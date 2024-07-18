I have watched some of the coverage on the water tower theory and this was the best I came across in terms of clarity and logic.

Multiple Eye Witnesses say there was Another Shooter at the Trump Rally

Lady saw the the counter sniper firing down towards the water tower.

The sharpshooter shot and killed the gentleman in the water tower. —— they got the shooter on the water tower, but wasn’t able to immediately get the shooter on the roof, which is why they wanted them to leave immediately.

Lady says her kid and daughter in law were on the other side of the fence, behind them, and she said there was one shooter by the fence (assuming building) and another the water tower.

Video has emerged from the Butler, PA Trump Rally at which President Trump was shot. This video shows the water tower, off in the distance, with a shadowy figure emerging when shots were fired! Second shooter?

Here is the video with the Trump rally overlaid at top right. At the very top of the water tower is a smaller, round, structure at the center of the top of the tower. You will see a shadowy figure emerge at the right side of that small round structure at the top center of the water tower, seconds before the shooting began:

Yesterday, FBI Director Chris Wray Briefed Senators and told them that not only did the alleged shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks have a remote detonator of explosives in a vehicle he parked nearby, but he was also using "Encrypted Communications."

Who was he communicating with? What frequency? What encryption code?

Worse, the so-called "remote detonator" would have had to be used while Crooks was atop a metal roof - which would have absorbed/scattered, Radio emissions.

Interestingly, it was several seconds after Crooks allegedly opened fire, that he was shot by secret service/Law enforcement Snipers. Why so long? Were they waiting for him to press the detonator button?

Oh, and about the explosives . . . .

The remote transmitter could send a radio signal, but that signal had to be received by a device that would then send an electrical charge down wires to . . . a BLASTING CAP, which would then detonate and thereby trigger the main explosive blast.

Blasting caps are incredibly, TIGHTLY, controlled. You can't just go out and buy them.

Of course, you __can__ make your own, but that would require a significant chemistry setup; the likes of which you might have seen in the TV Series "Breaking Bad" wherein the characters of that fictional TV series were manufacturing Crystal Methamphetamine.

And temperatures during the manufacturing process would be essential. If the temps got too high, the material being made for the blasting cap would simply explode right there in the lab.

Crooks lived with his parents in a small house, about 875 square feet. They would have seen a chemistry lab. They certainly would have smelled chemicals being cooked to manufacture blasting caps. To my knowledge, there was no chemistry material in the parent's house and no claim they smelled any strange odors.

So where did Crooks get the tightly controlled Blasting Caps?

Next, comes the bringing of a rifle into the area.

NO ONE saw Crooks carrying a Rifle. So how did he get a long gun onto the area unseen? Unless, of course, it was pre-placed for him?

How did he get a ladder (he reportedly purchased from Home Depot earlier that day) into the scene? Unless, of course, someone ELSE brought it in and set it up?

Then, too, there is the entire timeline.

Trump announced the Butler rally on July 3.

That gave an operator 9 days to plan this and put it into operation —10 days to select a malleable loser to do the shooting, convince him to do it, get the weapons & explosives rig together, train him, etc.

This is an almost impossible timeline for some haphazard kid to be the sole participant.

In my opinion, there is no way the kid had the technical skills to make remote controlled IEDs. He seems more like an intel agency asset who fit the profile of the perfect patsy.

He’s not the one shooting the rifle, he’s just the one they want to blame. And the clean up crew only wants you to believe all they claim! Except, there's video. Lots of video, from many angles. And that video is raising a myriad of serious questions.

It seems to me, and to many others, this was a well-planned, criminal conspiracy, carried out by entities in a position to supply the weapon, supply the encrypted communications gear, supply the blasting caps, supply the explosives, supply the remote detonator, and get the rifle and ladder into the secured area to be available for Crooks.

This whole thing smells like a US Government Agency operation. Secret Service? FBI? DHS? CIA? All of the above?

OR maybe, just maybe, its JFK all over again?

