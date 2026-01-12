🔴 Millions SLAP TRUMP In The Face | The ATTACK Plan

🚨IRAN ATTACK | Donald Trump BRIEFED | Multiple Scenarios AHEAD

From Hal Turner

Rubio called Netanyahu while 400 dead bodies were stacking up at Kahrizak, Iran.

Israeli source present on the call confirmed the topic.

US intervention in Iran: Not “if.” When.

Israel is on maximum alert right now. Three sources in weekend security consultations confirmed it to Reuters.

But here’s what they didn’t tell you.

Israel isn’t preparing for Iran to attack them.

Israel is preparing for America to attack Iran.

That’s the story.

Trump has been briefed on strike options. Non-military targets in Tehran among them. The New York Times confirmed it Saturday night citing multiple US officials. No final decision. But the options are on the table and the bombers are fueled.

Six B-2 Spirits at Diego Garcia. Half the entire stealth bomber fleet. Dozens of KC-135 tankers surged to Qatar since January 5. The same pattern preceded Operation Midnight Hammer in June.

You don’t need carriers to bomb Tehran.

You need bunker busters.

The carriers are a distraction. The tankers are the tell.

Qalibaf addressed parliament today with a message for Trump: “US military bases, ships, and Israel will be targeted. Preemptive strikes are not ruled out.”

No metaphors. No diplomacy. Straight threat.

Qatar Airways suspended flights. Emirates suspended flights. Turkish Airlines suspended flights. Lufthansa suspended flights.

When commercial aviation clears the airspace, someone expects ordnance.

Two eyewitnesses at Kahrizak morgue south of Tehran told Iran International they counted over 400 bodies. Friday alone: 44 corpses to Madani Hospital in Karaj. 36 to Ghaem Hospital. Farabi Eye Hospital in Tehran: 300 patients with shotgun pellets in their eyes.

The threshold Trump set has been crossed ten times over.

The call happened.

The briefing happened.

The positioning happened.

What happens next defines the decade.