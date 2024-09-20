This idea seems fantastical and was the main plot point of “His Dark Materials” (Golden Compass books, movie, and TV show), however, Rudolf Steiner predicted this a century ago.

Rudolf Steiner:

Rudolf Steiner, the Austrian philosopher and founder of anthroposophy, made unsettling predictions in 1917 regarding the future of medicine and its impact on humanity’s spiritual essence. He expressed a profound concern about the potential for medical interventions, particularly vaccines, to strip away the soul from human beings.

Steiner warned, “In the future, we will eliminate the soul with the medicine. Under the pretext of a ‘healthy point of view,’ there will be a vaccine by which the human body will be treated as soon as possible directly at birth.” He foresaw a future where the medical establishment, guided by materialistic values, would prioritize physical health over spiritual existence.

He elaborated on the consequences: “To materialistic doctors, we will be entrusted the task of removing the soul of humanity.” According to Steiner, this shift would lead to individuals who, despite being intelligent, would lack a true conscience, as they would be immunized against the “madness” of spiritual life.

Steiner described a hypothetical vaccine that could weaken the connection between the etheric body and the physical body, resulting in individuals becoming mere automatons, devoid of spiritual awareness. “With such a vaccine, you can easily make the etheric body loose in the physical body,” he noted, emphasizing the dangers of a society that prioritizes materialism over spirituality.

His warnings resonate today amid ongoing debates about vaccination and its implications, inviting reflection on the balance between medical advancements and the preservation of the human spirit.