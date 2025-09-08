Venezuela is preparing for armed struggle in the scenario it comes under attack by the United States, or its sovereignty is threatened, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro warned soon after President Trump escalated the Pentagon's force posture in the southern Caribbean.

"If Venezuela were attacked in any way, it would move into a stage of planned and organized armed struggle by all its people against aggression, whether local, regional, or national, in defense of peace, territorial integrity, sovereignty, and our people," Maduro had said Friday. On Sunday, tens of thousands of more troops were mobilized.

President Trump soon after warned that if Venezuelan jets keep buzzing US warships in regional waters, then they would be shot out of the sky (if deemed a threat to American vessels).

Maduro has confirmed initiation of militia training to involve citizens in the country's national defense efforts - a 'popular mobilization' of sorts. Interestingly, in a televised statement he featured a visual diagram, outlining the current levels of operational readiness within the nation's defense forces, stating that currently a "yellow phase" of integrated defense is active.

The Maduro government on Sunday called up additional troops to deploy in border regions amid the US deployments off Venezuela's coast:

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has ordered more troops in the Guajira region of Zulia state and the Paraguana peninsula in Falcon, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said, adding that the area constituted "a drug trafficking route". The military's presence on the island of Nueva Esparta and in the states of Sucre and Delta Amacuro will also be expanded. Some 25,000 troops are set to be deployed, up from the 10,000 which have been deployed in the states of Zulia and Tachira that border Colombia, he said.

Some interesting scenes coming from the Venezuelan coast:

TERROR: Maduro is forcing Venezuelan fisherman to accompany TdA Fentanyl traffickers along their routes serving as human shields. Maduro’s Bolivarian Militia is a violation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. pic.twitter.com/PKnXDoduiX — @amuse (@amuse) September 8, 2025

And so it seems Maduro is making an effort to convince Washington that he has the narco-trafficking situation in and around Venezuela fully under control.

Importantly, Trump has rejected accusations that the US is plotting regime change in Caracas. "We're not talking about that," he told reporters Friday when asked about this scenario.

The US has justified its recent actions, which included last week's military strike on an allegedly drug-laden boat that killed eleven people, by saying that Maduro is in league with the cartels.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has called Maduro "effectively a kingpin of a drug narco state" and that because of this he "should be worried."

Via The Cradle

US War Department officials are proposing to shift the US military posture away from a focus on China, instead prioritizing alleged threats in Latin America and the Caribbean, Politico reported on 6 Saturday.

A draft of the newest National Defense Strategy places "domestic and regional missions above countering adversaries such as Beijing and Moscow," Politico revealed, citing three people briefed on early versions of the report.

The news comes one day after Trump signed an executive order for the Department of Defense to be renamed the “War Department” to better reflect its mission.

Politico notes that the move, if implemented, would anger politicians in both the Republican and Democratic parties who have long been hostile to China and called for aggressive policies to counter its rise.

"This is going to be a major shift for the US and its allies on multiple continents," said one person briefed on the draft document. "The old, trusted US promises are being questioned."

The document was prepared by Elbridge Colby, the War Department's policy chief. Politico reports that the shift away from China and toward the Western Hemisphere appears to be already underway.

The War Department deployed thousands of National Guard troops to support police in Los Angeles and Washington, DC, and has established a militarized zone across the southern border with Mexico that allows troops to detain civilians.

The policy shift may also result in the US withdrawing some troops from Europe and cutting military assistance programs for fellow NATO members.

"NATO allies increasingly expect some of the roughly 80,000 U.S. troops in Europe to leave over the next several years," Politico added.

The proposed policy shift comes amid escalating tensions between the US and Venezuela.

This week, Trump authorized the US military to shoot down Venezuelan warplanes if commanders judge them a threat to US naval and air forces in the Caribbean. "If they do put us in a dangerous position, we'll shoot them down," Trump told reporters Friday.

Washington sent eight warships, a submarine, and F-35 warplanes to the region, claiming that Venezuela is responsible for a flood of drugs entering the US. "Billions of dollars of drugs are pouring into our country from Venezuela. The prisons of Venezuela have been opened up to our country," Trump claimed.

In contrast, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says Trump is seeking to overthrow his government and that his armed forces would move to a stage of "armed struggle" if Venezuela were attacked.

The US has carried out multiple coup attempts in Venezuela in recent decades, while imposing sweeping sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector and financial system.