Validation of the Ickean view of realityRobin WestenraApr 29, 2026411ShareNobel prize given for proving the Universe isn't real411Share
Well, it cannot be proofed -logically- by anyone within our system we „live“ in (neither can nor will ever an Elf in World of Warcraft proof they are just made of calculated pixels on a screen).
But I do of course agree for there is even lots of evidence also lots of logical arguments as well as historic records (Veda). But it’s still rather a belief than proof to be fair..