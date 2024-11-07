HELEN PETOUSIS-HARRIS, THE WELL-KNOWN NZ VACCINOLOGIST WHO CONTINUES TO PUSH THE “SAFE AND EFFECTIVE” MANTRA FOR THE COVID JAB, FOUND HERSELF IN THE MIDDLE OF A SOCIAL MEDIA STORM AFTER POSTING A TWEET ABOUT DONALD TRUMP’S HISTORIC ELECTION VICTORY.

“Can’t belief [sic] USA have normalized authoritarianism and installed a fascist dictator. Watching a train wreck in slomo. I dread the fate of women and children. #handmadestale”

The tweet quickly went viral, attracting a slew of strongly-worded responses accusing her of extreme political bias and questioning her authority as a public health professional.

One of the more scathing replies read, “I can’t believe they give commie nut jobs like you any voice or authority instead of popping you into the nuthouse with the other demon puppets.”

The intensity of the response was echoed across numerous other tweets that criticised Petousis-Harris for allegedly letting personal biases colour her professional stance.

Another commenter wrote, “This is what happens when Trump Derangement Syndrome goes unchecked. People with supposed credibility in medicine start acting like political hacks.”

The phrase “Trump Derangement Syndrome” (TDS) is often used to describe an irrational fixation on Donald Trump, leading critics to view him as a uniquely malevolent force. TDS is stoked by the legacy mainstream media’s repeated portrayal of Trump as a “fascist dictator”, a claim which is both unfounded and damaging.

One Twitter user reflected this sentiment, saying, “The media convinced people that Trump is a fascist dictator, and now we’re seeing people with no understanding of history losing their minds over a former president.”

Others were more direct in their criticism of Petousis-Harris, with one user tweeting, “How about sticking to vaccines and staying out of politics? Trump isn’t a dictator; he’s a businessman who put America first. You’re just a scientist, not a political guru.” Another critic accused her of unprofessionalism, stating, “If we can’t trust our so-called experts to separate fact from media hysteria, then why should we trust them on anything else?”

Some replies took an even harsher tone, with one commenter urging her to “seek help for [her] delusional hatred” of Trump. Another tweeted, “Trump Derangement Syndrome is real, and it’s a dangerous sickness. People like you with authority are the most affected, and you’re dragging the public down with you.”