Seemorerocks

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Dr Juergen Ott (“Doc Jerry”)'s avatar
Dr Juergen Ott (“Doc Jerry”)
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Well, it cannot be proofed -logically- by anyone within our system we „live“ in (neither can nor will ever an Elf in World of Warcraft proof they are just made of calculated pixels on a screen).

But I do of course agree for there is even lots of evidence also lots of logical arguments as well as historic records (Veda). But it’s still rather a belief than proof to be fair..

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