Iran is warning of a possible Israeli false flag attack at the holy site in order to blame Iran, an intelligence source tells Tasnim.

An informed official in Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence has warned of what he described as a potential Israeli plan to target Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds in an attempt to blame Iran and resistance movements.

According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, the official said the alleged plan could involve a false flag operation using drones or missiles aimed at the mosque compound.

The official claimed such an attack could be carried out ahead of al-Quds Day, to incite Arab and Muslim public opinion against Iran and the resistance axis.

‘Israel’ seeking to undermine Iranian influence

The Iranian source said the alleged scenario comes amid Iran’s confrontation with the US-Israeli aggression, arguing that the occupation seeks to undermine Iran’s growing influence in the Islamic world.

The official also pointed to what he described as a gradual evacuation of settlers from areas surrounding the al-Aqsa Mosque, reportedly beginning on Thursday, suggesting the move could be linked to preparations for such a plan.

Calls for international vigilance

The Iranian official called on Muslims and international actors to warn “Israel” and its Western allies against carrying out any operation targeting the holy site.

He stressed that an attack on al-Aqsa Mosque would constitute a grave crime with far-reaching consequences.

Meanwhile, the al-Quds Governorate reported that Israeli occupation police plan to close Al-Aqsa Mosque to worshippers on Friday, preventing the holding of Friday prayers.

Israeli forces have restricted access to the mosque since the beginning of the aggression against Iran, forcing worshippers to leave and preventing the performance of evening and Taraweeh prayers at the site.