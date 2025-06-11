This was the headline from yesterday

U.S. President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netyanahu: 'No war with Iran' In yesterday's phone conversation.

Netanyahu demanded that Trump immediately stop negotiations with Iran and go to war, Trump refused.

Sources (multiple) also report that Netanyahu asked President Trump to put an end to the ongoing nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, allowing Israel to take necessary military action against nuclear sites inside Iran.

Again, President Trump told Netanyahu he would not be giving Israel a green light to strike Iranian nuclear facilities "in the near future" and asked that he stop publicly discussing the possibility of a military strike against Iran.

Needless to say, Netanyahu is said to be furious.

This is what I woke up to.

Everything has flipped and I can hardly find anything on it.

The Iranian defense minister’s comments came a day after the CENTCOM chief said he has provided the US government with a ‘wide range of options’ for an attack on Iran

Iran’s Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said on 11 June that Tehran will strike US military bases in the region if nuclear talks fail and Washington decides to launch an attack on the Islamic Republic.

"Some officials on the other side threaten conflict if negotiations don't come to fruition. If a conflict is imposed on us ... all US bases are within our reach and we will boldly target them in host countries," Nasirzadeh said during a press conference, warning the US to “leave the region” in the “case of any conflict.”

“We have made very good progress in defense affairs. Our operational forces are fully equipped,” the defense minister added, revealing that Iran recently tested a missile with a two-ton warhead. “[If] a conflict is imposed on us, the casualties of the other party will definitely be much heavier than ours,” he went on to say.

The comments came in response to escalating threats from Washington, coinciding with increased tension in nuclear talks between Iran and the US.

When asked at a hearing of the House of Representatives on Tuesday if Washington is prepared to “respond with overwhelming force to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran,” the chief of US Central Command (CENTCOM) said he has “provided the secretary of defense and the president a wide range of options.”

US President Donald Trump said on the same day in an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier that Iran has become “much more aggressive” in nuclear talks. “They’re just asking for things you can’t do. They don’t want to give up what they have to give up,” adding that it is “disappointing” because “the alternative is a very, very dire one.”

Trump said on Monday that he was “less confident” in the ability to reach a deal.

Iran has rejected a new US proposal that would significantly constrain its ability to enrich uranium, and has said it will soon put forward a counteroffer. A new round of talks is set to take place in the coming days.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to attack Iran if the negotiations fail. Israel has also drawn up plans for an attack on Iranian nuclear facilities.

In a phone call between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, the US president said he is still pushing for a deal, adding that an Israeli attack on Iran would be unhelpful and is “off limits” at the moment, according to Hebrew reports.

However, Trump has previously signaled that Israel would play a key role in any attack in the event that nuclear negotiations fail.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry announced recently that it has obtained thousands of sensitive documents on Israel’s nuclear program. The chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, said the intel will provide Iran with an advantage if it is forced to respond to an Israeli attack.

Canadian Prepper has put out a video

⚡BREAKING NEWS: US EVACUATING Embassies, Military Bases Across Middle East

But

Can anyone wonder why Iran might harden their stance after this?

— 🇺🇸/🇮🇷/🇮🇱 Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian: 'Why is America telling us to dismantle everything? We won't be fooled by any 'process' or 'roadmap' this time. They want us to be defenseless so the Israelis can drop bombs on our heads.'

But this is how the Trumpian media frames it

The Russians are reporting:

The US Department of Defense has ordered the return of families of American service members stationed in the Middle East amid sharply increased security threats in the region. The move is part of a series of emergency measures taken by Washington as nuclear talks with Iran have collapsed and the risk of escalation has grown.



According to sources in the defense department, the main focus is on the Persian Gulf and adjacent waters. The US Embassy in Baghdad is preparing an order to evacuate the staff of the diplomatic mission in Iraq. The embassy statement indicates that the steps are being taken "in response to increased security risks and potential threats from hostile elements in the region."



Particular attention is paid to ensuring the readiness of American military facilities. The main base of the 5th operational fleet of the US Navy in Manama (Bahrain) has been put on maximum readiness. Similar measures have been taken at the largest American air base Al Udeid in Qatar, where key elements of air support and logistics are located.



Airborne early warning aircraft have been deployed into Turkish airspace, indicating increased levels of reconnaissance activity and enhanced monitoring of potential threats.



As tensions escalate, the United Maritime Trade Office (UKMTO) issued a warning to commercial vessels transiting the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz, urging them to exercise “utmost caution” when transiting these areas, noting the potential for incidents due to rising regional tensions.



Iran's defense minister said that if a war breaks out, the other side will definitely suffer more losses than Iran itself.

America will be forced to leave the region. We will target all American bases in the region without any hesitation. Just last week we tested a missile with a two-ton warhead

- he said.

Only days left before strike on Iran

– comments on the aggravated situation Israeli military analyst Yaakov Bardugo, close to Prime Minister Netanyahu.

The Iranians have been quite consistent in their policy. It is the chaotic policies of Donald Trump and his administration that is to blame.

Ron Paul and Daniel McAdams explain it.

With Trump being his hero Hal Turner cannot bring himself to believe that it can be the chaos in the White House that is to blame.

This is the UNITED STATES, not Israel

Yesterday, in telephone calls between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, two times the US President turned down Israeli requests to engage Iran militarily. Now, it seems, Israel may defy us.

During the calls Netanyahu explicitly asked the US to break-off nuclear negotiations in Iran, and join in a military attack of Iran's nuclear program. President Trump explicitly said "no."

Later, Netanyahu explicitly said that Israel may choose to attack Iran on its own. Trump responded that he "will not give a green light for Israel to attack Iran."

Today, there are developments in several areas that indicate Israel may attack Iran anyway.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority, citing sources close to Netanyahu, told Haredim: We are going through a sensitive security phase, and developments may occur soon.



Israeli sources are boldly saying (though privately) "Negotiations are over; a few days left until Israel attacks Iran."



The US State Department has allowed non-essential employees and their families to leave its embassies in Bahrain and Kuwait.

In addition, the US embassy in Iraq is preparing to officially evacuate its headquarters in Baghdad due to "rising security risks in the region."



The U.S. has issued a 'security notice' to all American vessels currently passing through the Persian Gulf.



U.S. Naval Forces Command in Bahrain, housing the U.S. 5th Fleet, has been placed on 'high alert', with families of U.S. servicemembers being told to prepare for possible evacuation



The U.S. State Department has also authorized the evacuation of non-essential employees and family members from Kuwait.

That US Military Bases are being placed on High Alert in the Middle East, and the US State Department is allowing immediate departure of "non-essential" employees in the Middle East, are clear signals that something wicked this way comes.

Lastly, the UKMTO has issued an unusual advisory for the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and Strait of Hormuz, stating that they have been “made aware of increased tensions within the region which could lead to an escalation of military activity having a direct impact on mariners.”

Extremely strange, but POSSIBLY related, Britain is telling its citizens to make sure their vehicles are "fueled as full as they can be." The British are giving an almost ridiculous reason: "An early Summer-like Heatwave may evaporate fuel!" That's an utterly absurd reason since fuel caps seal the fuel tanks and fuel injectors are sealed inside engine cylinders. It's not possible for the fuel to evaporate.

It is far more believable that there is going to be a sudden and dramatic change in the availability of fuel - and that could mean because of a war between Israel and Iran, wherein Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz, crippling 20% of daily global fuel flow.

In addition, there is extremely heavy air traffic from military aircraft throughout the US today, and even more military traffic into and out of the Middle East. So clearly, something big is brewing.

Stay alert. Top-off your preps: Emergency food, water, medicines you need to live on. Have a Generator to power your refrigerator, and fuel for that generator. Of course DO NOT OPERATE A GENERATOR INDOORS as their combustion engines give off carbon monoxide gas which will KILL ANYONE INSIDE THE HOUSE.

Be sure to store extra fuel in accordance with local and state fire code regulations. Fuel ought to be stored outdoors.

Top-off the fuel tanks in any vehicles you own.

Have communications gear like a CB or HAM radio to communicate locally with CB, and be able to tune in to global news shows like The Hal Turner Radio Show, for news and important information.

Bear in mind as well, that THIS COMING WEEKEND is the radical, left-wing, nationwide protest being organized by "NoKings.org" to protest (i.e. riot) in over 100 cities around the USA, opposing immigration raids to kick out illegal aliens. If these "protests" turn into Los Angeles style riots, there could be nationwide mayhem beginning this Saturday.

Have food, fuel, back-up electric power, and medicines you need to live on so that if things go sour, and the President has to invoke the Insurrection Act (or Martial Law) you are all set in advance.

The United States has Ordered all embassies within striking distance of Iran — from the Middle East to parts of Eastern Europe & North Africa — to convene emergency action committees and send cables to DC on their risk-mitigation measures. It appears there is to be military action with Iran.

An Iraqi Foreign Ministry official confirms that an evacuation is underway at the U.S. Embassy in Iraq.

Iraqi government source tells state news agency: U.S. evacuation steps apply not only to Iraq but to several states across the Middle East.

Earlier today, this website reported that "non-essential" Diplomatic Staff were told to leave from certain countries in the Middle East, and US Military dependents on Bases in the Middle East were told "prepare for evacuation." (Story Here)

It is now confirmed, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has authorized the voluntary departure of military dependents housed at bases and other locations across the Middle East.

At about 3:00 PM EDT this afternoon, President Trump convened a security meeting with top military officials in the White House.

At about 4:00 PM EDT the US placed its refueling aircraft in the Middle East on high alert.

At 6:06 PM EDT Flash Traffic over Intelligence Circuits reports "The Islamic Republic of Iran is preparing to strike US bases in the Middle East."

Now might be a good time to remember that a lot of middle eastern, young, fighting age, men were paid to come to the US through the southern border! They are here and who knows what they are capable of!!!

People all over the US are starting to say openly "I've got a feeling all the military Hardware sent to DC this week, isn't for a parade." (HMMMMMMMM)

During the first oil shock, the "Arab Oil Embargo"" in 1973, about 5 million barrels were removed from the global oil market. At the time, daily global oil production was around 56 million barrels. That means roughly 9% of the world’s supply vanished.



Oil prices roughly quadrupled.



In the second oil shock of 1979, about 4 million barrels disappeared from the market. Daily production was around 67 million barrels—so about 6% of global supply was lost.



Oil prices nearly tripled.



Then, in 1990, during Saddam's invasion of Kuwait, about 4.3 million barrels were removed. With global production at roughly 66 million barrels per day, that was a 7% supply loss.



Oil prices more than doubled.



Now consider this…



If a war with Iran were to shut down the Persian Gulf, it could remove a staggering 21 million barrels of oil per day from the global market. With current global production sitting at around 96 million barrels per day, that's about 22% of the world's oil supply—gone.



This would be the largest oil supply shock in history. By far.



I believe the impact on oil prices would be at least as severe as the 1973 oil shock when prices jumped 4x.



A similar move today could push oil to around $250-$300 per barrel or higher. That converts to the price of gasoline at the pump to rise to about $10 PER GALLON.



And frankly, I think that’s a conservative estimate.

War with Iran would be a far more catastrophic disruption than the 1973 OPEC embargo ever was.

As of the publishing of this story at 6:13 PM EDT, too many things are happening, too fast, in too many places, for this to be anything other than "the real thing."

UPDATE 6:32 PM EDT --

Now there are reports of American airbases in Qatar evacuating all non essential personnel as well as Al Dhafra airbase in the UAE.

There are reports of Internet outages in some parts of Iran and Iranian air defenses is on high alert.

All US bases in the Middle East have been placed on a full state of alert.

UPDATE 6:44 PM EDT --

US CENTCOM and AFCENT are prepared to target Iran's key nuclear facilities. The US Army, #US Navy, and USMC are fully ready to confront any retaliatory ballistic missile or drone attacks by Iran's Islamic Regime on air bases used by the USAF in the Middle East.

EMERGENCY ACTION MESSAGES (EAM's) going out on 11175 USB

CRUDE OIL PRICING TODAY:

UPDATE 7:07 PM EDT --

Iran's Supreme Leader, Khamenei, has been whisked away to a secure, undisclosed, location.

-- JUST IN: President Trump, when asked why US personnel are being moved out of Middle East facilities, says 'you will have to see'.

Earlier

