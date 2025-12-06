Seemorerocks

Sarah
19m

The tests that were done BEFORE the C vax were rolled out showed the animals died.

Dr Prof Delores Cahil said clearly many times there would be a cascade of illnesses among the c-vaxxed and it would not be attributed to whence it came.

Pfizer was MADE to publish the LIST of illnesses attributed to the CVax. Many have different names, so if you are looking for yours, do a quick search for other labels.

Find the appendix of 1291 different diseases here on search. Pfizer BNT162b2

5.3.6 Cumulative Analysis of Post-authorization Adverse Event Reports.

What are we waiting for? This is WW#

May love be with us all.

