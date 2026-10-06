The Strait of Hormuz

This is what is being reported from western media sources:

From AI relying on western sources:

It is verifiably true that oil is still moving through the Strait of Hormuz, but there is an important qualification: the volume and number of visible tankers are vastly below normal, and some of the oil movements are difficult to observe because ships are deliberately switching off AIS transponders.

I have checked the latest reporting and shipping data available today, 6 October 2026.

What can actually be verified

There are several independent pieces of evidence:

Iraq’s state-owned Oil Tanker Company says it has just transported 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude through Hormuz on a VLCC. Reuters reported this on 3 October. https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/iraq-says-it-transported-2-million-barrels-crude-through-strait-hormuz-2026-10-03/

Kpler and Vortexa data show that substantial quantities of Gulf crude have continued to get through . Reuters reported yesterday that Hormuz flows had recovered to around 14.2 million barrels/day , approximately 80% of the pre-war level .

Another Reuters analysis says Middle Eastern oil exports actually exceeded pre-war levels on 14 days during September , although that figure includes oil using alternative routes as well as Hormuz.

Windward has used satellite detections + cargo data, rather than simply AIS, and identified 26.72 million barrels of crude exiting through Hormuz during 20–22 September.

So the proposition “no oil is going through Hormuz” is demonstrably false.

This is the report I would rely on to get the latest

Dimitri Laskaris: Trump’s ‘Unsustainable’ Strategy For Forcing Oil Through The Strait of Hormuz

Oil industry experts are sounding the alarm about the 'unsustainability' of Trump's strategy for forcing oil through the Strait of Hormuz.



Meanwhile, Saudi's war crimes in Yemen are failing to deter the Yemeni resistance and are escalating a war that could lead ultimately to the collapse of the Saudi proxy regime in Yemen.



Dimitri Lascaris breaks down the latest developments in the West's wars of aggression in West Asia.

The U.S is abandoning bases in the region



https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Military/2026/0929/iran-war-middle-east-military-bases

The Iranians are reporting US ships have gone from the region

Iran strikes a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz

U.S bombers leave UK’s Fairford Airbase for the U.S

YEMEN

Yemen warns Saudi Arabia

Seyed M. Marandi: If Saudi Arabia Collapses, the Entire Region Will Transform

From Zero Hedge

Houthis attack Saudi airport and Aramco facility

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/houthis-seize-yemen-parliament-speakers-home-cut-taiz-aden-lifeline-all-out-war-erupts

From Zero Hedge

https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/saudi-east-west-pipeline-hit-new-attack-still-flowing-normal

The Houthis have encircled the city of Taiz

From Larry Johnson

BREAKING: HOUTHIS MISSILE STRIKES ON RIYADH AIRPORT, ARAMCO & SAUDI BASES- w/ Fmr. CIA Larry Johnson

United Kingdom

UK Diesel Crisis Is Just Beginning — Economic Collapse Is Next

The crude oil market

Israel

🚨​ISRAEL IS NOW AGAIN PREPARING FOR ANOTHER DIRECT STRIKE ON IRAN WITHOUT U.S. INVOLVEMENT, WHILE THE IDF IS ALSO PREPARING FOR RENEWED FIGHTING WITH HEZBOLLAH, PER ISRAEL HAYOM.

​THE IDF IS PREPARING INDEPENDENT OPERATIONAL OPTIONS AGAINST IRAN WHILE ALSO MAINTAINING CLOSE INTELLIGENCE AND OPERATIONAL COORDINATION WITH THE U.S., WITH ISRAELI FORCES PREPARING FOR BOTH A POSSIBLE IRANIAN ATTACK AND A RENEWED ESCALATION ON THE NORTHERN FRONT.

​THE PLANNING COMES AS THE U.S. FLOODS ISRAEL WITH C-17 TRANSPORT AIRCRAFT, WITH ROUGHLY 3,000 AMERICAN TROOPS ALREADY STATIONED ACROSS THE COUNTRY AND WASHINGTON PREPARING TO SEND ADDITIONAL TROOPS AND AIRCRAFT IN THE COMING WEEKS. U.S. AND ISRAELI FORCES ARE ALSO COORDINATING FOR POSSIBLE IRANIAN MISSILE ATTACKS ON ISRAEL AND JORDAN.

​ANOTHER ROUND OF ATTACKS COULD THEREFORE BECOME INCREASINGLY LIKELY BEFORE THE OCTOBER 27 ISRAELI ELECTION.

Alastair Crooke : Trump and Netanyahu Planning More War