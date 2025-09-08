Vietnam just made a shocking move closing 86 million bank accounts as the country submits to the OECD’s power grab. What does this mean for the future of Vietnam banks, financial freedom, and the push toward a Vietnam digital ID under Agenda 2045? For expats and investors eyeing Vietnam's economy, the implications are huge. Imagine landing in Saigon only to find your bank access frozen or your visa tangled in new digital ID mandates. We break down the 50-day campaign that's forcing foreigners to submit biometric data, promising convenience but delivering a web of surveillance



In this video, Attorney Ken Duong breaks it all down, the hidden forces behind the OECD, how this impacts ordinary citizens, and what you need to know if you follow Vietnam news closely. show how Project 06, biometric KYC, and the State Bank of Vietnam cross-checks connect to the wider push for a cash-lite society—then compare it with Thailand’s tightening rules for expats and the April 2025 Spain/Portugal blackout that turned payments into chaos. When power dies, a cashless system stops. Are we building fragility into the core?

Stay tuned as Ken shares the legal, economic, and geopolitical angle that mainstream media won’t tell you



Chitya Iemsisanith

July 16, 2025 - 17:23

The SBV stated that the deletion of over 86 million bank accounts was considered a system cleanup measure.

There are currently around 200 million bank accounts in the country.— Photo doisongphapluat.nguoiduatin.vn

HÀ NỘI — More than 86 million bank accounts that have not been biometrically authenticated or have been 'frozen' for a long time will be deleted starting September 1 to prevent fraud and cybercrime.

According to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), there are currently around 200 million bank accounts in the country.

However, after the implementation of biometric authentication requirements, the system has recorded only 113 million personal accounts and more than 711,000 organisational accounts that are still valid.

This means that nearly 86 million accounts are inactive, likely due to them being unregistered, forgotten or even created by malicious parties to facilitate fraudulent activities.

It aims to prevent common fraud schemes recently, such as fake accounts for receiving money, withdrawals from accounts without proper ownership, or money laundering via digital banking channels.

It is expected that the deletion will be carried out by commercial banks starting September 1. — VNS