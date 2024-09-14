Dr Vernon Coleman: This Is The End | The Old Man In A Chair Under Attack

In his latest video, Dr. Vernon Coleman describes the dirty tricks used to make life miserable and difficult for both him and his wife.

“What’s happened to us is significant because it shows, quite vividly, how desperate they are to suppress the truth about the fake pandemic, about the flu known as covid, about vaccines and about their terrifying plan,” he said. “The enemy will do anything to suppress the truth.”

He concludes his video:

“The long-term toll has begun to show and I’m going to take time off from writing for my website and making videos to try to look after my wife. Her last hospital consultation was, as usual, by telephone and lasted about the same time as a wrong number. She needs more. And maybe the trolls will put their energy and anonymous courage into fighting governments and conspirators by making their own videos. Or maybe they’ll prefer to continue sniping from the shadows.”

Transcript

Dr Vernon Coleman



I’m told that rich, posh people put their children down for Eton before they are born – probably before they are conceived. Well, these days, we have to make an appointment to see a doctor before we fall ill and an appointment for an ambulance before we need one. And you have to book a heating engineer well before the central heating boiler breaks down. I forgot to fix a breakdown appointment when we had hot radiators and hot water so we’ve been freezing for ages and we’re likely to stay freezing – probably until the summer, if we get one this year. After last year’s cold, nasty summer I can’t remember what sunshine feels like. Hence the hat, scarf and gloves I’m afraid. Oh, how I wish someone would invent some way to warm up the planet.

Actually, the failure of our boiler is more interesting than you might think.

As you doubtless know birds won’t roost near to the 5G transmitters which have been erected all over the world. We used to have a parliament of crows living in trees close to our house. A transmitter was put up in the lane recently and the crows have moved house. At the same time, workmen in a plain van appeared and spent two days digging up our lane. There didn’t seem to be a reason

Within weeks of this happening our phones stopped working, our wi-fi became so erratic that it takes hours to put up articles and videos on our already heavily attacked sites, our TV and DVD player remote controls stopped working, our freezer broke, our cooker gave up the ghost and, yes, you’ve guessed it, our boiler stopped working due to an electronic problem of some kind. Oh, and the car’s electronics went on holiday. And we’ve both had worrying and slightly mysterious headaches. Coincidence? I think not. I don’t believe in them these days. The dirty tricks get dirtier.

Stuff like this – and far, far worse – has been happening to us for years. I’ve been banned and suppressed for decades. Twice I’ve been subjected to extensive tax investigations and on both occasions, they gave me refunds because they found I’d overpaid.

But things have got far worse in the last four years. And what’s happened to us is significant because it shows, quite vividly, how desperate they are to suppress the truth about the fake pandemic, about the flu known as covid, about vaccines and about their terrifying plan.

Last week I was hacked so often that one day alone I had to change email addresses and passwords four times and eventually began to lose track of reality. I’ve had to dump a laptop and an iPad because they were invaded by one of those keystroke programs. We had a private server that had to be ditched. And the lies on Google and Wikipedia have been as damaging as they were intended. Someone we trusted, and paid well, to help us turned out to be employed by the enemy. His ruthless deceits, endless lies, manipulations and fraudulent behaviour were beyond anything I’ve ever come across before. He came with what appeared to be impeccable connections.

The enemy will do anything to suppress the truth. After I was banned from YouTube, I moved to what was then known as BrandNewTube where the boss was told to dump my channel or else. He bravely refused so the “or else” happened and my videos and the entire platform went down. One of my websites – vernoncoleman.org – had to be closed after a mole got in and we couldn’t tell what was damaged.

It’s no fun and to be honest it’s getting a little tiring. Still, we’re fighting a war and it’s what happens in a war. Read my book ‘Truth Teller: The Price’ to find out more about how they’ve hidden the facts.

It’s January 2024 and this is video number 334.

It was in February 2020 on my website

http://www.vernoncoleman.com

that I first questioned the official threats being made about covid. Since then, I’ve lost count of the number of bizarre claims and threats that have been made.

Back in the summer of 2021, health professionals were told they had a responsibility to actively encourage pregnant women to get vaccinated against covid-19. The official enthusiasm was shared by fashionable media doctors with expensive haircuts, journalists keen to catch the approving eye of the Government and people who knew nothing whatsoever about pregnant women or vaccines but who could recognise a profitable bandwagon at 500 yards.

I immediately wrote that I didn’t agree. That was in August 2021

I said I believed that health professionals had a responsibility to stop giving this experimental jab. And I pointed out that the covid jab was an injection that didn’t do what most people thought it did. And I reminded readers that I had revealed back in 2020 (before the jab roll-out began) that the so-called vaccine produced a massive number of dangerous side effects. I was the first doctor in the world to draw attention to the dangers. They faked a disease, they faked a test and they faked a cure. I warned about heart and brain problems and blood clotting in 2020.

I warned that no one knew what would happen to those who are injected with it.

“Will it have an effect on the pregnant woman, on parturition or on the health of the baby?” I asked.

I pointed out that no one knew because the vaccine was experimental.

“Will it affect the fertility of the newborn baby?” I asked.

I pointed out that no one knew because the vaccine was experimental.

“Will it affect the physical or mental health of the baby in one year or twelve years?” I asked.

I pointed out that no one knew because the vaccine was experimental.

I reminded readers of my website that in January 2021, the World Health Organisation had recommended that pregnant women should not be given the covid-19 experimental jab.

It was agreed that there was not enough safety data. Pregnant women had not been enrolled in the initial trials.

There was also real doubt about whether it would be safe to give the jab to women who were breastfeeding.

So why were women officially told that they should have the jab?

I reported then that I had hunted around and that although I had seen a good deal of published material, I had still not seen adequate, conclusive clinical evidence telling us what might (or might not) happen to pregnant women and their unborn babies. I reported that I had been unable to find any evidence proving to my satisfaction that the covid-19 jab was safe to be given to pregnant women. I reported, however, that I had seen a massive amount of information showing that the covid-19 vaccine was associated with thousands of deaths and millions of significant adverse events and that the warnings I had issued in 2020 were accurate.

My conclusion remained that no one should be given this experimental vaccine. “I certainly would not give this jab to a pregnant woman or a woman expecting to become pregnant,” I said.

And I pointed out that we should never forget that it is not up to those of us questioning the efficacy or safety of a medicine or injection to prove that it is dangerous. It is up to the promoters of that medicine to prove that it is safe. And they haven’t and they can’t prove that the covid-19 jab is, or will be, safe for pregnant women, for children or, indeed, for anyone.

For the record, I pointed out that I had been writing about drug interactions and adverse events for well over 50 years and that although I was probably the most experienced doctor in this field in the world, I had been banned by all mainstream media and most of the internet.

Now, it’s 2024 and women who are pregnant, or who have just had a baby, are dying in worrying numbers.

Between 2020 and 2022 a total of 293 women died in the UK while pregnant or within 42 days of the end of their pregnancy. That’s a maternal death rate of 13.41 per 100,000.

And it’s a massive rise from the 8.79 deaths per 100,000 which occurred in the previous years.

The main cause of death was thrombosis or thromboembolism. Heart problems also occurred.

The medical establishment is puzzled.

“What on earth could be the cause?” they ask.

“Could it be poor health?” they ask.

“Could these women be dying because they are obese?” they ask.

“Or do women need better care during pregnancy?” they ask.

NO ONE CAN SEE THE OBVIOUS ANSWER

It seems to me that these women are dying because they were given the covid-19 jab – which is known to cause blood problems.

I think you’d have to be an idiot – or bought and paid for – to disagree.

Back in 2020, I warned repeatedly that this would happen. I repeatedly said that pregnant women in particular should not be given this jab.

No one listened. Everyone in the medical profession and the media sneered and simply banned me. Doctors with media exposure insisted that the covid-19 jab was perfectly safe for adults, children and pregnant women. Journalists with no experience and no knowledge announced to the world that the vaccine was safe for pregnant women. Bought and paid for fact-checkers did what they were told and announced that the covid-19 jab was the safest product ever made – perfectly safe for everyone. How many people are going to die as a result of all the lies?

Back in 2020 – and it’s 2024 now – I warned that there would be an epidemic of heart disease, strokes and cancer recurrences. The medical establishment sneered. Today, the medical establishment professes itself puzzled by the epidemic of heart disease, strokes and cancer – and the massive number of unexplained sudden deaths among young people. The Bangkok Post attacked me viciously in 2020, today they’re warning about the covid vaccine problems. Never forget, by the way, that it isn’t that long ago that the medical establishment was recommending smoking as a good remedy for a weak chest. I could give you dozens of other examples showing that the establishment has always been on the wrong side of the medical science.

I also warned that covid vaccine injuries would be blamed on covid-19 (the rebranded flu). I have to admit, however, that part of me didn’t think that the public would fall for such outrageous propaganda; sadly, I underestimated just how gullible and unthinking the mass of people are. The other day, for example, I overheard two women in a shop talking about a neighbour’s teenage son who was in hospital with myocarditis. One of them said: “It was covid-19 that caused myocarditis even though he had been fully vaccinated against it.”

The videos in which I warned about the dangers of the vaccine were banned everywhere, so millions have, like that woman been deceived and deprived of truths.

But there is now no other logical explanation.

When, oh when, is someone in the medical establishment and the mainstream media going to understand that the covid-19 jab is lethal?

The answer I fear is: “Probably never.”

Because the truth is too damned inconvenient.

So, what is the plan? What – apart from unending wars, mass starvation and broken economies – will 2024 bring?

We know that the covid jab wrecks the human immune system, we knew it would do that from the beginning. We know that people who’ve been jabbed are more vulnerable to a range of infections. We know the side effects are often lethal or damaging, and it seems likely that the epidemic of sudden or unexpected deaths among previously healthy people can be blamed on this toxic and useless invention.

We can only speculate about what else this dangerous experimental substance might do.

At least one expert, a German pathologist, has uncovered evidence showing that the spike protein produced by the covid mRNA jabs is replacing sperm in men who have been vaccinated. Just what impact this will have on fertility, and population growth among the vaccinated, is a subject for research which will probably never be done. Add this problem to the feminisation of men caused by female hormones in drinking water and you can see how the conspirators are planning to reduce the number of women becoming pregnant.

And don’t forget other research has shown problems with the ovaries in women.

What else is there?

Well, one possibility (just a wild guess) is that the covid injection will interact in some way with subcutaneous implants used as part of the proposed digital ID system.

My suspicion has, for a long time, been that the covid jab was merely a test to try out some form of weapon system.

And here’s another possibility.

Billionaires and scientists have been vaccinating animals from over 100 different species with a variety of jabs – including the experimental covid-19 vaccine. One set of researchers actually said, I promise you, that animals “volunteered.”

And now animals are falling ill with terrifying symptoms.

There’s a real possibility that humans injected with the covid-19 jab may develop similar symptoms. I can’t tell you that will happen but no one can tell you it won’t.

And, as I warned years ago, I have little doubt that within the next year or so there will be a huge number of deaths from heart disease and circulatory problems.

These deaths will be blamed on the lockdowns (which did, as I warned in April 2020, have a very damaging effect on health care) and, in the UK, on strikes by doctors and nurses.

The vaccines will, of course, be ignored as a risk factor – even though I warned about these very problems well over THREE years ago – giving solid evidence for my warnings.

And there’s another very serious problem with the so-called covid-19 vaccine. Normally, Creutzfeldt Jakob Disease – CJD – takes years to develop in humans, but scientific papers have been produced showing that CJD developed a few days after the covid-19 jab had been given. Numerous other cases have appeared with many of those being diagnosed within months of being jabbed and many of those who were diagnosed, died quite quickly. You will not be surprised that I warned about the risks of this type of brain disease back in 2020, and nor will you be surprised that I was universally mocked by doctors, journalists, so-called fact-checkers and miscellaneous trolls.

You would have to be certifiably insane to allow yourself to be jabbed with the covid-19 so-called vaccine. And you have to be homicidal to give it. The evidence proving that this garbage isn’t fit for purpose is utterly overwhelming. And yet, of course, no one will debate its value with me. That tells you everything. The mainstream media just builds lies on top of lies. The other day I saw a headline predicting that a new strain of covid will kill 100% of those it infects. Why not 200% of those it infects? It’s sheer lunacy. But it’s official lunacy.

I fear that in a year or two (or even earlier) governments everywhere (aided and abetted by the Gates-controlled WHO) will announce that a new, even deadlier virus has been isolated. Indeed, they’re already practising the scaremongering with a warning about an imaginary disease which they have invented. The disease, named as Disease X, was promoted as if it were real, with mainstream media headlines reading “World leaders gather over Disease X threat that could kill 20 x more than covid.” They were, of course, gathering in Davos – which has been the official address of Hell for some decades now.

The only question is: why, since Disease X is entirely imaginary, did the WHO limit itself to suggesting that it could kill 20 x more than covid? Why not 1,000 times more than covid? If you’re going to make up diseases, why not be more imaginative?

And, inevitably, a new “vaccine” will be promoted with tremendous enthusiasm.

Next time round, it’s possible that people who are vaccinated with the “new jab” could be dead within five years at most – especially if their bodies and immune systems were buggered by the covid jab.

Does that sound insane, to you?

Just remember please, that in my book ‘Coming Apocalypse’ which was published in April 2020 – nearly four years ago – I predicted the compulsory vaccine programmes, digitalisation and the slaughter of the elderly.

Check out my predictions for the last four years. I stand by everything I’ve said in over 300 videos, several books and thousands of articles for my website. But telling the truth and publishing evidence has resulted in increasingly vicious bans and endless lies. And my entire history has been rewritten by the CIA and other government agencies.

And still the British Covid Inquiry refuses to allow me to give evidence in an expensive inquiry which merely takes evidence from people who got everything wrong. There is no accountability and the lawyers are not interested in knowing why I got everything right and the government and the medical establishment got everything dangerously, predictably wrong.

YouTube, the BBC and the rest of the media are responsible for genocide by fake news; their staffs will be immortalised for their betrayals and treachery.

YouTube, incidentally, was so determined to destroy me that they went back and deleted TV programmes of mine which were 20, 30 and even 40 years old. I’ve been warning about impending fascism and medical malpractice for decades but none of those old programmes they deleted had anything to do with covid or global warming. They presumably deleted them out of spite and to try to destroy my reputation so that my attacks on the lies would be ignored. And Wikipedia removed the pages which dealt with my books about Bilbury – set in the 1970s – and my four novels about Mrs Caldicot. What on earth, what was that for?

Meanwhile, the mainstream media is starting to give space and time to doctors and nurses who originally promoted the covid jab with enthusiasm but who are now, belatedly and at no risk to themselves, sharing their fears about the safety of the vaccine. Don’t trust any of them. These charlatans and false prophets made tons of money out of covid-19, but once the next scare begins they’ll show their true colours by siding with the conspirators, globalists and scaremongers again.

And now they’re promoting the measles vaccine, and the flu vaccine and the shingles vaccine and warning about disease X which is going to kill everyone unless we get vaccinated. I always warned that covid was merely a trial run to make people scared and compliant. The medical establishment won’t ever debate vaccination programmes even when there is no evidence that a vaccine is effective and plenty of evidence proving that it is dangerous and can do more harm than good. Debate and discussion are banned and anyone who asks questions is punished, vilified and destroyed. If they were confident that they were right you’d imagine that they would want to debate with me so that they could prove I was wrong. But they know I’m right and they’re wrong so they refuse to debate covid, vaccination or any of the important issues.

The establishment now talks about the covid virus having originated in a Chinese lab so that was obviously a lie – as it always was. When the establishment and the mainstream media start agreeing about something then it’s a pretty safe bet that it’s a lie. The morbidity and mortality figures prove beyond doubt that covid was merely the remarketed flu. They blamed Wuhan to make people think covid was truly lethal – and to get us prepared for a war with China, the next phase of World War III.

When you realise that governments around the world want to reduce their country’s population and don’t want the people travelling anywhere, then everything they do appears to make sense. They want us all impoverished – that’s why they’re destroying the global economy – and they don’t want you to own anything. In Britain, more and more people are supporting assisted suicide, which is a bit like turkeys voting for Christmas. No doubt, the government has seen how well Canada is doing at reducing their population with legalised assisted suicide that they want to introduce it here too. Is the plan to make people as miserable as possible so that they will queue up outside these death clinics to kill themselves? How long will it be before they say that it’s the duty of the over 70s to kill themselves to relieve the burden on health care then handing those who don’t comply white feathers for cowardice? Then that age will be reduced to 60 then 50 and so on. Don’t think that can happen? Then you have underestimated just how evil the powers that should not be truly are.

I once had books published in 26 languages. Now I have no foreign publishers and although I’ve sold over three million books in the UK alone, you won’t find any of my books in British bookshops these days. And there are eight foreign publishers who don’t even send me royalties they owe on books which they sold. I used to be one of the highest paid newspaper columnists but today I’m totally, completely and utterly banned. Editors have been instructed not to speak to me. I refused to monetise my videos or website because I didn’t want to be contaminated by adverts but I’m beginning to think that was maybe a mistake. The Royal Society of Arts expelled me and I’m universally attacked as an alleged discredited conspiracy theorist for the 21st century crime of telling the truth.

For years now I have been the most banned doctor in the world but no one, no one, has found any errors in over 300 videos, thousands of articles and a number of books. Unqualified, teenage fact-checkers, employed by governments and lobbyists have tried and have lied, but have failed to find any errors. I’m banned from all social media but they allow fake sites in my name to continue – and they refuse to remove them. Some of these fake sites have thousands of so-called followers.

I’ve been banned, suppressed, oppressed and libelled for the very modern sin of telling the truth. Early in 2020, my videos were regularly watched by millions. That quickly changed. Today, it’s difficult to find my website or my videos. I never monetised my videos or my websites and my income has been devastated and our lives have been destroyed. Tradesmen won’t come to the house. I’ve had one pointless and absurd threatened lawsuit which was no more than a time-wasting nuisance. Deep cuts were made in two car tyres – presumably in the hope that we’d have a serious crash. The price they charge for honesty these days is a high one.

I’ve told you all this for one reason only: so that you understand just how evil the enemy really is; so that you understand how utterly desperate they are to keep everything secret. They won’t discuss or debate what they do. I’ve made dozens of challenges which have all been ignored. The medical establishment and the mainstream media are now owned by very ruthless people. And they’re determined to stamp on the truth and anyone daring to expose their lies.

The future looks bleaker by the day. Social credit is almost here. The Bank of England is introducing its own crypto currency this year. Banks are closing with frightening speed. Anyone wanting to travel to the EU will, from October, have to be fingerprinted and photographed – just like a criminal or slave.

In the four years since we started to expose this fraud, we’ve been demonised, attacked and ruined. My wife Antoinette, who was still recovering from surgery for cancer, was not well when we started but she’s been enormously brave – especially when the threats were coming thick and fast. For a couple of years, we kept walkie talkie radios with us so that we could communicate with each other if one of us thought we heard a noise in the house. We’re both Christians but we seriously considered a suicide pact.

However, the long-term toll has begun to show and I’m going to take time off from writing for my website and making videos to try to look after my wife. Her last hospital consultation was, as usual, by telephone and lasted about the same time as a wrong number. She needs more. And maybe the trolls will put their energy and anonymous courage into fighting governments and conspirators by making their own videos. Or maybe they’ll prefer to continue sniping from the shadows.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us. You’ve kept us going for four years – and longer. Please share this with everyone you know or don’t know.

Please remember you are not alone. More and more people are waking up. And once they’re awake they don’t go back to sleep.

Distrust the Government, avoid mass media and fight the lies.

And thank you for watching an old man in a chair.

We are hurtling toward Net Zero and the Great Reset.

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

This is a year of major elections in the UK, the US, and much of Europe.



But it doesn’t really matter a damn who wins any of the elections, though the future will arrive more speedily if left wing governments are in power.



We are hurtling toward Net Zero and the Great Reset.



Whatever lies we are told, this is what we can look forward to:



More twenty minute cities will be built – with accommodation provided in tower blocks. Food for each twenty minute city will be grown in local, indoor farms.



Social credit schemes will be introduced. (Read `Social Credit: Nightmare on Your Street’ to find out what this means for you. You can find a copy in the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com )



Health care will be increasingly unavailable – except for vaccination programmes which will be increased.



To enter a shop or any public building you’ll have to flash your smart phone in order to identify yourself (all those people who use their smart phones to pay for coffee have led the way to this)



Overall the weather will be colder and wetter as the sun is blocked by geo-engineers. (search online for ‘radiation management’ if you don’t believe me).



Traditional farms will fail and close and the land used for farming will be allowed to go wild.



Euthanasia will become legal everywhere – and heavily promoted. In many hospitals the `voluntary ‘element of doctor-assisted suicide will quietly disappear as the elderly, the frail, the mentally ill, the disabled and the poor are quietly killed. (For more information about their evil plan for euthanasisa, please read: “They Want to Kill Us” by Jack King. CLICK HERE to buy this powerful and important book then tell as many people as you know about it to help spread the truth).



The pension age will soar and no one will receive a state pension until they are well into their 70s. Most people of working age will not receive any pension at all.



Travel will become increasingly difficult and expensive. Road pricing will be introduced to discourage motorists and to put up prices for lorries. New apartment blocks will be built on car parks and petrol stations. Those car parks which remain will only accept payment by a special App, and spaces will get smaller and smaller to discourage the ownership of large cars. Holidays will be discouraged. Today, passengers are told to arrive at their airport three hours before flight time. This will get worse.



Strikes will become regular and commonplace as unions use their power to disrupt and to damage and to help force us into the Great Reset.



Taxes are going to rise inexorably. And there will be more and more new taxes and fees. Governments will need huge amounts of money to pay for Net Zero. And we’re paying the price. The uber rich and the non-dom millionaires will not pay more tax. If they feel threatened they will simply leave the country. The middle classes and the aspiring middle classes will be destroyed.



Savers and investors will be targeted and will pay extra taxes. The incentive to save will disappear. Remember: You will own nothing (and be miserable).



Local taxes on dwellings will rise dramatically. There will be special taxes on detached houses and gardens as people are pushed into moving into the new high rise blocks in the new towns.



Everyone who works will be poorer than they were. The only people who will survive the future comfortably will be those who are on benefits who have their energy costs paid for them (by taxes taken from the working poor.)



The police will spend less and less time stopping crime and more time arresting those who criticise the authorities.



Independent websites and platforms on the internet will be closed.



Immigration will increase massively.



Britain will effectively re-join the fascist, undemocratic EU and the Brexit referendum will, effectively, be reversed against the will of the people.



Remember, all of this is going to happen unless we stop it. And voting isn’t going to make any difference at all. In order to stop what is happening we need to tell more people what is happening and, more importantly, why it is happening. We are fighting a propaganda war. We need to demand an honest media and we need to put pressure on dishonest politicians. Share the truth as widely as you can. Explain about the Great Reset and explain that climate change and Net Zero are a massive fraud. Please share my videos and this website with everyone you know. There isn’t much time left.



NOTE

If you want to know more about the future they are planning for us please read `Social Credit: Nightmare on Your Street’ and `They want your Money and your Life’ – both are available through the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com



Copyright Vernon Coleman June 2024

The following essay is taken from my book entitled `How and Why Doctors Kill More People than Cancer’

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

Part One

In October 2004 my mother had difficulty in walking. When she was first admitted to Royal Devon and Exeter hospital in Exeter, she was thought to need extensive physiotherapy to help her walk again. She was mentally alert. In November 2004, after a rapid deterioration, it was decided that my mother was suffering from terminal cancer with metastases. She was not considered healthy enough for palliative radiotherapy. She was described, by her consultant oncologist, as `frail, confused, bedbound and dependent'. She had to be catheterised because she was incontinent. The idea of rehabilitation was abandoned because of her alleged terminal cancer. A neurologist who assessed her mental state reported that my mother did not know where she was and had failed to recognise the doctor. She was given the usual simple mental test (date of birth and so on) and scored 0 out of 10. My father was telephoned at home and told that my mother was terminally ill with cancer and that there were metastatic deposits in her spine, lung and possibly liver. It was thought that her mental condition could be caused by secondaries in her brain. No one knew what sort of cancer she was suffering from or where the primary was situated. My father was telephoned and told that a breast cancer she had many years earlier, and from which she had officially recovered, had suddenly recurred, though there was absolutely no evidence for this theory. (Following an operation to remove a breast, she had refused chemotherapy and radiotherapy after asking to see evidence that the proposed treatment might be suitable for a woman of her age. Although she was over 70 at the time she was only given evidence showing that the suggested treatment might be suitable for premenopausal women. My mother, who had left school at 14, could see at a glance that this wasn't of much relevance to her. She decided that `it's what we do' didn't count as a scientific explanation and so she and my father decided that she'd pass on those, thank you very much for offering. She made a complete recovery but now, years later, as she lay in her hospital bed various members of staff blamed the cancer. My father was devastated. The diagnosis caused him untold grief, soul-searching and guilt. It subsequently turned out that the people who told him this were quite wrong. My mother's illness and her death had absolutely nothing to do with the breast cancer.



I telephoned the cancer specialist. She told me that my mother either had cancer of the breast or the lung with secondaries and was too weak for treatment. `That's the nature of the beast', she said. She told me that there was no hope but did agree that the registrar's action in telephoning my father when he was at home alone was barbaric.



On Sunday 21st November we noticed that my mother's urine bag was red. There was clearly blood in her urine. A nurse had changed the catheter bag several times without bothering to report to anyone that the urine in the bag was red with blood. Or perhaps they hadn't noticed. I reported the blood and a doctor put my mother on amoxicillin for a urinary infection. After the blood appeared in the urine the cancer specialist told me that my mother had secondaries in her kidneys. By the 30th November the urine was clear and the bag was no longer red. The diagnosis of cancer secondaries in the kidneys was never withdrawn, though it too was wrong.



My mother stayed in the Exeter hospital, which is a teaching hospital, for the next few months. Numerous consultants saw her and decided that there was nothing to be done. Her symptoms now seemed to defy diagnosis. She managed to get out of bed occasionally but was unsteady on her feet. And she had developed a rather strange way of walking with her feet wide apart.



My wife, Antoinette, who has no medical training, put my mother's symptoms into an Internet search engine. She came up with several differential diagnoses. From the short list she produced we both agreed that normal pressure hydrocephalus was the most likely diagnosis. I’d never heard of it but the disease fitted my mother's symptoms perfectly.



She had an unusual wide-legged walk. She had a tendency to fall. And she had urinary incontinence. She was also showing signs of dementia. These are precisely the symptoms shown by patients with normal pressure hydrocephalus. Precisely.



Normal pressure hydrocephalus is not something GPs see very much if ever. But it is the sort of thing teaching hospital neurologists really should know about. I had never seen a patient with it. The doctors looking after my mother listened politely to my suggestion that they consider normal pressure hydrocephalus but immediately dismissed it and stuck with their neoplastic madness. There was never a shred of evidence in support of that diagnosis.



At one point during her stay in the Exeter hospital my mother improved noticeably after she had a diagnostic lumbar puncture and some cerebrospinal fluid was removed. I thought that the improvement might be significant. It was the only time during her stay in Exeter that she showed any signs of improvement. For a day or two she seemed stronger and her mental function even began to improve a little. It seemed to me to suggest that there had been too much fluid around my mother's brain. Maybe the lumbar puncture, by removing some of the fluid, had reduced the pressure and alleviated her symptoms. Maybe the diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus was correct after all. The doctors to whom I mentioned this dismissed my suggestion and insisted that the improvement was simply a coincidence. What would a former GP and writer of books know about these things? No one actually patted me on the head but it felt as though they had done so.



After my mother had finally been diagnosed as suffering from normal pressure hydrocephalus (just before she died) I checked with a large medical textbook. Here is what it says: `To help with the diagnosis, doctors do a spinal tap (lumbar puncture) to remove excess cerebrospinal fluid. If this procedure relieves symptoms, normal pressure hydrocephalus is likely, and treatment is likely to be effective.'



There are very few devastating diseases that can be cured so cheaply, so quickly and so permanently.



In the spring of 2005 my mother was still in the hospital and her condition had deteriorated. On Monday 25th April 2005 I saw the neurology registrar at the Royal Devon and Exeter hospital who confirmed that my mother's prognosis was bleak. The hospital staff still hadn't made a diagnosis. The cancer diagnosis had been forgotten. I was told that six neurologists and numerous other consultants had seen her. Every conceivable test had been done. The registrar told me that it would be difficult to find a nursing home capable of looking after her. In addition to her physical paralysis she was again diagnosed as suffering from dementia. I was told that this could be vascular or a consequence of possible encephalitis. It seemed clear that my mother needed to stay in hospital for the rest of her life.



I was advised that there were no nursing homes in Budleigh capable of looking after my mother. Afterwards we sat by my mother's beside. Antoinette, my wife, was feeding my mother. I sat on the other side of the bed. As we left my mother pulled her urine catheter bag out from under the bedclothes and tried to blow her nose with it.



On Tuesday 26th April 2005 my mother was, at my request, moved to Budleigh hospital so that my father, who lived in Budleigh, could visit more easily. For six months he had visited the Exeter hospital once or twice a day to feed my mother (who would otherwise have almost certainly starved to death). I also wanted my mother out of the hospital in Exeter because I wasn't terribly impressed by the nursing care she had received. If I had to choose two words to describe the hospital care they would be `apathetic' and `neglectful'.



On Wednesday 27th April, at 9.00 p.m., someone from Budleigh hospital telephoned my father (who is 85) and asked him when he would be moving his wife out of the hospital. This was the second time he'd received an evening telephone call that had frightened him out of his wits. My mum had been in the hospital for just slightly more than 24 hours. No one there had made any attempt to make a diagnosis. It didn't strike me as the sort of hospital that does terribly much in the way of diagnostic work. It was, it seemed to me, what used to be called a cottage hospital.



My father was startled and shocked by the suddenness and timing of the telephone call asking him when he would be moving mother out of the hospital. He got the impression that the hospital was planning to send my mum home for him to look after by himself. She was incapable of doing anything for herself. She was doubly incontinent, required nursing on a ripple bed and had been diagnosed as demented. She had to be kept in a bed with cot sides so that she didn't fall onto the floor. On the odd occasion when she tried to feed herself she ended up with food everywhere - with the result that both she and the bed had to be changed. My mother was so incapable of moving by herself that the nurses had a hoist and a bed lift fitted to the bed so that they could move my mother around and in and out of bed. It took two nurses to move her up the bed. She needed constant nursing attention.

Part Two



My wife and I were in France when my mother was moved to the hospital in Budleigh. We came straight back and visited the hospital the next day, Thursday the 28th. Within five minutes of my arriving at my mother's bedside a nurse asked me to go to the sister's office. A nurse wanted to know when my mother would be leaving the hospital. My mother had, by then, been in the hospital for no more than 48 hours. I found the questioning cruel, unfeeling and inhumane. Throughout my mother's stay I found the hospital staff aggressive and offensive.



My father, who had been in a state of shock, now became depressed as a result of the hospital’s attitude. Up until Monday the 25th April, my father had hoped that he would be able to have my mother back home or that, at the very least, he would be able to take her out of the hospital for trips in a wheelchair. He had been making plans to buy a motorised chair and a suitable vehicle so that he could do this. He thought a week or two in the hospital would lead to her returning home.



When I spoke to the nurse at Budleigh Hospital on 28th April 2005 I was told that an assessment had been done and that my mother was considered fit to move out of the hospital and was now regarded as mentally alert. My mother had, according to Budleigh Hospital, been cured from her dementia within two days. She had received no new treatment. She had merely been moved to a local small town hospital. The nurse admitted that my mother needed nursing care but insisted that mentally there was nothing wrong with her. The hospital had, she told me, already applied for an enforcement order to have my mother removed from the hospital. I was shocked by their ruthlessness.



In reality, there had been no change whatsoever in my mum’s condition. Several neurologists at Royal Devon and Exeter hospital had already agreed that my mother was suffering from severe dementia and though it turned out that they had missed the primary diagnosis there wasn't much doubt that a diagnosis of dementia was understandable - at least it would have been if it had been a diagnosis made by a nurse or a member of the public. Through a mixture of stubbornness and stupidity the highly paid hospital specialists had missed the crucial diagnosis (even though it had been handed to them on a plate) but neither we nor anyone at the Budleigh hospital knew that.



I complained about the fact that my father had been rung at home the evening before but the nurse didn't seem to think that there was anything wrong with that. She didn't apologise. I wanted to know just how ill you had to be to be in hospital these days. I felt overwhelmed with guilt. I had arranged for my mother to be moved to the Budleigh Hospital so that my father could visit more easily. And now they wanted to throw her out. But where could we take her? I went back to sit by mother's bed. As I sat down my mother looked up and pointed to a stranger on the other side of the ward. `Is that Vernon over there?' she enquired. We were living a nightmare. She didn't know who I was. She didn't recognise my wife. And she often wasn't sure who my father was. When I talked to her she didn't even know that she was in hospital. Somewhere in the hospital a bell rang. `There's someone at the door,' she said.



Someone at the Budleigh hospital threatened to send my mother home in an ambulance, even though they knew that my father could hardly look after himself. They also knew that my mother needed intensive nursing care. My mother was, said one snotty little bastard, terminally but not finally terminally ill. It was the first time I'd heard the phrase. My father, in his mid 80s, was devastated. `What do I do if they send her home?' he asked. `Don't answer the door,' I told him. `Don't let them into the house. Call me.' I was telling my father to refuse to let the ambulance men bring my mother into the house. It was awful, just bloody awful. If the plan was to put us under pressure it was working very well. I'd never seen my father so distraught. My mother's GP at the time, Dr Taylor, agreed that we would not be able to find a local nursing home capable of looking after her. No one at the Budleigh hospital seemed to me to give a damn what happened to my mother as long as she wasn't their responsibility.



As far as I am aware no one made the slightest attempt to make a diagnosis during the time my mother was in the Budleigh Hospital. Since they didn't want to nurse her and they didn't do any diagnostic tests it's difficult to see the point of the hospital - apart from providing employment for the staff.



On the 11th May I had to attend a meeting at Budleigh hospital to discuss my mother's expulsion from the hospital. I was told that the hospital did not have enough beds and desperately needed to get rid of my mother. There were four people at the meeting: two members of the nursing staff, someone who looked like an administrator and Dr Taylor, my mother's GP at the time. I mistakenly thought that he at least would be on my parents' side. I was disappointed. The meeting was held in a completely empty ward. There were plenty of beds, all empty, and it seemed to me that this wasn't the first time the empty ward had been used for a meeting. If the hospital was short of anything it was patients, not beds.



The meeting lasted an hour and it turned out to be one of the most unpleasant hours of my life. I have been grilled by some of the country's toughest television and radio interviewers. I have given evidence in the House of Lords and the House of Commons but nothing prepared me for this. For a solid hour the four of them battered at me to take my mother out of the hospital. They used every manipulative and emotional trick in the book. I quickly realised that no one there cared a damn about my mother or my father. They just wanted to get rid of a patient who seemed likely to be a long-term expense. This was business. I was still desperate to try to find a diagnosis. I was still trying to support my father. I was grieving for my mother who no longer even recognised me. I was told that my mother would be better off in a nursing home and that the hospital didn't have any long-stay beds. I was told that they needed the bed for other patients (no one seemed to see the irony in the fact that the meeting was being held in a completely empty ward) and that my father would be better off if my mother was elsewhere. They didn't explain how this could be when there was no nursing home for miles that would be able to cope with her needs. My father lived near to the hospital and could easily visit within minutes. I was told that my mother would be better off in a private room. I pointed out that she couldn't read or watch television or listen to the radio. She had no memory or mental capacity. I pointed out that being in a hospital ward gave her things to watch. I knew that being in a small, closed room would be awful for her. No one seemed to give a damn. I was told that my mother was more at risk of catching an infection in a hospital (the only thing I agreed with). At the end of the meeting they told me that they couldn't agree to my mother staying in the hospital and that she had to leave. I left the meeting and went back to my mother's bedside. She was still unable to move. She still didn't know who she was or where she was. She didn't know who I was. She was still faecally incontinent. She still had a catheter in her bladder to collect her urine. She still had to be fed. She still couldn't walk or even wash herself. But according to the hospital staff she was fine and mentally alert. I wondered if they wanted to throw my mother out because they knew we could afford the nursing home fees. Ageism is the new racism: no respect, no consideration, no courtesy, no dignity, no caring. The whole penny pinching exercise was made even more heartless and unforgivable by the fact that I know that hospital staff waste billions through incompetence. Billions are stolen and frittered away by the wicked statist guardians we pay to look after us.



For several weeks after that my father didn't dare visit my mother at all. He was frightened that he would again be pressured by the staff to move my mother. He didn't know where he could take her. He was overwhelmed with grief and now he was tortured by guilt and anxiety.



Another mental assessment was done on my mother. It was a sick joke. The assessor asked my mother what I did for a living. My mother thought for a while. `He's a teacher,' she said at last. She didn't know who I was, let alone what I did for a living. `That's close enough,' answered the assessor putting a tick in another box. My mother was declared mentally competent. On the 19th July my mother complained to me that two dogs had been fighting on the ward. On the 22nd July my father was sitting by my mother's side when the vicar called. My mother told him they were waiting for a train. The vicar thought it was a joke but my mother was serious. She kept asking my father why the train wasn't there. My mother didn't recognise my father or know what he'd done for a living. She didn't know anything. She didn't even know who she was or where she was. She held her head a good deal though and it was clear that she was having constant headaches. (No one at the hospital realised that these were caused by the increase in the amount of fluid surrounding her brain.)



On the 27th July I attended another meeting in Budleigh Hospital. This time there were nine people there representing the hospital and the NHS. Nine of them. Dr Graham Taylor, my mother's GP was there, together with two nurses, a ‘continuity care manager’, an ‘acting leading continuity nurse’, a ‘hospital care manager’, a ‘discharge facilitator’, a representative of the administrators and a representative from Exmouth social services. I wrote down all their names. Someone began by saying that they all had my mother's best interests at heart. Someone else said they were delighted to report that my mother was much better and was improving. I asked them why, if this was the case, they weren't giving her any occupational therapy or physiotherapy. No one had an answer to this. I got the impression they thought it was an unfair question. I asked them how they had managed to produce this miracle without any treatment. I wanted to know how a woman who had been officially declared terminally ill and demented and in need of constant care had suddenly become `physically capable and mentally alert' after a few weeks in a small town hospital. No one had any answers. In fact, of course, when the final diagnosis was made it was quite clear that my mother could not possibly have shown any physical or mental improvement. She was suffering from normal pressure hydrocephalus which was steadily getting worse. And very early on in the illness she had been officially declared to be demented.



The hospital staff who said that she had recovered and could be discharged were completely wrong. I find it difficult to avoid the suspicion that they said she was better simply because they wanted to throw my mother out of the hospital. Bizarrely, the continuity care manager wanted proof that I represented my mother and made what he called a formal objection to the fact that I had not given them my home address. When I pointed out that my mother needed intensive nursing care he claimed, to my utter astonishment, that catheters, hoists and ripple beds were not medical equipment. I asked him what would count as medical equipment. He said a ventilator would count as medical equipment. So, presumably, if my mother had been on a ventilator they wouldn't have wanted to throw her out. One of the `nine' said that they only paid for the care of patients who were in the final stage of cancer. The phrase `final stage terminally illness' was used. And again I heard the phrase `terminally, terminally ill'. I asked how they knew that a patient was terminally, terminally ill and was told that they could tell this through liver and kidney deterioration. I asked if they had done any tests to check on this and it was generally agreed that they couldn't remember whether any such tests had been done. I got the impression they seemed to think the question was embarrassing and therefore unfair. I have no idea why nine people wasted a good chunk of a day on such a pointless meeting. I hate to think what it must have cost. It occurred to me as I sat there that if they were all sacked there would be plenty of money left for looking after patients and I told them that the bullying had won and that we would take my mother out of the hospital so that they could have yet another empty bed. I don't think I ever saw any of the nine again.



According to the law the NHS had a full responsibility for looking after my mother. According to the relevant legislation the NHS was expected to arrange and fund rehabilitation and recovery services and palliative care. It is inconceivable that my mother did not fulfil the eligibility criteria for continuing NHS healthcare. The law is clear: if the primary need for care is due to severe ill health, then all costs of nursing, personal care and accommodation should be funded by the State health service. Today, on reflection, it seems to me that the nine people at the meeting at Budleigh Hospital had become institutionalised and were working for the system and not for patients.



In the end my father couldn't bear it any longer. I really couldn't blame him. The staff at the Budleigh Hospital were making us feel so unwelcome, and harassing us so much, that we had no choice but to move my mother. As far as the NHS was concerned it was all about money. They wanted to avoid the cost of looking after my mother - even though they had a moral and legal responsibility to do so. My father, my wife and I all knew that moving my mother out of the hospital was the wrong thing to do for her because she needed the hospital environment but in the end my father just couldn't cope with the pressure. I don't blame him. We found the Cranford Nursing Home, a private nursing home in Exmouth, which could cope. For around £750 a week my mother had a private room which seemed crowded with three adults visiting. My wife and felt that the en suite `bathroom' was more like a cupboard and we both felt that if a hotel had offered us the room we would have walked out in disgust.



My father sold his home and bought a small house near to the nursing home so that he could visit regularly. My mother was tearful when she moved into the nursing home. She had hardly spoken for months. But she spoke now. The first thing she said was: `I don't like it here.' Because much of their money was in joint accounts, and my mother couldn't sign her name, my father had to arrange for a power of attorney so that he could access their savings and pay the nursing home fees. (Even this was not always accepted, and my dad had no choice but to forge my mum’s signature.)



My mother died in the nursing home. The diagnosis had by then been made. Numerous consultants (including several neurologists), countless junior hospital doctors, one or two GPs and a good many nurses all missed the diagnosis. (Since nurses now want to be regarded as almost equal to doctors they must take some of the blame). We watched my mother die a terrible, slow death. She died because the doctors failed to make the diagnosis until it was too late.



Towards the end of her life we visited my mother in the nursing home and as soon as Antoinette entered the room she turned to me and said that my mother had a swollen, bulging eye. The diagnosis now was beyond doubt. My mother had a bulging eye because of the pressure inside her skull. I contacted my mother's new GP and asked him to arrange for my mum to go back into Exeter hospital. I don’t think he or any of the people looking after my mother in the nursing home had realised the significance of this. In the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital the doctors at last confirmed the diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus. It was the diagnosis we'd offered them within a month of my mother falling ill. It had taken endless NHS doctors and two NHS hospitals to reach the diagnosis. If they'd acted within days or even weeks of her being admitted then they could have saved her life. Treatment for normal pressure hydrocephalus is easy, fast, cheap and effective. A shunt is placed in the ventricles of the brain and run under the skin. Cerebrospinal fluid is then drained away from the brain. This procedure will then significantly improve the symptoms.



But by now it was too late. On the death certificate my mother's death is recorded as dementia with normal pressure hydrocephalus as the underlying problem. I never told my dad how my mother could have been saved. It was, for my mother, a slow and painful and humiliating death. If it can happen to my family it can happen to yours. Remember, it is only because I am a doctor (and my wife is an excellent researcher) that we finally managed to persuade the doctors to (belatedly) reach the correct diagnosis. Remember that in order to save money NHS staff in Budleigh insisted that my mother was rational and mentally alert (when she was suffering from dementia). Remember, too that we failed to save my mother's life. She was killed by incompetence. No one has ever apologised. No one has ever admitted that any mistakes were made. And I have no doubt that no one ever will.



The above shortened essay is taken from the book `Why and how doctors kill more people than cancer’ by Vernon Coleman. To purchase a copy CLICK HERE



Copyright Vernon Coleman August 2024