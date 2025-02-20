🚨“NO POPULATION WILL REMAIN NEAR THE NILE” | EGYPT BANS US B-52S FROM ENTERING ITS AIRSPACE

byAero News Journal

February 19, 2025

On February 19, 2025, Egypt made a significant decision that captured international attention when it denied two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress strategic bombers and a tanker aircraft permission to fly through its airspace en route to the Middle East. The aircraft, which had taken off from the United Kingdom, were forced to adjust their flight paths, spending time loitering south of Crete while the situation was resolved. This denial marks a rare instance of Egypt restricting access to its airspace for U.S. military aircraft, highlighting the complex dynamics of regional politics and security concerns in the Middle East.

The B-52H Stratofortress bombers, known for their long-range capabilities and strategic importance, are often deployed to signal U.S. military presence and deter potential adversaries. In this case, their intended destination was the Middle East, a region marked by heightened tensions, particularly involving Iran, Israel, and various proxy conflicts. The U.S. frequently utilizes such deployments to reassure allies and demonstrate readiness to respond to emerging threats. However, Egypt's refusal to grant airspace access underscores its commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and navigating the delicate balance of its relationships with both Western powers and regional actors.

Military sources reported that Egypt’s decision prompted a swift escalation in alert status for the U.S. aircraft, raising it to red, while members of Congress were briefed on the developments. The rejection initially caused uncertainty, as the bombers and their accompanying tanker aircraft were left in a holding pattern. Eventually, after what appeared to be high-level discussions, the aircraft was allowed to proceed, with one bomber entering Jordanian airspace and another disappearing from radar over the Persian Gulf, possibly heading toward Iran via Iraq. France also played a role by sending a refueling aircraft to support the mission, though its transponder signals were turned off, indicating a cautious approach to the sensitive operation.

Egypt’s actions came amid its own military mobilization, with reports indicating that the country had activated all reserve forces and was conducting a military exercise near Cairo from February 17 to 19, 2025. This exercise, which affected airspace up to flight level 265, was seen as a response to the unstable situation in the Sinai Peninsula and surrounding regions. By restricting the U.S. B-52s, Egypt signaled its determination to maintain control over its airspace and avoid being drawn into broader conflicts, even as it cooperates with Western allies on other fronts. The incident also raised questions about the strategic implications of the deployment. While B-52s are typically not used for strikes in the region due to existing U.S. military presence, their fully loaded status and refueling operations suggested the possibility of a major military operation. The timing, coinciding with escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, as well as U.S. efforts to bolster its regional posture, added to the significance of Egypt’s decision. Ultimately, the episode highlighted the challenges of military coordination in a volatile region, where even routine deployments can become flashpoints for diplomatic and strategic maneuvering.