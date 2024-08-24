A renowned German doctor has spoken out to warn the public that the monkeypox “outbreak” is a hoax and the “symptoms” are actually side effects of Covid mRNA vaccines.

By Frank Bergman August 23, 2024

Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg issued the warning in a new whistleblowing interview with the Austrian outlet AUF1.

He explains that reports of a monkeypox “global emergency” from the World Health Organization (WHO) are part of a fearmongering campaign designed to scare the masses.

Wodarg asserts that globalists are seeking to cover up the negative health impact of Covid shots while trying to profit from testing and treating monkeypox.

He asks why other doctors aren’t questioning why people are being diagnosed with monkeypox based on a positive Rostar test.

The Rostar test is an expensive product that pharmaceutical companies are profiting from.

Meanwhile, share prices in companies that produce monkeypox vaccines are soaring following the WHO’s recent emergency declaration.

“They’re scaring us again,” Wodarg said of the globalist medical establishment.

“It’s a business exploiting the effects of the corona shots they pushed on us.

“They’re using corona side-effects to create new schemes and scare us again.”

Alex Jones of Infowars shared a clip of the interview translated from German to English.

Jones says the video was from a German article titled:

“Doctor: Monkeypox is actually shingles, a side effect of the Covid vaccines.”

The German article states:

“The main symptom of monkeypox is the rash that can look like blisters and is accompanied by severe pain.

“This is also typical for herpes zoster, or shingles, noted doctor Wolfgang Wodarg earlier in an interview with Austrian broadcaster AUF1.

“Shingles is a skin disease in which the affected person develops blisters on the skin that resemble chickenpox.

“Shingles is also a known side effect of the corona vaccine.

“Attorney Aaron Siri made sure that 390,000 reports from the monitoring system V-safe of the American health service CDC were made public.

“It shows that 1 in 450 people reported shingles after vaccination.

“According to Wodarg, the expensive PCR tests that pharmaceutical giant Roche has launched on the market to detect the monkeypox virus are not reliable.

“He argues that they are now making people afraid of diseases that are actually side effects of the corona vaccinations.

“The side effects of the Covid vaccines are being used to scare us about other conditions, the doctor stresses, who speaks of a ‘perverse industry.’”

Dr. Wodarg is not the first leading expert to raise the alarm over monkeypox, however.

As Slay News recently reported, world-renowned vaccine scientist Dr. Robert Malone has called on the public to “rise up” in the face of the “evil” that is pushing “psychological warfare” about monkeypox onto humanity.

Malone, the inventor of mRNA technology, warns that those behind the push to unleash monkeypox as the “next pandemic” are driving humanity to “the end of the line as we know it.”

Speaking during a new interview with Alex Jones on Infowars, Malone declared that the people must “resist” the pressure from globalists to strip the public of their freedoms.

He likened the situation to a “fight between good and evil.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Malone described the monkeypox agenda as the “weaponization of fear.”

He explained how infectious diseases are used to scare the public into compliance with unpopular policies.

Malone also explained how monkeypox “war games were played out” three years ago.

He noted that simulations for a monkeypox pandemic took place that were very similar to the coronavirus “war games” before Covid emerged.

The comments from Malone come after another top official linked the Covid pandemic to warfare.

As Slay News reported, former U.S. National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn blew the whistle just last week.

He warned the American people that COVID-19 was created as a “bioweapon” that was unleashed onto the public in order to rig the 2020 election for the Democrats.

Flynn explains how Covid was a bioweapon aimed at influencing the 2020 election to prevent President Donald Trump’s re-election.

He also explains that the effort sought to alter future election systems to keep Democrats in power.

Flynn, who served as the 24th U.S. national security advisor in the Trump administration, said:

“The whole purpose of Covid was to make sure that the 2020 election was in the bag… once they did that, the real part of Covid, introduction of Covid, of the bioweapon by China, was to ensure that we could change our election system and process.”

Source: slaynews.co

“There is no SARS-CoV-2, there is no COVID-19 and there are no variants”

Dr. Poornima Wagh, a woman with a PhD in virology and immunology and a 20-year career as a laboratory researcher and scientist, describes how her lab received a contract from the CDC and then attempted to properly isolate SARS-CoV-2

In the interview he describes the methods used by virologists and their futile attempts to isolate viruses using scientific methods.

The whole experiment was repeated several times... Dr. Poornima Wagh:

“They found the same things we found. They didn’t find SARS Cov 2, they didn’t find the genome, they didn’t find anything. Nothing was found at all. We called Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, to show him the findings.

He said, 'I don't care what you find, just call it SARS-Cov-2.' We asked the CDC to send us a sample of the isolated virus.

They said they didn't have it, stopped responding to our calls, but then the FBI raided our lab..."

PETER HALLIGAN

AUG 23, 2024

From here:

Mpox – African Region (who.int)

“Based on available epidemiological data, this clade has been spreading rapidly among adults through close physical contact, including sexual contact identified within networks of sex workers and their clients.

As the virus spreads further, the affected groups are changing, with the virus also taking hold within households and other settings. Additionally, Cote d’Ivoire is reporting cases of clade II mpox for the first time since the start of the multi-country outbreak in 2022.”

Does this mean the Swedish person reported to have the monkey pox infection had used a hooker in the DRC? Not as if monkey pox is the only risky disease out there (over half a million living with AIDS).

From here:

Mapped: Which countries have reported mpox cases so far? | Health News | Al Jazeera

“As of August 22, 2024, there have been more than 14,000 reported cases of the virus, with 457 deaths, a significant increase in reported cases from 2023.”

I wonder how much hookers with suppurating sores from monkey pox charge and what kind of “client” would pay that price, when the signs are so visible!

Which brings us to the death toll from other STI’s (leaving AIDS to one side).

From here:

Viral hepatitis in the world (who.int)

“An estimated 354 million people worldwide live with hepatitis B or C, and for most, testing and treatment remain beyond reach.”

From here:

Hepatitis B: deaths by type of disease, World (ourworldindata.org)

Hepatitis B: deaths by type of disease, World

From here:

Hepatitis C (who.int)

“Globally, an estimated 50 million people have chronic hepatitis C virus infection, with about 1.0 million new infections occurring per year.

WHO estimated that in 2022, approximately 242 000 people died from hepatitis C, mostly from cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (primary liver cancer)

Ok, so there are around 900,000 annual Hep B and Hep C deaths a year.

Hepatitis B is a liver infection that is spread through blood, semen and vaginal fluids.

The hepatitis C virus is usually spread through blood-to-blood contact.

Soer of like monkey pox?

Okay, so how about syphilis?

From here, a few months ago:

New report flags major increase in sexually transmitted infections, amidst challenges in HIV and hepatitis (who.int)

“In 2022, there were 230 000 syphilis-related deaths.”.

Back in 2019, we had this report:

Evaluating the global, regional, and national impact of syphilis: results from the global burden of disease study 2019 | Scientific Reports (nature.com)

“In 2019, the total number of prevalent cases of syphilis was 49.71 million worldwide.”

Syphilis is transmitted during oral, anal or vaginal sex through contact with infectious lesions, and also during pregnancy through the placenta. Transmission typically occurs during early stages of the disease, i.e., up to 2 years after infection.

So, more than a million Hep b, Hep C and syphilis deaths every year, amongst around half a billion infections - caught the same way as money pox?

Why aren’t these viral infections a public health emergency of international concern – is it because the treatments don’t make enough money, or the logistics are too hard? Surely saving over a million lives a year is a worthwhile goal?

Onwards!!!

🇫🇷⚠️ MPox: Resigning PM Gabriel Attal announces opening of 232 vaccination points in France

🗣 August 20, 2024

After putting the French health system on "maximum alert" in the face of the smallpox epidemic on Friday, outgoing Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday, August 20, that he had opened 232 vaccination points in France.

“France is on alert to avoid a potential health crisis. The French government has taken drastic measures to stop the epidemic of the MPOX virus, which is spreading to the four corners of the globe.”