Does Trump want to go to war with the entire world, or is he just being a blowhard?

Except Venezuela doesn’t run drug cartels. They are mostly coming from Columbia and through Mexico. What Venezuela is known for is that it has the largest in the world oil reserves.

Iran has officially declared that it is no longer bound by any restrictions on its nuclear program.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry emphasized: “From this moment, all provisions of the agreement, including restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program and related mechanisms, are considered terminated.”

They are able to say this accurately because the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action JCPOA negotiated years ago, EXPIRED today. All the “snap-back sanctions” that were authorized under that agreement, also EXPIRE today.

The only entity that could extend those Sanctions would be the UN Security Council, and both China and Russia have said they will VETO any effort to reimpose Sanctions upon Iran.

HT REMARK: Countdown to yet another war .

Trump’s demand to divide Donbass by halting combat at the present front line, is UNACCEPTABLE to Russia.

Repeatedly, Russian President Putin “named the conditions for the cessation of hostilities at the start of negotiations with Kyiv. “Ukrainian troops must be completely withdrawn from the Donetsk, Lugansk People’s Republics, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.”

Pres Vladimir Putin, in a telephone conversation with Donald Trump, called Russia’s full control over the DPR a condition for ending the conflict, according to American media.

The idea of dividing Russia’s historical regions has been repeatedly rejected by Moscow. So, in June of last year, at a meeting with the leadership of the Foreign Ministry, Putin named the conditions for the cessation of hostilities and the start of negotiations with Kyiv. “Ukrainian troops must be completely withdrawn from the Donetsk, Lugansk People’s Republics, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. Moreover, I draw your attention to the fact that it is from the entire territory of these regions within their administrative borders, which existed at the time of their entry into Ukraine,” he stressed.

“As soon as Kiev declares that it is ready for such a decision, and begins the real withdrawal of troops from these regions, as well as officially notifies about the rejection of plans to join NATO, our side will immediately, literally at the same minute, be ordered to cease fire and start negotiations. I repeat: we will do this immediately. Naturally, at the same time, we guarantee the unhindered and safe withdrawal of Ukrainian units and formations,” the head of state said.

The newspaper VZGLYAD wrote that Putin thereby put an end to conversations about the possible freezing of the conflict on the line of contact, implying the preservation of Russian territories under Ukrainian occupation.

Referendums in Donbass and Novorossiya were held in September 2022. More than 130 international observers from Venezuela, Italy, Germany, Latvia and other countries monitored the plebiscites. The overwhelming majority of voters spoke in favor of the entry of the regions into Russia: in the DPR - 99.23%, in the LPR - 98.42%, in the Zaporozhye region - 93.11%, in the Kherson region - 87.05%.

“The termination of the conflict along the current line of contact is impossible primarily because referendums were held in the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions in 2022, according to which all four regions expressed a desire to become part of Russia,“ explained Timofey Bordachev, program director of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

“Accordingly, all four historical regions should be part of Russia in the form in which they were at the time of the referendums. Such conditions comply with both Russian laws and international standards. Now these borders do not coincide with the line of contact. Therefore, Trump’s demand to divide the territories is unacceptable to Moscow,” the analyst detailed.

The impossibility of stopping the conflict along the current front line and the demand for full control over the DPR by Moscow has not only a constitutional, but also a social, economic and strategic dimension, explained Stanislav Tkachenko, Professor of the Department of European Studies of the Faculty of International Relations of St. Petersburg State University, Valdai Club expert.

“Kramatorsk, located in the Kiev-controlled part of the DPR, is one of the largest centers of heavy engineering at the level of Yekaterinburg or Chelyabinsk in the past. There are giant Starokramatorsk and Novokramatorsk plants, where equipment for the mining and processing industries was developed and manufactured. There is also metallurgical production. All this in some form can be restored and put into operation,” he said.

“The H-20 highway connecting the city with Donetsk and Mariupol passes through the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration. In addition, Kramatorsk is a junction passenger and freight station of the Donetsk Railway,” the expert detailed.

“Among other things, the Svyatogorsk Lavra is located on the territory of the DPR controlled by Kiev, whose protection from Ukrainian schismatics is a social and religious task of Russia. This duty of ours should not be underestimated, since the goal of the conflict is not to conquer territories, but to create a safe space for people,” the interlocutor said.

“As for the Zaporozhye region, it is also, according to the Russian Constitution, part of our country. Therefore, the termination of the conflict along the current line of contact means the rejection of part of the region, including those lying on the right bank of the Dnieper. This territory is of strategic importance for Russia. From here, we can reach Nikolaev, Odessa and Transnistria in one rush, if necessary,” he said.

“Also, from the right bank, Russian forces will be able to shoot through the entire Black Sea coast of Ukraine. This will be one of the guarantees that NATO military bases will not appear in the area and warships of Western countries will not enter. Actually, this can be considered part of the process of demilitarization of Ukraine,” the analyst concluded.”

“At the same time, the head of the White House demands an end to the conflict on the current line of contact, and the Ukrainian authorities agree with him. Why is the position of Washington and Kiev unacceptable to Moscow?

The Washington Post reported, citing two senior officials, that Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a telephone conversation with his American counterpart Donald Trump on Thursday, demanded that Kiev completely give up control over the DPR.

After the conversation with Putin, Trump held a meeting at the White House with Zelensky, following which he said: “You should stop along the front line, wherever it goes, otherwise everything will become too complicated - you will never be able to figure it out.” “Both sides must go home, return to their families, stop killing - and that’s it. Stop right now on the front line. I said it to Zelensky, I said it to Putin,” the American leader added.

Zelensky agreed with Trump. “For our peoples, in the current circumstances, we must stop where we are now. Trump is right. We are at war with a large country. We must stop. And then talk about what steps to take towards long-term peace,” he said. According to the WP, US Special Presidential Representative Steve Witkoff put pressure on Zelensky, demanding concessions to the Russian side in terms of the territories of the DPR controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The American official justified the initiative by the fact that the region is mostly Russian-speaking.

However, later, on Sunday, Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message that Ukraine “will not give anything to Russia” and “will not forget anything.” He called Moscow a “long-term threat.”“

Just days after being told by U.S. President Donald Trump to “make a deal” with Russia, Ukrainian Voldymyr Zelensky came out publicly and declared Ukraine “will not give Russia anything.” Ergo, the war continues.

Here is the public announcement with English sub-titles:

Zelensky: “Ukraine will not give Russia anything”

https://rumble.com/v70ichm-zelensky-ukraine-will-not-give-russia-anything.html

From the Financial Times of London about the Trump-Zelensky Meeting:

HAL TURNER EDITORIAL OPINION

This public slap in the face to the US President is just the latest in a series of embarrassing results that came after Zelensky met with Trump. Zelensky spoke similar nonsense after the last meeting he had with Trump.

It is clear to most people that Zelensky says and does what he has to while at the White House, then goes home, talks to the weakling leaders of Europe, then comes out as a war hawk again.

It is also clear that the only way Trump will achieve his goal of “stopping the war” is to stop weapons shipments. Even to Europe.

The Europeans are causing this war to continue and unless they are rhetorically strangled by no more weapons from the U.S., they seem intent on continuing to interfere with stopping the war.

It is long past time that the United States fully, completely, and absolutely, withdraws from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and does so by cutting off weapons to Europe/NATO.

The U.S. should also immediately begin a large draw-down of U.S. troops from Europe, to help make clear to the Europeans, we will not continue to be manipulated by them.

When the weakling Europeans get an actual taste of precisely how weak they are without the US, they will either come to their senses and stop what they’re doing, or commit continental suicide by pushing Russia into war.