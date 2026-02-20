Trump says he is considering limited military strike on Iran

By Reuters

February 21, 20264:00 AM GMT+13 Updated 7 hours ago

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was considering a limited military strike on Iran but gave no other details.

Asked if he was considering a limited strike to pressure Iran into a deal on its nuclear program, he told reporters at the White House, “I guess I can say I am considering” it.

Pepe Escobar : China and Russia Won’t Sit This Out !

Are We Witnessing a ‘Wag-the-Dog’ Moment? w/ Prof. Mohammad Marandi

‘An existential war’: Prof. Mohammad Marandi on the coming US-Israeli assault on Iran

Trump says he is allowed to destroy any country in the world:



“I can do anything I want to do to them ... I'm allowed to destroy the country.”

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee says it would be fine for Israel to take over the entire Middle East because God gave them the land .

https://21stcenturywire.com/2026/02/20/hormuz-red-the-coalition-of-the-sanctioned-declares-independence/

https://themostimportantnews.com/archives/u-s-preparations-for-war-reach-a-fever-pitch-and-israel-just-initiated-a-maximum-state-of-alert#google_vignette