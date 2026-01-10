Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
3h

I already see economic folks on social media warn AGAINST holding any but the very very short term US bonds now. If your 401k portfolio holds a lot of bonds you may not have much if the US defaults.. The folks in China and Japan are steady reducing US treasury holding steadily. The Japanese vassal state doing this tells you how bad it will become.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture