‘Ukraine is on its last legs in the infrastructure war. There are no interceptors left to defend Kiev. Ukraine has already lost and now has only two choices: either sign a peace deal now, or face a full surrender later’

Canadian Prepper

⚡ALERT! CIA Chief Makes EMERGENCY Visit to MOSCOW! THIS happens Before WAR.

Alexander Mercouris

West NO To Kiev AD Pleas; Russia Withdraws London Ambassador; Dobropilia Crisis; Kiev Begs Funds

Canadian Prepper debates Vladimir Brovkin

⚡WW3: Harvard Professor Makes 1 YEAR PREDICTION For Russian War!

This was one of the more heated debates I’ve had on the topic, todays guest makes some bold predictions about the Ukraine war / @vladimirbrovkin4052

