The U.S. Department of Agriculture was hit with a cyberattack, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

One specific system that was impacted was the farmer-payment tool, according to a source.

According to one source familiar with the situation, the department’s Farm Production and Conservation mission (FPAC) sent notice Monday that there had been a security breach involving all Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping, payments and contracting, and their systems were shut down until further notice.

https://abcnews.com/GMA/Food/new-government-report-sparks-concern-potential-cyberattack-us/story?id=138316014