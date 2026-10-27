Seemorerocks

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Karl's avatar
Karl
11h

Very well stated. Here in BC Canada we had the same situation and the Bolschevicks in power swept it all under the rug and pounded on the lumps. They called a snap election and were annihilated.

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
11h

Bravo - sent to my friends and colleagues (some who are still enamoured by Dame Jacinda - probably always will be sadly). This is the astrology at play....as the people arise.

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