Last night I took time out to watch David Icke only to check later to find that the SHTF.

What I think we are seeing is propaganda from one side (the Resistance) and LIES and propaganda from Israel and the West so it is hard to navigate through to the truth.

This is how things are being reported in western media (in this case, Zero Hedge)

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/netanyahu-vows-more-surprising-blows-after-preemptive-hezbollah-attack-not-end

I prefer non-western sources (in this case, the Times of India)

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/middle-east/israel-launches-wave-of-airstrikes-to-prevent-large-scale-hezbollah-attack-all-you-need-to-know/articleshow/112778893.cms

Here is another Indian source WION last night

According to Israeli officials:

Hezbullah planned to launch an attack of hundreds of rockets and missiles towards the center of the country, at 5:00.

About half an hour earlier - around 4:30 - the air force's pre-emptive strike began, which included about 100 fighter jets that thwarted the threat within minutes, and prevented the broad attack on Israel. More than 200 targets were attacked in a short time in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli security establishment claims: the launches carried out by Hezbullah in the last few hours to the north - "improvised and imprecise".

Israeli propaganda is saying the only thing Hezbollah struck previously was a chicken farm

‘The Chicken Massacre was carried with premeditation and deliberation,’ added one user ironically.

But that’s not how ordinary Israelis are reacting

JUST IN: 🇮🇱 Israel has prohibited the media from publishing footage of rocket strikes on strategic national infrastructure or military bases - BBC correspondent in Beirut

These are some of the statements that were coming out of Lebanese resistance last night

Hezbollah:

"The first phase has been completed with total success. This phase involved targeting Zionist barracks and sites to facilitate the passage of attack drones towards their intended targets deep within the entity. By the grace of Allah, the drones crossed over as planned.

Second, the number of Katyusha rockets fired so far has exceeded 320 towards enemy sites.

Third, the sites that have been successfully targeted and hit by the grace of Allah are:

1. "Meron" Base

2. "Neveh Ziv" Artillery Position

3. "Zaatoun" Base

4. "Zaoura" Artillery Positions

5. "Sahel" Base

6. "Keila" Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan

7. "UAV" Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan

8. "Nafah" Base in the occupied Syrian Golan

9. "Yardena" Base in the occupied Syrian Golan

10. "Ein Zeitim" Base

11. "Ramot Naftali" Barracks

Fourth, further details about the military operation will be provided in statements to follow."

What I saw in live footage was scores of Hezbollah rockets being shot down by the Iron Dome.

My understanding is these were old Katyushas and the Resistance may be holding its biggest weapons in reserve

This was from Hezbollah:

Reliable information for Al-Mayadeen:

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon's response to the assassination of martyr Fouad Shukr was executed with the highest level of precision and success.

What the occupation has claimed so far regarding its supposed thwarting of a Hezbollah operation is military lies, media claims, and internal deception for its own society.

The resistance successfully carried out its planned response despite significant, targeted "israeli" media blackout.

The occupation's heightened state of alert, with more than one warplane in Lebanon's airspace all night, did not prevent a single missile or drone from reaching its target.

The core of the resistance's operation was the drones that struck a vital military target, while the 320 rockets were intended to distract the Iron Domes and "israel's" defense capabilities.

The "israeli" occupation is lying, and all its claims through its military and affiliated media that it thwarted an attack involving more than a thousand rockets, including precision missiles, is a false claim with no basis.

The Islamic Resistance struck a vital military target deep within the occupation entity, not just at its outskirts.

Hezbollah hit its targets despite the occupation's reliance on significant American intelligence and operational support.

The resistance's response to the assassination of martyr Fouad Shukr succeeded despite "israel's" full state of alert for over a month.

The first statement from the Resistance was precise in warning the occupation against targeting civilians in Lebanon, as the response to such actions would be extremely severe.

The fire launched during the first phase of Hezbollah's response covered an area of 1,500 km² in northern occupied Palestine.

There were three statements put out by Hezbollah:

In the name of Allah, the Crusher of the Tyrants

Preliminary Statement by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon

"Indeed, we will take revenge upon the criminals."

On the day of Arabeen of Imam Hussein bin Ali (peace be upon them), the Master of Martyrs, the Leader of the Free, and the symbol of sacrifice, altruism, and defiance, and at dawn on this Sunday, August 25, 2024, as part of the initial response to the brutal zionist aggression on the southern suburbs (Dahiye) of Beirut, which resulted in the martyrdom of the great jihadi commander Sayyed Fouad Shukr, may Allah have mercy on him, and a number of our dear civilians, including women and children, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a large number of drones deep into the zionist entity, targeting a qualitative “israeli” military target that will be announced later.

Simultaneously, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted several enemy positions, barracks, and Iron Dome platforms in northern occupied Palestine with a large number of rockets.

These military operations will take some time to be completed, and afterward, a detailed statement regarding their progress and objectives will be issued, by the will of Allah.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon is currently at its highest level of readiness and will stand firm and vigilant against any zionist transgression or aggression, especially if civilians are harmed, in which case the punishment will be severe and very harsh.

"And victory is only from Allah, the Mighty, the Wise."

Islamic Resistance

In His Name, the Almighty

25-8-2024

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

"Indeed, we will take revenge upon the criminals."

First, by the grace of Allah Almighty, the first phase has been completed with complete success. This phase involved targeting zionist barracks and sites to facilitate the passage of attack drones towards their intended targets deep within the entity. By the grace of Allah, the drones crossed as planned.

Second, the number of Katyusha rockets fired so far has exceeded 320 towards enemy sites.

Third, the sites that have been successfully targeted and hit by the grace of Allah are:

1. "Meron" Base

2. "Neveh Ziv" Artillery Position

3. "Jaatoun" Base

4. "Zaoura" Artillery Positions

5. "Sahel" Base

6. "Keila" Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan

7. "UAV" Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan

8. "Nafah" Base in the occupied Syrian Golan

9. "Yardena" Base in the occupied Syrian Golan

10. "Ein Zeitim" Base

11. "Ramot Naftali" Barracks

Fourth, further details about the military operation will be provided in subsequent statements.

"And victory is only from Allah, the Mighty, the Wise."

Islamic Resistance

⚪️ Mujahideen Movement:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

We bless the attack carried out by the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon against zionist enemy targets in response to the assassination of the martyr leader Fouad Shukr.

We affirm our solidarity with our brothers in Lebanon, who are confronting the fascist zionist enemy and its aggression, which is backed by the world's source of terrorism and evil, America.

We once again commend the stance of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, which has continued to support our Palestinian people who are subjected to the most heinous genocide crimes, despite conspiracies and aggression, and amid Arab indifference and international complicity.

We call upon the fighters of our people and our nation to intensify the qualitative strikes against the enemy's targets and interests, for strength and force are the only language the cowardly zionist enemy understands.

We urge our nation to unite ranks and increase cohesion and unity in confronting the zionist aggression that targets the entire nation and all its components.

Palestinian Mujahideen Movement

Media Office

Sunday, 21st Safar 1446 Hijri

Corresponding to August 25, 2024

BREAKING: During its massive preliminary retaliation, Hizbullah also struck the headquarters of Mossad, Shin Bet and Aman in northern "Tel Aviv", marking the first time that the Lebanese Islamic Resistance has struck the heart of the usurping Zionist entity since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood! 🔴🚀🏴‍☠️🚀🔴

There follows Nasrallah’s speech

Nasrallah Exposes IDF In Fiery 1st Address After Hezbollah Attack; 'Struck 110 Kms Inside Israel'

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/we-targeted-the-depth-of-the-occupied-territories--sayyed-na

The primary targets of today's operation - launched in response to the assassination of martyred Commander Fouad Shokor - were the central Glilot base of Israeli military intelligence Aman section and Unit 8200 cyber unit, located near Tel Aviv, and the Ein Shemer airbase, confirmed Hezbollah Secretary-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Dubbing the response Operation Arbaeen in a speech today, Sayyed Nasrallah reflected on the details of the operation and debunked Israeli claims that preceded and followed it.

Operation Arbaeen

Sayyed Nasrallah explained that the codename Operation Arbaeen was chosen deliberately as the world commemorates the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein. He specified that the operation was set to commence after the dawn prayer, after the Resistance fighters had everything set in place, precisely at 5:15 am.

Concerning the delay in the response, he confirmed that the Resistance was prepared to take action from day one following the martyrdom of Commander Fouad Shokor. However, the delay was intentional, serving as part of the strategy for punishment.

He stressed that the waiting period was also meant to allow the Resistance to assess whether the response would be coordinated across the Axis of Resistance or handled by each front individually and to make way for the negotiations, as the ultimate goal was to halt the aggression on Gaza.

Why Glilot?

Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted that the Glilot base is located 110 km from the Blue Line between Lebanon and occupied Palestine and 1,500 meters from Tel Aviv's periphery, placing it just outside Tel Aviv. He added that the operation's second target was the Ein Shemer airbase, situated 75 km from Lebanon and 40 km from Tel Aviv.

He confirmed that "a significant number of drones hit their intended targets, but the enemy is keeping all relevant details concealed, but the days and nights will reveal the truth of what happened there."

Sayyed Nasrallah explained that the operation entailed two phases. The initial phase was focused on targeting sites and barracks in northern occupied Palestine with the hundreds of intended rockets to exhaust and deplete the Iron Dome and interceptor missiles, which paved the way for phase two, which saw the swarms of drones heading toward their intended targets.

Regarding the guidelines set by the Resistance for selecting the said targets, Sayyed Nasrallah noted that they had to be military, not civilian, directly related to the assassination of the martyred leader, and located deep inside the occupied territory and close to Tel Aviv.

'Israeli narrative full of lies': Sayyed Nasrallah

In response to the occupation's claims of thwarting an attack on Tel Aviv, the Lebanese Resistance leader explained, "Our initial plan was to launch 300 rockets in this operation, but we ended up launching 340," affirming that the enemy "did not thwart anything."

"What was planned was achieved to the fullest," Sayyed Nasrallah asserted.

He emphasized that the Israeli account of events was "full of lies," reflecting the inherent weakness of the Israeli entity. He pointed out that no rocket launchers were targeted before the operation, adding, however, that only two were struck, yet only after the operation was completed.

Meanwhile, the entirety of the drone launch platform remained intact both before and after the operation.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that "the enemy's claims about bombing strategic and precise missiles that were prepared to target Tel Aviv are sheer lies," stressing that the Resistance, with a clear and precise strategy, had no intention of using such weapons in this particular operation. Yet, this does not mean that the Resistance would not use them in the future, or the near future to be more precise, according to Sayyed Nasrallah.

He further pointed out that the sites targeted by the occupation forces this morning on the outskirts of towns were either empty or had been evacuated at the request of martyr Fouad Shokor.

Debunking Israeli claims of carrying out airstrikes that nipped Hezbollah's operation in the bud, the Lebanese Resistance leader affirmed that the enemy had no intel whatsoever, stressing that all its raids an hour before the operation were the result of the natural movement of the fighters on the ground in preparation for the operation.

Sayyed Nasrallah further debunked Israeli claims that the Resistance’s intention was to target civilians, as he detailed the aforementioned guidelines the Resistance followed in choosing its targets, one of which is it not being civilian.

On Israeli claims that the military carried out preemptive strikes in Lebanon, Sayyed Hassan affirmed that "all the raids launched by the enemy did not target the area of operation" and that "this was nothing less than an aggression," before adding that supposedly it was a preemptive strike, "it did not have any impact whatsoever on today’s operation."

In a related context, Sayyed Nasrallah noted that the Resistance launched drones from the Bekaa for the first time, confirming that they successfully crossed the borders into occupied Palestine despite the long distance.

Terms of completing the response

Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that the Resistance would monitor the outcome of the operation, especially amid the enemy's obscurement of the truth regarding the two targeted bases.

"If the outcome is satisfactory and achieves the intended goal, we will consider the retaliatory operation complete, but if the result is not sufficient [as per the Resistance's terms], we reserve the right to respond at a time of our choosing," he maintained.

Hezbollah's Secretary-General concluded that the Resistance will remain steadfast in its support for Gaza, its people, Palestine, and the nation’s sanctities, regardless of the circumstances, challenges, or sacrifices, noting that today's operation “may benefit the Palestinian side or the Arab side in terms of negotiations."

He emphasized that “the message to the enemy and the Americans behind it is that any hopes of silencing the support fronts are futile, no matter the sacrifices, particularly on the Lebanese front.”

The latest articles from al-Mayadeen (Lebanese resistance/ Hezbollah)

Commentary from Mahmood Od, who I find quite trustworthy

