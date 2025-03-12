Right now, as we speak, today, USAID is shredding and burning the contents of the agency's classified safes -- the key information needed to reconstruct the history of USAID's weaponization both at home and abroad

“USAID staff is being told to shred and burn while their classified documents quote, U.S. Agency for International Development is instructing its staff in Washington to shred and burn documents. According to an email obtained by NBC News, the document destruction was set to take place Tuesday”

“I worked in government for almost a decade. I've never heard of so much shredding being required that you would know ahead of time that quote, the shredder would become unavailable or need a break.”

“I got a message from somebody who left USAID earlier this year and passed along this email to me, and my response was, naturally, is this standard operating procedure? And this individual said no, that they had never heard about burning or shredding of federal records at USAID.”