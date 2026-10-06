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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
Oct 6

Saudi proxy forces are now pretty much on the retreat in Yemen. Their "counterattack" resembled a PR stunt we would see in Ukraine. Houthis were taking selfies in the places that were supposedly recaptured by the. Saudis.

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