The country of Venezuela is descending into violent chaos this morning, with citizens protesting a "sham" election in the streets, government buildings being "stormed" and armed troops opening fire upon unarmed citizens.

It began this past weekend, with a Presidential Election in Venezuela. As with most countries, the news media there undertook "Exit Polling" wherein they inquired of voters who were leaving a Polling Place, how they voted.

Once Polls in the country closed, the media began broadcasting the results of the exit polls, showing the Opposition garnering 60-65% of the vote, and incumbent President Nikolas Maduro getting 30-35%. Suddenly, during the evening, all the media were ordered by Government to STOP broadcasting the Exit Poll data. Shortly thereafter, President Nikolas Maduro was "declared" the winner. It went downhill very fast after that.

Thousands of furious Venezuelans took to the streets Monday to protest what they called a stolen election, tearing down posters of President Nicolas Maduro as the banging of pots and pans echoed through Caracas.

Venezuelans weary from years of food shortages, dwindling household incomes and a leftist government criticized as authoritarian, expressed despair after the electoral council loyal to Maduro said he won a third term in Sunday's voting.

The opposition, which polls had predicted would win by a landslide, said it took more than two-thirds of the votes in the oil-rich country whose economy lies in ruins.



One opposition march left from the shantytown of Petare and reached the city center under driving rain, only to be met by civil guards who fired tear gas at the demonstrators.

Military units have fired on & killed protestors in Venezuela 🇻🇪.



👉 Once a dictatorship fires on its own people, the chances of protestors simply going home diminishes greatly.



"We were robbed last night," an angry Melanie Fiser, 22, told AFP, rejecting the official results.



"We were robbed last night," an angry Melanie Fiser, 22, told AFP, rejecting the official results.



The National Electoral Council (CNE) gave Maduro 51 percent of the votes, against 44 percent for Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, the soft-spoken proxy for wildly popular opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. Yet, by their own numbers, the totals PROVE outright fraud because the totals add-up to 109.2% of the vote! Here. Look:

Let's do the math: 51.2% + 44.2% + 4.6% + 4.6% + 4.6% =109.2%

Rumors are saying the military is now siding with its own citizens, and against the Maduro Regime.

Citizens are openly saying "My country is not free, it's not peaceful it's not safe and all due to two genocidal, idiotic, and selfish men, who have held onto power through corruption and violence. Pray for Venezuela, we cannot continue in this crisis any longer:

Today, things are getting worse.

More to come. Stay tuned.

The political environment in Venezuela continues to escalate after the release of prisoners of conscience ordered by the Maduro Socialist regime.

Exclusively from Colombia, the deputy in exile Gaby Arellano says, “Maduro’s dictatorship made specific the release of political prisoners to give a veneer to parliamentary fraud.”

Arellano indicated that after this decision by the dictator was meant to keep power in his failed Socialist nation.

In August there were reportedly 384 political prisoners. The police, the military, and half of the people on the list are exiled politicians who are not mentioned among those released.

Maduro released the prisoners as a goodwill gesture that was requested by the Spanish government.

Gaby Arellano clarified that this was not a pardon but a liberation.

The political prisoners were kidnapped by the regime for political reasons.

Those released were never sentenced and were being held in prison for having opinions contrary to the socialist dictatorship.

Let this be a warning to the Western world.

Political Scenarios

In Venezuela it looks like there are three options for the immediate future.

** The people’s President Juan Guaidó considers maintaining administrative continuity in the assembly and deepening international pressure on the regime. Guaido seeks to cause a financial asphyxia that allows the negotiation of free elections and the change of government as a structural solution.

** The opposition Capriles proposes participating in the elections and not losing parliament. It consists of measuring forces in votes.

** Arellano reported that María Corina Machado called on Venezuelans not to participate in the fraudulent elections and considers the use of foreign force against the tyrant.

This will, of course, be described as a color revolution.

To be fear John Bolton and friends tried that with Juan Guaido

Venezuelan unrest part of color revolution playbook - Madur

The Venezuelan president has called the billionaire a threat to peace in the South American country

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has accused SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk of trying to disrupt peace and stability in the South American country.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela on Sunday declared Maduro the winner of the country’s presidential election, announcing that with 80% of ballots counted, he had secured more than 51% of the vote, compared to 44% for his main rival, Edmundo Gonzales.

Supporters of Western-backed Gonzalez have taken to the streets following the release of the official results, claiming that the vote was rigged.

Musk, who owns social media platform X (formerly Twitter), took to it on Monday to accuse Maduro of “major election fraud.”

The Venezuelan president responded to the claims by challenging the billionaire to a fight, during an address he made on national television.

“Social media creates a virtual reality, and who controls the virtual reality? Our new archenemy, the famous Elon Musk,” Maduro stated, pointing to a cellphone.

He then accused Musk of seeking to come “with his rockets and an army to invade Venezuela” but did not elaborate on the claim.

“At least you showed your face, because we knew that you were behind everything,” Maduro claimed. “With your money, with your satellites. It is the representation of fascist ideology in the world.”

The Venezuelan president went on, challenging Musk “Do you want to fight? Let’s do it ... I’m ready. I’m not afraid of you, Elon Musk. Let’s fight, wherever you want.”

Musk, in response, shared the video of Maduro’s speech on X, with a caption in Spanish that translates as “The donkey knows more than Maduro.”

It’s not the first case of Musk’s confrontation with senior foreign officials. In April, the businessman clashed with a Supreme Court justice in Brazil over free speech, as well as far-right accounts and misinformation on X.

Maduro will be serving a third consecutive six-year term, having first taken office in 2013 following the death of President Hugo Chavez. In his victory speech, Maduro mocked the opposition, which, he said, “cries fraud” at every election. The Venezuelan president said his reelection would bring peace and stability.