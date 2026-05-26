Saudi Arabia has started DITCHING Trump





President Trump posted on Truth Social Monday demanding that all countries involved in Iran negotiations simultaneously sign the Abraham Accords, describing it as a prerequisite for any deal and warning those who refuse would be excluded from the agreement.



“It should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords,” Trump wrote, naming Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain as targets. The UAE and Bahrain are already members.



Trump warned: “If they don’t, they should not be part of this Deal in that it shows bad intention.”



He said it “should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit.”



He also dangled Iran’s own potential membership, writing: “If Iran signs its Agreement with me… it would be an Honor to have them also be part of this unparalleled World Coalition.”



The Abraham Accords, brokered during Trump’s first term, normalized relations between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Kazakhstan. Trump’s demand would require the mediating countries to recognize Israel and normalize relations as a condition of ending the Iran war — a significant ask given that Saudi Arabia has publicly conditioned any normalization on a credible and irreversible path to Palestinian statehood, a position shared in various forms by Turkey, Egypt, and others on the list.



The demand comes as the U.S. has allowed Israel to continue the daily killing of Palestinians in Gaza for more than seven months since the October 2025 Trump-brokered ceasefire, with over 900 Palestinians killed since the agreement was approved by Israel. The U.S. and Israel are also deliberately blocking minimum levels of food, medicine, shelter, fuel, and reconstruction aid.



President Trump has also removed sanctions on the most violent Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, where rampant state-backed settler violence to uproot Palestinian families has gone unchecked since the start of his second term.



Trump closed his social media post with a warning: “It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all — Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry now officially confirms that no Iranian nuclear commitments and uranium handover exist or will exist in any draft agreement with the US.

They are calling all reports that claim otherwise a “pure lie,” making further talks pointless due to the US insistence on this issue.

Based on that issue, the statement declares “we are not signing any agreement with the US” and “no one can claim we are close to reaching an agreement.” Iran separately stated to Tasnim they are now on the verge of “cancelling” the negotiations completely.

Early this morning, May 25, Iran activated restricted airspace zones across the Tehran FIR and issued multiple NOTAMs warning of gun firing exercises up to 20,000 ft. Restrictions in effect from May 30 through July 22.

VISA DENIED

According to the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Ministry, Iran’s regime’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will not travel to New York for a UN Security Council meeting due to overall circumstances and a U.S. visa-related issue. No internet? No freedom of navigation? No visa.

The United States has BOMBED Iran - again.

U.S. Central Command, confirms that U.S. Forces targeted Iranian military facilities allegedly responsible for launching a series of attacks against American warships in the strait of Hormuz.

Central Command did not specify on what date or time such attacks allegedly occurred. They also did not say which US ships were attacked, or whether those ships were damaged.

Initial reports of multiple heavy explosions in eastern Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan Province, southern Iran near the local airport, began coming in around 5:15 PM EDT today. Some explosions were attributed to active air defenses. The source(s) of the other explosions is being investigated.

Iranian air defenses shot down multiple American UAVs above Bandar Abbas, including one MQ-9A Reaper drone. The U.S. was likely conducting surveillance for strikes and Iran shot them down.

UPDATE 8:09 PM EDT -- Several IRGC Navy personnel killed in US strikes on Iranian boats in the gulf.

MORE: Now being told “Iran was STRUCK by the US after the IRGC got caught laying MINES in the Strait of Hormuz The strikes took place in Bandar Abbas, home to a key Iranian base.”

Israel/Lebanon

Netanyahu RUSHED to Jerusalem HOSPITAL

🚨Ceasefire OVER? | CENTCOM Claims Responsibility | 4 Iranian CASUALTIES

BREAKING: Israel Kills Peace Deal! How Did They Do It?

Russia/Nato

Russia tells residents and foreigners to leave Kiev, Ukraine immediately. This comes just hours AFTER Russia launched a large barrage of missiles and drones that struck Kiev.

Russia has NEVER BEFORE told both Residents and Foreigners to leave an entire city. . . . .

ANDREI MARTYANOV, LARRY C JOHNSON - SCOTT RITTER. - KIEV IS GONNA GET SMASHED!

LEAVE KIEV NOW! WARN RUSSIA, MAJOR ATTACK COMING | LUCAS LEIROZ

There is good coverage from this Italian site

https://gospanews.net/en/2026/05/26/middle-east-ukraine-wars-news-in-video-iran-and-china-ready-to-naval-battle-vs-15-us-warships-in-hormuz-russia-infantry-wiped-kiev-hotspots/

US IRAN WAR LIVE: PUTIN JUST ISSUED HIS DEADLIEST ULTIMATUM – Is World War 3 NOW INEVITABLE?

Moscow issued its warning after Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a phone call condemned Israeli attacks on Iran and urged a diplomatic solution to the conflict. Israel launched an unprecedented wave of strikes at Iran last week, to which Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks.



Russian foreign ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters: "We would like to particularly warn Washington against military intervention in the situation."



