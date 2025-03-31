Virginia Giuffre - who was sex trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and claims she was sexually assaulted as a teenager by Prince Andrew - says she has been given just four days to live after a car crash.

Ms Giuffre, née Roberts, 41, shared a photograph of herself from her hospital bed, covered in bruises she had said she suffered in a smash with a speeding bus.

Posting to Instagram overnight on Sunday, the sex abuse survivor says she has suffered kidney failure and begged to see her children 'one last time' before she dies.

'They've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology,' she captioned the photograph.

'This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won't bore anyone with the details.

'But I think it's important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110kmh as we were slowing down for a turn, that no matter what your car is made of, it might as well be a tin can.'

It is not known where or when the crash happened.

Even Ms Giuffre's father, Sky Roberts, was shocked by his daughter's late night Instagram post and also appeared to be in the dark about the incident.

'Virginia my daughter, I love you and praying you get the correct treatment to live a long and healthy life,' he wrote.

'If there is anything in the world, I can do to help you, please let me know. My spirit is with you now and holding your hand.'

A spokesperson for Ms Giuffre said: 'Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital. She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending.'

Ms Giuffre's last known address was with her estranged husband, Robert Giuffre, and their three children at a $1.9million beachfront property in Ocean Reef, North Perth in Western Australia.

American-born Ms Giuffre met her Australian martial arts instructor husband when she was 19 during a trip to Thailand.

The pair married 10 days later and later moved to Australia, eventually settling in West Australia in December 2020.

Eight months later, she filed court paperwork suing Prince Andrew for sexual assault.

Her last X post

Grok says this may be an April Fools joke.

I am asking, WHERE IS MARIA FARMER?

https://amg-news.com/bombshell-epstein-victim-virginia-giuffre-critically-injured-after-accident-she-publicly-accused-prince-andrew-of-rape-now-shes-been-hit-by-a-bus-and-given-four/

“HIT BY A BUS” — THE TIMING, THE SILENCE, AND THE STENCH OF SOMETHING DEEPER

Virginia Giuffre’s so-called accident is being reported as a random collision — no foul play suspected, no real questions asked. But for those who’ve tracked the Epstein case, this incident sets off alarm bells so loud they could rattle Buckingham Palace.

How is it that a high-profile survivor, involved in ongoing legal and media exposure of the world’s most protected sex trafficking ring, is struck by a city bus, critically injured, suffers total kidney failure, and is suddenly at death’s door — and no major outlet is covering it with urgency or depth?

This isn’t negligence. This is deliberate silence — the kind that only happens when too many high-level figures would rather bury a scandal than face its consequences. The timing is brutal: as discussions intensify around exposing the Epstein client list, one of the few women brave enough to testify against royalty is eliminated from the conversation. The question isn’t if it’s connected. The question is: who signed off?

This is what victim, Juliette Bryant has to say

EXCLUSIVE: EPSTEIN SURVIVOR "I woke up to be told Virginia Giuffre got hit by a bus"@JulietteBryant reacts to hearing the devastating news that her friend and fellow Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre was hit by a school bus and may have days to live.

Juliette contacted the Ickonic team as she wanted to share her thoughts as well as what has happened to her.

Ickonic has interviewed Juliette before

EPSTEIN BOMBSHELL - SURVIVOR WITNESSED HIM SHAPESHIFT DURING ABUSE (Classified with Juliette Bryant)

We all know what happened above the surface of Epstein Island, but what happened below?

The truth about what really happened on the Island cannot be covered up by $100k Cement Trucks.

In this ground breaking interview Epstein Survivor tells her story in her own words, including revelations of possible cloning and waking up on an operating table.

Is it a coincidence that she witnessed Epstein with Director Michael Bay in 2004 just before he release 'The Island'? and why were there so many Scientists connected with Epstein?

Juliette will be writing her story in her forthcoming book 'The DragoN, The Apple and The Butterfly.

https://www.sportskeeda.com/pop-culture/news-they-something-me-jeffrey-epstein-survivor-juliette-bryant-recounts-waking-naked-paralyzed-financier-s-alleged-laboratory

WHAT IS UNDER #EPSTEINISLAND ?

EPSTEIN ISLAND - "I WOKE UP IN A LABORATORY, SOMETHING ELSE IS GOING ON " SURVIVOR JULIETTE BRYANT