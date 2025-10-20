Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Quill Cross's avatar
Quill Cross
3h

I read something recently that I found convincing. China has dominated Venezuela for two decades. It’s a way to check China without actually attacking China. Their 5th Gen warfare is making a serious dent in America’s ability to turn that tables on the DS. Just a thought.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture