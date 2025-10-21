https://nypost.com/2025/10/18/us-news/virginia-giuffre-was-left-bloodied-and-beaten-by-prime-minister/

Prominent Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre was brutally bloodied, beaten and raped by a “well-known prime minister” in a series of savage encounters that finally helped the teenager break free from the sex trafficker’s spell.

In her posthumous memoir “Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice,” Giuffre recalled begging Epstein to step in after the unnamed politician forced her to beg for her life — but the pedophile coldly told her it was simply part of her job.

“After the attack, I couldn’t stay a fool. Having been treated so brutally and then seeing Epstein’s callous reaction to how terrorized I felt, I had to accept that Epstein meted out praise merely as a manipulation to keep me subservient,” Giuffre wrote, according to an excerpt shared with The Post.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre claims a prime minister “raped me more savagely than anyone had before.”Tribune News Service via Getty Images

“Epstein cared only about Epstein.”

Giuffre simply referred to the deranged man as the “Prime Minister,” saying she was afraid the brute would “seek to hurt” her if she printed his name.

In the past, however, she pointed to Israel’s Prime Minister Ehud Barak in court filings as one of the many elites who had raped her, a claim he has repeatedly denied.

In her memoir, Giuffre said she first met the “Prime Minister” on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands sometime in 2002, when she was just 18.

She was ordered to escort him to a cabana, but the man made it clear as soon as they were alone that “he wanted violence.”

“He repeatedly choked me until I lost consciousness and took pleasure in seeing me in fear for my life. Horrifically, the Prime Minister laughed when he hurt me and got more aroused when I begged him to stop. I emerged from the cabana bleeding from my mouth, vagina, and anus. For days, it hurt to breathe and to swallow,” Giuffre wrote.

The abuse was detailed in Giuffre’s memoir “Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice.”AP

The politician “raped me more savagely than anyone had before.”

She immediately rushed to Epstein and begged him not to send her back to the Prime Minister.

“I got down on my knees and pleaded with him. I don’t know if Epstein feared the man or if he owed him a favor, but he wouldn’t make any promises, saying coldly of the politician’s brutality, ‘You’ll get that sometimes,’” she continued.

Giuffre previously accused former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Barak of rape.Getty Images

Sometime later, Epstein sent her back to the politician for a second encounter conducted entirely in a cabin aboard the Lolita Express.

Although the experience was far less violent, Giuffre spent the entire hour in fear he would suddenly strike or choke her, she wrote.

Giuffre admitted that before the violent experience, she had given Epstein the benefit of the doubt and believed he cared for the girls he sex-trafficked.

Giuffre was with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell for about two years.Florida Southern District Court

She was not completely naive, she wrote, acknowledging that his “predilection for childlike girls was a sickness, but that in his twisted way he meant well.”

His indifference to her fear and injuries from the Prime Minister forced the 18-year-old to face the truth.

Chillingly, Giuffre then predicted her own death in the passage, saying she would not survive a life of sex trafficking and would either take her own life or die at the hands of one of Epstein’s friends.

“I didn’t know it then, but my second interaction with the Prime Minister was the beginning of the end for me,” Giuffre said, adding that she stopped recruiting other young girls for Epstein as he had forced her to do in the past.

The final breaking point came that summer when Epstein and his madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, pleaded with Giuffre to carry their child — a proposal that came with mansions, wealth and around-the-clock nannies, but would require her to sign away any legal rights.

Epstein told Giuffre that the brutal rape at the hands of the Prime Minister was part of the job.REUTERS

The teen immediately worried they were planning to use the baby as a future trafficking victim and began planning her escape.

She left the couple’s grasp not long after, but her experiences haunted her for the rest of her life — particularly the “greedy, cruel look on the Prime Minister’s face as he watched me beg for my life.”

Barak has repeatedly denied Giuffre’s abuse claims or knowledge that Epstein was running a perverted sex ring.

Barak was a personal friend of Epstein’s and used several million dollars of Epstein’s money to finance a security company.

Records show he had visited Epstein on his private island and had boarded his private plane.

The chilling tale was included in Giuffre’s memoir, set to be released next week, which she penned in the years before her suicide in April. She was 41.

Another charming detail is that In April of 1973, Ehud Barak entered Beirut, dressed in drag (as a woman), in order to assassinate members of the PLO (Palestinian Liberation Organization), in killing innocent people

https://www.ynetnews.com/articles/0,7340,L-4509923,00.html

Virginia’s posthumous autobiography has just been released

https://www.amazon.com/Nobodys-Girl-Surviving-Fighting-Justice-ebook/dp/B0FLHXDQHM/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1SIZ040KRR56L&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.Yy8AcSjYkyXZ1kNc1FnXthJACtoJkenlBtvSPyoLy_BrAaW0woIrqTuGkQ7230VfTOrCE82bC9_h7Px2E2y1UTtSHAta1yUPVJ_mUM93TurhvXNoMgO7jslTwsS4EqKcGEbBzE2SzdcKXY21tfG0kush6XeHnyGXHUSTARY8bS5BvlIUmfXSSFmRDkrWPTYE-ABl7cTePPA488UhIeN-krVUCI_nMU-1mYYutfW2nzQ.RIQjTyxCaDlYsCOQETkgTW5_45JTUZ2YJ1MG322THFk&dib_tag=se&keywords=virginia+roberts+giuffre&qid=1761085226&sprefix=viginia+roberts+giuffre%2Caps%2C299&sr=8-1

ITV in Britain did an interview with Virginia’s ghost writer, Amy Wallace.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15210983/Virginia-Guiffre-ghost-writer-Prince-Andrew.html

Shaun Attwood is worth watching

Virginia Guiffre’s Book EXPOSES Who? Call in Show Prince Andrew Ehud Barak Bill Clinton

From Gareth Icke

Virginia Giuffre ‘Prime Minister’ Allegation - Epstein Survivor’s Memoir Shocks