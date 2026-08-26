‘Ukraine is on its last legs in the infrastructure war. There are no interceptors left to defend Kiev. Ukraine has already lost and now has only two choices: either sign a peace deal now, or face a full surrender later’
Canadian Prepper
⚡ALERT! CIA Chief Makes EMERGENCY Visit to MOSCOW! THIS happens Before WAR.
Alexander Mercouris
West NO To Kiev AD Pleas; Russia Withdraws London Ambassador; Dobropilia Crisis; Kiev Begs Funds
Canadian Prepper debates Vladimir Brovkin
⚡WW3: Harvard Professor Makes 1 YEAR PREDICTION For Russian War!
This was one of the more heated debates I’ve had on the topic, todays guest makes some bold predictions about the Ukraine war / @vladimirbrovkin4052
They are done and they have to give everything to the Middle East