I’ll preface this post by saying

*bird flu is real

*millions of birds around the world have died from it

*some mammals can be infected

*human cases are RARE and almost exclusively result from poultry workers, or living with infected birds in close unhygienic conditions

NOW LET’S TALK ABOUT THE PSYCHOLOGICAL OPERATIONS NEWS REPORT BELOW

Australia....enormous....gigantic....humongous Australia now has THREE confirmed cases of H5N1 Avian Influenza (bird flu).

What an incredible “coincidence” that one of the three infected birds plopped itself down in the middle of a human body boarding competition.....and not only that, the infected bird even “tried to take a snap” at a human.

This is not the NEWS ....this is PRE CONDITIONING PROPAGANDA designed to psychologically prepare the Australian public for distasteful, authoritarian-leaning responses.

Let’s examine how Behavioural Psychology is already being harnessed to prepare the population for control.

*Personalisation and vicarious threat

Aaron, a relatable, ordinary Aussie bloke came within a beak snap of potentially being Australia’s first HUMAN INFECTION. Abstract global bird flu statistics become a vivid, PERSONAL near-attack on an everyday citizen in a recreational public space.

PRIMAL FEAR CIRCUITS FIRE

*Authority Figure Insertion

Professor Nicola Spurrier appears to deliver the calibrated message: human infection is “possible” but requires “really close contact,” and people should avoid touching dead/sick birds, report them, etc.

“it’s rare but possible” plants the seed for expanded definitions of “close contact” later....while maintaining plausible deniability.

T

his is the “good cop” phase of communication that makes any future restrictions appear measured, progressive and evidence based.

*Visual & Symbolic Priming

Footage of the distressed bird being handled in the water by rescuers.

Poultry/chicken B-roll.

Beach setting -

INFERENCE THAT PUBLIC LEISURE SPACE LIKE A BEACH MAY BE DANGEROUS AND CONTAMINATED - PRIMING FUTURE RESTRICTION OF PUBLIC SPACES

*Overall Narrative Architecture

This news clip is straight from the “Pre Conditioning Playbook” used during the Covid Pandemic.

They have:

Dramatised a low-probability event into a relatable human story.

Inserted authority to control the Overton window.

Mixed alarm with qualified reassurance to induce managed anxiety rather than outright panic (panic is harder to control; managed fear produces compliance).

NORMALISED INTERVENTION ON ANIMALS AND ENVIRONMENTS

WHY?

*To lower resistance to mass poultry culls

*Acclimatise us to biosecurity theatre - reporting dead birds; avoiding areas; accepting enhanced measures and CONTROL

THIS CLIP IS A REBOOTING OF THE MACHINERY OF CONTROL

SOURCE