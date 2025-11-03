These were the headlines a couple of days ago
It was imminent, but the next day it went all silent.
Now we have this.
In recent weeks, rumors have swirled that the United States will soon be in an all out war with Venezuela.
Well on Saturday President Trump pour cold water on those rumors but did let it known he’s not happy with Nicolas Maduro the dictator of Venezuela.
Trump shared in 60 Minutes interview, he “doubts” that the United States will go to war with Venezuela but noted Maduro’s days are numbered.
Watch the moment Trump addresses the question whether the United States will go to war with Venezuela here:
And the US gov let them in. And paid for it with USAiD and other NGO’s.
If I invite thieves into my home then how can I go back to the thieves parents’ country and try to kill them (if not to steal their natural resources?) Americans- you ain’t too bright anymore.
WECAN bomb them, there will be loses (concealed obviously) but it will probably just harden Venezuelan resolve. Without ground troops taking over the rigs getting any oil is doubtful.