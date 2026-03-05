US troops on the ground in Iran?
The US thinks it is going to put troops on the ground in Iran.
Just look at the terrain.
I think as many troops as Trump puts in will be slaughtered
They can’t put troops on the ground they will kill our soldiers!
Forces of darkness, i.e. Israel et al may decide to employ HAARP to generate earthquakes, as they did in 2011 in NZ & Japan. Otherwise I'd expect nuclear would be high on their list of options - employed in such a way to implicate Iran. Let's hope not.