🔴 Trump’s “Me & The Ayatollah” Comment | Iran Hits US-Israeli Terror Hubs | Live

In Iran’s Eyes a Price Must Still Be Paid /Prof Mirandi & Lt Col Daniel Davis

Trump PANICS as Iran closes all doors to negotiation and ceasefire; Trump backs down - OPTM

Netanyahu flee massive protest in Tel Aviv as Trump back down on Iran - OPTM

JUST IN: Nuclear leaks force settlers to flee Dimona after surprise Iran’s strikes - OPTM

Iran’s RESPONSE To Trump’s ULTIMATUM

🔴 Netanyahu’s MISSILE SCENE | Iran Begins NEW PHASE

BREAKING: Trump’s 19th nervous breakdown

Is he the first certifiable lunatic to rule the US, nurse? Probably not. The Zion*st ties that bind him. Remove him to a place of our safety you fools!



Larry C. Johnson: Iran Missiles Smash Dimona & Tel Aviv - Just in: 3 Fighter Jets Downed

Iran to US: Drop Dead! | DeProgram with Ted Rall and John Kiriakou