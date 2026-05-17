Mark my words, the day these restrictions come in to this country and start to bite will be the day when I retire from warning people and put my feet up.

Not until then!

The Government’s proposed age restriction laws could evolve into a sweeping digital identification system covering much more than online safety, warn critics.

In a post on X, political commentator @2ETEKA says the National-led Government has only temporarily delayed its social media age restriction legislation and planned to expand it into a broader identity verification framework before the next election.

The post claimed Prime Minister Christopher Luxon remained committed to introducing the law, but that officials were now considering a “more wide-ranging solution” similar to European Union digital identity systems. The claims referenced the EU’s planned digital identity wallet and age verification tools, arguing they could eventually require internet users to verify their identity to access social media and other online services.

Such systems would lead to increased government oversight, reduced online anonymity, and security risks if personal data was compromised. As yet the Government has not announced plans for a nationwide digital ID system tied to social media access but commentators say the globalist move is being planned by bureaucrats and politicians in Wellington.

The comments come amid ongoing debate over online safety measures for children and how governments should enforce age restrictions on digital platforms.

15 May 2026

The government has confirmed legislation aiming to ban under-16s from social media is now on hold. Photo: RNZ

The government has confirmed legislation aiming to ban under-16s from social media is now on hold.

Parliament debated the matter on Wednesday after a select committee inquiry into the harms the online platforms cause.

Labour agreed to support National’s proposal for a ban - while the Greens and ACT were opposed to the idea, saying it would be too easy to get around the rules, that at-risk groups could become more isolated as a result, and that social media harms more than just young people.

National’s Catherine Wedd’s bill - which would impose the under-16s ban in line with Australia’s - was drawn from the biscuit-tin ballot in October, having been lodged last May.

National’s Catherine Wedd is behind the bill. Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

When RNZ sought an update on how the committee’s findings would affect the legislation, Education Minister Erica Stanford - who had been tasked with reviewing legislation to reduce those harms - said it was on hold.

“The government is undertaking a wider programme of work in this area and Wedd’s bill is on hold for the moment. We are continuing to work through the process and will have more to say soon,” Stanford said.

“Papers are still working their way through Cabinet and we are aiming to introduce legislation this year.”

National had pushed ahead with the member’s bill rather than bringing the ban to Parliament as a government bill due to ACT’s refusal to support it.

On Thursday, Wedd’s bill remained at third among the member’s bills on Parliament’s order paper.

Stanford did not respond to requests for further clarification.

Wedd did not respond to requests for comment.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in November reiterated he was “deeply supportive” of a ban for under-16s, suggesting one would be introduced before the election.

“Certainly before the term, yes we’ll have our first go at making sure we can put the ban for under-16s in place. And then I suspect it will be one of those issues that require ongoing work as well.”

Australia’s ban, which came into force this month, requires specified social media platforms to take “reasonable steps” to ensure under-16s do not access them, with fines of up to $AU49.5m for serious or repeated breaches.

Book mark this post : This will soon be announced .

Yesterday National said they are pausing the (Labour supported) bill for social media age restrictions - FOR NOW, Luxon has promised to push through the law before the election.

The reason for the delay ? Well It’s going to be beefed up, made broader to take on full Orwellian proportions.

Originally Nationals legislation was based on the Australian system, which has proven to do absolutely nothing to ‘protect kids’, as it isn’t technologically intrusive enough to replace parenting - which is what Govts around the world want.

NZ’s own e-Karen Catherine Wedd (Tuki Tuki seat where Tane Randell will stand) & Erica Stanford confirmed yesterday ‘a more wide ranging solution’ will be implemented.

Very soon National will announce that they will adopt the EU Age assurance platform instead, which is unashamedly and indisputably - digital ID.

🚨 (EUDI / eIDAS 2.0): The app is a lightweight “mini-wallet” using the exact same technical standards as the full EU Digital Identity Wallets.

🚨The key tool is the EU Age Verification App (also called the “mini wallet”) rollout across the EU by the end of 2026. Everyone will be given a national digital ID wallet, which will be used for their central bank digital currency.

🚨All Platforms (social media, YouTube-style sites, etc.) will be required to block or limit access based on ID verification/assurance. Every single user of the internet will be required to be verified, your phone will become the ultimate digital checkpoint.

🚨The system is designed to be seamless and cross-border operation

🚨The system is built to integrate directly with (and accelerate adoption of ) the full EU Digital Identity Wallets, which will hold not just age but passports, driving licences, education quals, bank details - credit /financial history, travel and movement details, and digital health records.

🚨The initial credential issuance is government-linked, which creates a single point of reliance on state-issued digital ID for everyday internet use, banking, payments, transactions - EVERYTHING.

🚨End of practical anonymity online Social media accounts would effectively require government-ID linkage, this will then extend to all facets of modern society.

🚨Surveillance creep / normalisation: Once the wallet infrastructure exists, platforms & govts will pressure for more attributes over time.

🚨Security issues with the system are many and varied. The system has already proven to be easily hacked, meaning your entire life can essentially be stolen. Despite multiple security ‘patches’ said to address these concerns, independent assessments found the security of the system to be completely “superficial”

The Trojan horse of a social media age restriction - embeds government-backed digital ID (and hence control) deeply into every part of your life.

Just another reason why Pauline Hanson, Nigel Farage (who are totally opposed to digital ID) are topping the polls in the UK and Australia in a historical political watershed moment.

Watch this clip

‘UNIVERSAL AGE VERIFICATION’ model - which means everyone who uses the internet will have a digital ID that will be verified and all your activity tracked.

This morning Stanford admitted that they’ve abandoned the previous social media ban bill in favour of a system, with support from Labour that goes ‘FURTHER’ and will be a :



‘UNIVERSAL AGE VERIFICATION’ model - which means everyone who uses the internet will have a digital ID that will be verified and all your activity tracked.



National will be attempting to implement the EU system which could only originate from the Orwellian mess that the UK and Europe has become.



Incoming spin from National for their digital overeach mechanism for the next 6 months. Wipe them out at the election.