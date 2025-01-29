Daily migrant encounters by Immigration and Customs Enforcement / US Border Patrol dropped from Biden's average of 2,087 to just 148 under Trump's new border measures, according to official data.

The dramatic decline follows Trump's first executive orders on immigration and the launch of nationwide enforcement operations.

From over 2,500 encounters per day to just a few hundred - the sharpest drop in crossings since records began.

This is the shocking moment American Border Patrol stationed at the Mexican border were fired upon by a suspected drug cartel in an effort to smuggle illegal migrants into Texas.

The gunfight broke out on Monday in Fronton, Texas, near Guadalupe Guerra, exactly one week after President Donald Trump returned to office and began his sweeping deportation crackdown as he declared Mexican drug cartels as 'terrorists'.

Footage shows a small group of rifle-bearing cartel members crossing from Mexico onto an island in the Rio Grande river.

Dressed in black or in camouflage outfits, the gangsters can be seen swinging their weapons around and pointing them up to American drones patrolling the area.

They can also be seen walking along the riverbank in a separate clip before they are joined by a a few other gang members.

Another video shows one man dressed in black hiding in some bushes, as he points his weapon towards a drone.

He then backs away and moves deeper into the foliage, where the outlines of other man can also be seen.

The footage was released by Chris Olivarez, a spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

While the cartel suspected of being responsible for the violence has been shooting across the border for years, NewsNation reports that the crisis in the region has 'escalated in unprecedented ways since President Trump was elected.'

The cartel has reportedly 'given orders to shoot at agents recently.'

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14333301/mexican-cartel-gangsters-rifles-border-patrol-officers-trump-terrorists.html

Newsweek

From Hal Turner

War with the Drug and Human Trafficking Cartels is Coming!!

Top Law Enforcement Officials have confirmed privately that COVERT INTELLIGENCE has VERIFIED the Mexican cartels as of January 21 put a "green light" to open fire on U.S. federal law enforcement in retaliation for the border crackdown in Washington that Trump has enacted.

Hal Turner Analysis

This is bad. Really Bad. These Cartels are as heavily armed as an actual army.

Federal law-enforcement officers are not armed as heavily. Nowhere NEAR as heavily armed as some of the Cartels.

Fed Law Enforcement are just guys and gals, out on the "Thin Blue Line" doing their jobs. They are not equipped or trained like a military force.

This is one of the reasons the US Army is deploying the 10th Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division, and the 10th Mountain Division, to the southern border.

The US Army will be right there to engage and destroy the heaviest armed Cartel forces. Make no mistake: It is not going to be easy and it is not going to be safe. Very real bloodshed is expected as this situation develops further.

Frankly, I fear it's going to get real ugly, real fast.

We can win in the end, if we stick to it. But I am under the impression that this is going to be rough. REALLY ROUGH.