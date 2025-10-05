A federal judge has temporarily blocked the deployment of 200 National Guard troops to Portland, pending litigation. Reuters+2AP News+2

Local officials (city, state) strongly objected, arguing that the protests have been largely peaceful and that deploying troops is an overreaction. Reuters+4AP News+4opb+4

The Trump administration responded by ordering the deployment of federal troops to protect that facility, citing threats and violence from groups like Antifa. Reuters+2AP News+2

For weeks there have been demonstrations outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland, opposing federal immigration actions. AP News+2opb+2

Nick Sortor, a conservative influencer / “citizen journalist,” was arrested during one of these protests for second-degree disorderly conduct after clashes broke out. opb+4AP News+4The Guardian+4

He was later released on his own recognizance. ABC News+2opb+2

Sortor claims he was assaulted by people he calls “Antifa thugs” and says the police unjustly arrested him. Newsweek+3The Guardian+3The Independent+3

The Portland Police Bureau says the arrests (including Sortor’s) were based on “observed behavior” and probable cause, not on political affiliation. Fox News+2opb+2