and widening diesel crack indicates stronger refining margins for diesel production (product prices are high relative to crude, often due to strong demand or tight supply of distillates). A narrowing or negative crack signals weaker margins.

Common Broader Benchmarks Involving Diesel Refineries produce a slate of products, so multi-product crack spreads are widely used as industry benchmarks:

3-2-1 crack spread (most common U.S. benchmark): Assumes 3 barrels of crude yield roughly 2 barrels of gasoline + 1 barrel of diesel/distillate.

Formula (simplified): [(2 × Gasoline price × 42) + (1 × Diesel/ULSD price × 42) − (3 × Crude price)] / 3.

This approximates typical yields and overall refinery profitability.

Other ratios (e.g., 5-3-2 or 2-1-1) exist to better match specific refinery configurations. Why It Matters

For refiners: It is a key indicator of gross processing margins (before operating costs, transportation, etc.). High diesel cracks encourage maximizing diesel output or running more crude.

For traders and markets: Diesel cracks are heavily watched because diesel and related distillates support commercial activity (trucking, shipping, industry, agriculture, heating). They can signal product shortages even when crude is ample.

Note: Crack spreads are gross margin proxies only—they exclude actual refinery operating costs, yields variations, location differentials, and other factors. Actual refining economics are more complex.

In short, relative to diesel, the crack spread quantifies how much extra value a refiner captures by turning crude into diesel (versus the cost of the crude itself).

Q: So what does an end user pay if the crack for a barrel of diesel is $102

Thought for 11s

The $102 diesel crack spread means the wholesale (spot/futures) price of diesel is roughly $102 per barrel higher than the price of the crude oil used to make it. It does not equal the retail (end-user/pump) price.

Rough Calculation of Wholesale Diesel Price Using recent market levels (around August 17, 2026):

WTI crude oil ≈ $84–$84.50 per barrel.

Diesel crack ≈ $102 → wholesale diesel ≈ $84 + $102 = about $186 per barrel.

Convert to per gallon (1 barrel = 42 gallons):

$186 ÷ 42 ≈ $4.43 per gallon. This aligns closely with reported NYMEX Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) futures settling near $4.4371/gallon around the same time.

What End Users Actually Pay (Retail)Retail diesel prices (what consumers and truckers pay at the pump) are significantly higher. They include:

The wholesale price of the fuel itself.

Distribution, transportation, and retail marketing margins.

Federal, state, and local taxes (U.S. federal diesel tax is about $0.244/gallon; state taxes vary and often push total taxes into the $0.50–$0.70+ range per gallon or more).

As of mid-to-late August 2026 data:

U.S. average retail diesel (AAA) was about $5.45 per gallon.

Recent EIA weekly on-highway averages were in the mid-$5.20s range (and rising with the elevated cracks).

In short, a $102 crack implies wholesale diesel near $4.40+/gallon, while end users typically pay in the mid-to-high $5 range per gallon (varying by location, with higher prices in places like California). The crack measures the refiner’s gross margin before other costs; the final pump price reflects the full supply chain plus taxes. Prices fluctuate daily with markets, inventories, and regional factors.

The wobbling Japanese yen could trigger a global financial crisis, but effectively dealing with it is surprisingly straightforward.

The yen recently reached a 40-year low against the dollar. The fear is that a further fall in the currency’s value will precipitate a crisis of confidence that will not only set off a serious bout of inflation inside Japan—the very definition of monetary inflation is reducing the value of a currency—but also adversely impact financial markets around the world.

That’s why the U.S. and Japan just undertook a very rare joint intervention in currency markets to prop up the yen. In other words, both countries used dollars to buy the yen.

The intervention has had success. However, most experts believe the relief will be short-lived because of adverse fundamentals in Japan: a too-low short-term interest rate, which is 1% vs. around 3.5% in the U.S.; a national debt that is proportionately twice that of the U.S.; rising energy prices; and a declining and aging population.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/steveforbes/2026/08/05/japans-wobbling-yen-could-trigger-a-global-financial-crisis/

🚨 GOLD & SILVER Prices Pump As Japan’s GDP Just COLLAPSED!